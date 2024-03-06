Webco Industries, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended January 31, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 145.98 million compared to USD 173.38 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.341 million compared to USD 3.54 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.43 compared to USD 4.64 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.42 compared to USD 4.43 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 303.82 million compared to USD 361.9 million a year ago. Net income was USD 5.43 million compared to USD 11.94 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 6.86 compared to USD 15.68 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 6.69 compared to USD 14.97 a year ago.