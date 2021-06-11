Suprva Healthcare Group, Inc. Plans to Acquire Medical Office Building in California

Liverpool, New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supurva Healthcare Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPRV) (the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a Medical Office Building (“MOB”) in Northern California.

John D. Murphy Jr., the Company’s CEO stated that the majority of the medical office building is leased to a credit rated health system that has increased its occupancy in the building over the past twenty years. All the tenants have annual escalations, lengthy lease terms with multiple renewal options.

The building is a multiple story 50,000 square foot+ Class A MOB, located adjacent to a hospital, with great visibility, abundant parking, and ongoing capital investment. The building exceeded our strict underwriting guidelines for an acquisition to include, but not limited to, the tenant’s financial strength, type of medical practice, terms, and conditions of the existing leases to be assumed, location, age, population and market trends and health system affiliation.

Mr. Murphy noted that the Letter of Intent is subject to certain customary conditions that must be satisfied prior to closing, and we remain confident that both the Company and the sellers will meet the conditions, and we will be able to close this transaction within 90 days.

Safe Harbor

