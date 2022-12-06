Advanced search
    WEBR   US94770D1028

WEBER INC.

(WEBR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-06 pm EST
6.710 USD   -1.47%
11/10Weber and Operation BBQ Relief to Prepare 4,000 Grilled Thanksgiving Meals for Marillac St. Vincent Families and Seniors
11/09Weber Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
11/09Weber to Take $60 Million Loan From Potential Buyer
Weber Inc. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on December 14, 2022

12/06/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Weber Inc. ("Weber") (NYSE: WEBR), the global leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology, and products, today announced that it plans to release its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Weber management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT that morning to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts are invited to dial 844-200-6205 (international callers, please dial 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 339681 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Weber investor relations website, https://investors.weber.com. In addition, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be posted to the same website once available.

ABOUT WEBER INC.

Weber Inc. headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world's leading barbecue brand. The Company's founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal grill 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet, and electric grills, smokers, and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts discover what's possible. Weber offers its barbecue grills and accessories, services, and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 629 M - -
Net income 2022 -75,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 361 M 361 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 534
Free-Float 14,6%
Managers and Directors
Alan D. Matula Chief Information Officer
William J. Horton Chief Financial Officer
Kelly D. Rainko Non-Executive Chairman
Michael G. Jacobs Chief Operating Officer
Elliott J. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBER INC.-47.33%358
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-11.05%26 598
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-37.73%7 960
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-47.06%6 600
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.72.34%4 774
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED-23.29%4 635