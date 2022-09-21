Weave to Host First Ever Virtual Conference for 130,000+ Users

Weave Connect will feature product updates, workshop trainings and on-demand resources for users

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, today announced its first ever User Conference to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) grow their business, retain customers and effectively communicate with patients and clients. Weave Connect will be held on October 26, 2022 and is open for Weave’s 130,000+ users to register now.

The event will be jam-packed with workshops, breakout sessions and deep dives into the product as well as dozens of on-demand resources including case studies, ebooks, blog posts and more to help attendees better utilize the Weave product, build meaningful engagement strategies and optimize business operations.

The virtual event is free and will provide attendees with the chance to connect with other Weave users, hear from key leaders within the organization and learn from industry influencers. Experts will share insightful tips and tricks, learn about brand-new Weave solutions, and find out how to create an even better experience for everyone in your office — both patients and staff.

“At Weave, one of our core values is The Customer Is Everything,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product Officer of Weave. “As we’ve added new products and features like Insurance Verification, Payments, Digital Forms, and Online Scheduling to our all-in-one platform, we’re making a larger commitment to helping our users realize even more value from Weave. Connecting with other users, getting key updates from our Customer Support and Training teams, and learning about some of our latest platform additions is all about investment in our loyal, hard-working and growing customer base.”

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

