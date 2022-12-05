Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:51 2022-12-05 pm EST
3.955 USD   +0.13%
01:44pWeave Wins Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® for Best Patient Communication System
BU
11/22Weave Wins Third Consecutive EyeVote Readers' Choice Award for Patient Engagement Systems
BU
11/16Weave Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave Wins Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® for Best Patient Communication System

12/05/2022 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dental professionals choose Weave as their preferred Patient Communication System for third consecutive year

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has won a Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® for Best Patient Communication Systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005717/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

This is the third consecutive year that Weave has won this award. Each Townie Choice Award is given to the product that receives the most votes from the Dentaltown community.

“Our customers are everything to us, and winning a third Dentaltown Townie Choice Award for Patient Communication Systems because of their votes is incredibly humbling,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “I’m grateful to everyone who voted for Weave for the best Patient Communication System. Weave has been a long-time patient communication leader in the dental industry. We are passionate about providing dental offices with the tools to have personalized, meaningful and modern communication with their patients.”

This Townie Choice Award comes on the heels of several new features Weave has added to its platform this year, including Online Scheduling, Insurance Verification and Buy Now, Pay-Over-Time. These enhancements drive a better patient and provider experience by automating tedious tasks for office staff and making it easier for time-starved patients to communicate and engage the practice.

Weave’s platform has continually been recognized for its ability to innovate on behalf of small businesses. This year, Weave has been named the Best SMB CRM in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards, a leader in five different categories in G2s Fall Report, and a Best Healthcare Technology Solution Finalist for SIIA CODiE Awards. To learn more about Weave visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
01:44pWeave Wins Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® for Best Patient Communication System
BU
11/22Weave Wins Third Consecutive EyeVote Readers' Choice Award for Patient Engagement Syste..
BU
11/16Weave Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List
BU
11/10WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/07Weave Communications, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
11/03Weave Adds OD Link Integration for Vision Care Professionals
BU
11/03Weave Communications, Inc. Adds OD Link Integration for Vision Care Professionals
CI
11/02Earnings Flash (WEAV) WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS Posts Q3 Revenue $36.2M
MT
11/02Earnings Flash (WEAV) WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS Reports Q3 Loss $-0.10
MT
11/02Weave Communications Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 95,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 259 M 259 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,95 $
Average target price 6,42 $
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-73.98%259
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.17%1 901 040
SYNOPSYS INC.-5.52%53 239
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.80%50 606
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-7.47%47 300
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.02%36 028