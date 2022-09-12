Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weber Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEBR   US94770D1028

WEBER INC.

(WEBR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
6.840 USD   +5.88%
05:46aCLASS ACTION ALERT : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Weber Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 27, 2022
PR
08/31UBS Adjusts Weber's Price Target to $3 From $4, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
08/19SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond Poised to Plummet, Weber to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Weber Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 27, 2022

09/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Weber Inc. ("Weber") (NYSE: WEBR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Weber Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's August 2021 initial public offering.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Weber, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/weber-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=31514&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Weber includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases; (2) as a result, consumer demand for Weber's products was reasonably likely to decrease; (3) due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to "enhance retail sell through"; (4) the foregoing would adversely impact Weber's financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: September 27, 2022

Aggrieved Weber investors only have until September 27, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-weber-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-september-27-2022-301621327.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WEBER INC.
05:46aCLASS ACTION ALERT : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Weber Investors of a Lead Plai..
PR
08/31UBS Adjusts Weber's Price Target to $3 From $4, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
08/19SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond Poised to Plummet, ..
MT
08/17SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Finishing Above Intra-Day Lows
MT
08/17Weber Shares Fall After Citigroup Downgrade
MT
08/17SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Falling Wednesday After Target Results Disappoint
MT
08/17Citigroup Lowers Weber to Sell From Neutral, Price Target to $2.75 From $7
MT
08/16Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond soars after investor Ryan Cohen's latest filing
RE
08/16BMO Capital Adjusts Weber's Price Target to $6 From $7, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
08/15SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Continue to Add Support Near Monday Close
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBER INC.
More recommendations