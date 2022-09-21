Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weave Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEAV   US94724R1086

WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(WEAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:18 2022-09-21 am EDT
5.010 USD   +3.30%
10:03aWeave to Host First Ever Virtual Conference for 130,000+ Users
BU
09/19WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.(NYSE : WEAV) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
09/08Weave Study Reveals Impact of Staffing Shortages on the Patient Experience
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weave to Host First Ever Virtual Conference for 130,000+ Users

09/21/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Weave Connect will feature product updates, workshop trainings and on-demand resources for users

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, today announced its first ever User Conference to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) grow their business, retain customers and effectively communicate with patients and clients. Weave Connect will be held on October 26, 2022 and is open for Weave’s 130,000+ users to register now.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005345/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The event will be jam-packed with workshops, breakout sessions and deep dives into the product as well as dozens of on-demand resources including case studies, ebooks, blog posts and more to help attendees better utilize the Weave product, build meaningful engagement strategies and optimize business operations.

The virtual event is free and will provide attendees with the chance to connect with other Weave users, hear from key leaders within the organization and learn from industry influencers. Experts will share insightful tips and tricks, learn about brand-new Weave solutions, and find out how to create an even better experience for everyone in your office — both patients and staff.

“At Weave, one of our core values is The Customer Is Everything,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product Officer of Weave. “As we’ve added new products and features like Insurance Verification, Payments, Digital Forms, and Online Scheduling to our all-in-one platform, we’re making a larger commitment to helping our users realize even more value from Weave. Connecting with other users, getting key updates from our Customer Support and Training teams, and learning about some of our latest platform additions is all about investment in our loyal, hard-working and growing customer base.”

To learn more about Weave Connect, please visit getweave.com/connect.

About Weave
Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 94,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 315 M 315 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weave Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,85 $
Average target price 6,58 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Travis White President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Charles Harvey Chairman
Ashish Chaudhary Chief Technology Officer
David R. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEAVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-68.05%315
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.91%1 808 166
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-38.32%59 960
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.18%48 360
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.86%46 791
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.39%45 734