Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare practices, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award for Transformation of the Year, presented by Business Intelligence Group.

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize Weave for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

The Excellence in Customer Service Award celebrates those who are winning by supporting their customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners, and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

"We are honored to receive this award, which underscores our commitment to small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses,” said Marcus Bertilson, Chief Operating Officer at Weave. “At Weave, we empower our customers to build stronger relationships with their patients and free them of administrative hassles. This recognition validates our efforts to treat every interaction with empathy and inspires us to continue pursuing other avenues to elevate every experience for customers."

Weave is recognized for its innovative approach to enhancing communication and service delivery for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. By unifying messaging, phone services, reviews, and payment plans into a seamless system, Weave has set a new standard for customer experience. This technology, combined with Weave's dedicated support team, empowers clients to better serve their patients.

To learn more about Weave, visit getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local healthcare providers attract, communicate with, and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management, Patient Engagement, Optometry, and Dental Practice Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com.

