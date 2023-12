Web3 Ventures Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

December 21, 2023 at 05:55 pm EST Share

Web3 Ventures Inc. advised that Kirill Kompaniyets and Eric Baum did not stand for re-election to the board at

today's Meeting and will not be re-appointed as Company Officers or committee members. In addition, Mr. Hobson has been appointed as the Company's Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Gouran

has been appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.