Webco Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended January 31, 2024
March 05, 2024 at 08:58 pm EST
Webco Industries, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended January 31, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 145.98 million compared to USD 173.38 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.341 million compared to USD 3.54 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.43 compared to USD 4.64 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.42 compared to USD 4.43 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 303.82 million compared to USD 361.9 million a year ago. Net income was USD 5.43 million compared to USD 11.94 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 6.86 compared to USD 15.68 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 6.69 compared to USD 14.97 a year ago.
Webco Industries, Inc. is a full-service provider of carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty tube products designed to industry and customer specification. Its tubing products consist primarily of pressure tubing, including heat exchanger and boiler tubing, and specialty tubing for use in consumer durable and capital goods. Its tubing products include specialty tubing and pressure tubing. Specialty tubing consists of metal tubular goods made of carbon and stainless steel, copper, brass, aluminum, and surgical steel. It provides tubing to a variety of end-use applications, such as instruments for the petrochemical industry, hydraulic cylinders, automotive components, oil and gas applications, and others. It is a service manufacturer and distributor of metal pressure tubing and pipe, which includes tubing utilized in heat exchanger, and piping applications. It supplies a variety of pressure tubing and pipe products for refining, petrochemical, chemical, and others.