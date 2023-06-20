Webac : Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Annual general meeting of Webac Holding Aktiengesellschaft on 28 July 2023
Convenience Translation
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
RKB072023oHV
2. Type of message
Meeting notice of a general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE0008103102
2. Name of issuer
Webac Holding Aktiengesellschaft
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the general meeting
28.07.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230728]
2. Time of the general meeting
11:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
09:00 UTC]
3. Type of the general meeting
Ordinary annual general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]
4. Location of the general meeting
Mariott Courtyard München, Schwanthalerstraße. 37, 80336 Munich,
Germany
5. Record Date
07.07.2023, 00:00 hours. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230706]
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html
D. Participation in the general meeting
D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Voting in person on site
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
21.07.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230721; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
28.07.2023, until the end of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230728; until the end of voting]
D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions
to the proxies nominated by the Company
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
21.07.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230721; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by
the Company
in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by 27.07.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230727; 22:00 UTC]
if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on 28.07.2023, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230728; until the start of voting]
Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
21.07.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230721; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on
28.07.2023, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230728; until the end of voting]
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies
and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by
27.07.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230727; 22:00 UTC]
• if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on
28.07.2023, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230728; until the start of voting]
E. Agenda
E. Agenda - item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2. Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements, the approved
consolidated financial statements, the combined management report for
the Company and the Group for the financial year 2022, the explanatory
report of the Executive Board on the disclosures pursuant to Sections
289a, 315a of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and the report of
the Supervisory Board
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html
4. Vote
5. Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - item 2
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the member of the Management Board
for the business year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 3
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
for the financial year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 4
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and
the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the business
year 2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 5
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
5
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report for the financial
year 2022 prepared and audited in accordance with § 162 of the
German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html
4. Vote
Advisory vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 6a
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
6a
2. Title of the agenda item
Elections to the Supervisory Board - Individual election of Mr. John
Gajland
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 6b
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
6b
2. Title of the agenda item
Elections to the Supervisory Board - Individual election of Dr. Tilman
Steinert
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 6c
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
6c
2. Title of the agenda item
Elections to the Supervisory Board - Individual election of Mr. Christoph
Walbrecht
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 7
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
7
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the amendment of Article 18 of the Articles of Association
to enable virtual General Meetings in the future.
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://webac-ag.com/hauptversammlung.html
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
All news about WEBAC HOLDING AG
Sales 2022
0,36 M
0,39 M
0,39 M
Net income 2022
-1,36 M
-1,48 M
-1,48 M
Net cash 2022
1,23 M
1,34 M
1,34 M
P/E ratio 2022
-2,23x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
2,84 M
3,10 M
3,10 M
EV / Sales 2021
10,7x
EV / Sales 2022
5,04x
Nbr of Employees
1
Free-Float
73,2%
