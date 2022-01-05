Webjet : Appendix 3Y – Denise McComish

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity WEBJET LIMITED ABN 68 002 013 612

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Denise McComish Date of last notice 30 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Denise Patricia McComish ATF (including registered holder) McComish Family Trust Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 5 January 2022 No. of securities held prior to change 5,000 Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 5,000 Number disposed - Value/Consideration $26,950.00 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 10,000

