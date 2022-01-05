Webjet : Appendix 3Y – Denise McComish
Name of entity
WEBJET LIMITED
ABN
68 002 013 612
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Denise McComish
Date of last notice
30 June 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Denise Patricia McComish ATF
(including registered holder)
McComish Family Trust
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
the relevant interest.
Date of change
5 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
5,000
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
5,000
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$26,950.00
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
10,000
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Nature of change
On-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Disclaimer
Webjet Limited published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 04:27:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
