Webco Industries, Inc. is a full-service provider of carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty tube products designed to industry and customer specification. Its tubing products consist primarily of pressure tubing, including heat exchanger and boiler tubing, and specialty tubing for use in consumer durable and capital goods. Its tubing products include specialty tubing and pressure tubing. Specialty tubing consists of metal tubular goods made of carbon and stainless steel, copper, brass, aluminum, and surgical steel. It provides tubing to a variety of end-use applications, such as instruments for the petrochemical industry, hydraulic cylinders, automotive components, oil and gas applications, and others. It is a service manufacturer and distributor of metal pressure tubing and pipe, which includes tubing utilized in heat exchanger, and piping applications. It supplies a variety of pressure tubing and pipe products for refining, petrochemical, chemical, and others.