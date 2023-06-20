Advanced search
    RKB   DE0008103102

WEBAC HOLDING AG

(RKB)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  01:54:15 2023-06-06 pm EDT
3.560 EUR   +4.71%
Webac : Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

06/20/2023 | 10:34am EDT
Annual general meeting of Webac Holding Aktiengesellschaft on 28 July 2023

Convenience Translation

Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

RKB072023oHV

2. Type of message

Meeting notice of a general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE0008103102

2. Name of issuer

Webac Holding Aktiengesellschaft

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the general meeting

28.07.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230728]

2. Time of the general meeting

11:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

09:00 UTC]

3. Type of the general meeting

Ordinary annual general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]

4. Location of the general meeting

Mariott Courtyard München, Schwanthalerstraße. 37, 80336 Munich,

Germany

5. Record Date

07.07.2023, 00:00 hours. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230706]

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html

D. Participation in the general meeting

D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Voting in person on site

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

21.07.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230721; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

28.07.2023, until the end of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230728; until the end of voting]

1

Annual general meeting of Webac Holding Aktiengesellschaft on 28 July 2023

Convenience Translation

D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions

to the proxies nominated by the Company

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

21.07.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230721; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by

the Company

    • in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by 27.07.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230727; 22:00 UTC]
    • if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on 28.07.2023, until the start of voting
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230728; until the start of voting]
  2. Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

21.07.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230721; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on

28.07.2023, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230728; until the end of voting]

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies

and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:

in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by

27.07.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230727; 22:00 UTC]

if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on

28.07.2023, until the start of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230728; until the start of voting]

2

Annual general meeting of Webac Holding Aktiengesellschaft on 28 July 2023

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements, the approved

consolidated financial statements, the combined management report for

the Company and the Group for the financial year 2022, the explanatory

report of the Executive Board on the disclosures pursuant to Sections

289a, 315a of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and the report of

the Supervisory Board

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html

4. Vote

5. Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the member of the Management Board

for the business year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board

for the financial year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

3

Annual general meeting of Webac Holding Aktiengesellschaft on 28 July 2023

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda - item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and

the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the business

year 2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 5

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

5

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report for the financial

year 2022 prepared and audited in accordance with § 162 of the

German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html

4. Vote

Advisory vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 6a

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6a

2. Title of the agenda item

Elections to the Supervisory Board - Individual election of Mr. John

Gajland

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

4

Annual general meeting of Webac Holding Aktiengesellschaft on 28 July 2023

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda - item 6b

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6b

2. Title of the agenda item

Elections to the Supervisory Board - Individual election of Dr. Tilman

Steinert

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 6c

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6c

2. Title of the agenda item

Elections to the Supervisory Board - Individual election of Mr. Christoph

Walbrecht

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 7

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

7

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the amendment of Article 18 of the Articles of Association

to enable virtual General Meetings in the future.

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

5

Disclaimer

Webac Holding AG published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 14:33:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
