  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:35:03 2023-05-01 am EDT
4.365 USD   -1.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave Welcomes Marcus Bertilson as Chief Strategy & Services Officer

05/01/2023 | 10:02am EDT
Weave adds Thumbtack, McKinsey alum Marcus Bertilson to its executive leadership team, overseeing strategy and customer experience

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced Marcus Bertilson as its first-ever Chief Strategy & Services Officer. Bertilson will be responsible for overseeing strategy, customer onboarding, customer support and customer success teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005191/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

"We are beyond excited to welcome Marcus to the Weave team," said Brett White, CEO of Weave. "With his wealth of knowledge in B2B SaaS, deep understanding of delivering best-in-class customer experiences, and track record of go-to-market execution, I have no doubt that he will bring invaluable insights into our strategic planning and will play a pivotal role in our continued success."

Bertilson brings nearly two decades of revenue growth and strategy experience. Before joining Weave, he served as the Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy at Thumbtack where he successfully led and scaled global revenue, strategy, and customer-facing teams. Prior to Thumbtack, Bertilson was an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company where he led global consultant teams to solve top management's most challenging strategic questions and helped them realize their most significant opportunities.

“Weave’s customer-focused culture, product growth and commitment to providing best-in-class solutions and support to its users make it a special company,” Bertilson said. “I look forward to joining the executive team and growing Weave’s impact on its 27,000+ customers."

To learn more about the executive team at Weave, visit https://www.getweave.com/company/

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 158 M - -
Net income 2023 -42,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 80,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,98x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 294 M 294 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 806
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,43 $
Average target price 6,08 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Branden Neish Chief Technology & Product Officer
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.28%294
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.12%2 284 628
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.38%57 114
SYNOPSYS INC.16.30%56 553
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.48%53 189
SEA LIMITED46.40%43 170
