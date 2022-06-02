Weave Wins Dental Product Shopper Readers' Choice Award

For the second year in a row, Weave is recognized as a go-to solution for patient communication

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has won the Dental Product Shopper Readers’ Choice Award in the patient communication category for the second consecutive year. Dental Product Shopper readers identified winners of the Reader’s Choice Awards as their go-to solutions for their respective categories.

“We are honored to be named a Readers’ Choice Award winner for patient communication by the Dental Product Shopper community for a second year,” said Weave Chief Product Officer Branden Neish. “We have immersed ourselves in the needs of our customers and are determined to provide them with a powerful resource that serves their needs and the needs of their patients. I’m so proud to be a part of a team that truly cares about the people we serve because the people we serve are our own dentists, neighbors, and friends.”

As a full-service communication platform, Weave provides dental practices with a large selection of tools designed to modernize how they attract, engage, and retain patients. Weave users have access to features like a VoIP phone service, two-way text messaging, email communications, and more:

Automated Review Requests – Grow your practice by sending a quick text automatically after each appointment, inviting patients to leave a Google or Facebook review

Customized Messaging – Create and send unique messages for each practitioner, appointment type, and appointment status

Text Preferences – Weave tracks patient communication preferences, only sending messages to those who have opted in

Mobile Calendar – Always know who your next patient is by easily viewing your schedule from the Weave mobile app

Weave’s patient communication platform was recently named an SIIA CODiE Best Healthcare Technology Solution Finalist, a leader in four categories on G2’s Spring 2022 Report, and an Established Player and a Noteworthy Product on Capterra’s 2022 Shortlist. To learn more about Weave’s award-winning solutions, visit getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

