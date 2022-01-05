Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Webjet Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEB   AU000000WEB7

WEBJET LIMITED

(WEB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/06 12:10:47 am
5.18 AUD   -3.00%
01/05WEBJET : Appendix 3Y – Denise McComish
PU
01/04Energy, mining stocks boost Australia shares to 4-month high
RE
2021Australian shares rise as RBA holds rates, Omicron fears ease
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webjet : Appendix 3Y – Denise McComish

01/05/2022 | 11:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

WEBJET LIMITED

ABN

68 002 013 612

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Denise McComish

Date of last notice

30 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Denise Patricia McComish ATF

(including registered holder)

McComish Family Trust

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

5 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

5,000

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

5,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$26,950.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

10,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 04:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEBJET LIMITED
01/05WEBJET : Appendix 3Y – Denise McComish
PU
01/04Energy, mining stocks boost Australia shares to 4-month high
RE
2021Australian shares rise as RBA holds rates, Omicron fears ease
RE
2021Australian shares end higher as Omicron fears ease; post third monthly loss
RE
2021Australian shares extend fall on COVID-19 variant fears
RE
2021Australian shares hit near two-month low on Omicron variant concerns
RE
2021WEBJET LIMITED : Acquisition of Trip Ninja
AQ
2021Webjet Limited agreed to acquire Trip Ninja Inc.
CI
2021Webjet Narrows Fiscal H1 Loss on Higher Revenue, Lower Other Non-Operating Expenses
MT
2021WEBJET : Acquisition of Trip Ninja
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 156 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2022 -66,5 M -47,8 M -47,8 M
Net cash 2022 158 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,8x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 2 031 M 1 474 M 1 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 5,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart WEBJET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Webjet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBJET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,34 AUD
Average target price 5,97 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Guscic Managing Director & Executive Director
Tony Ristevski Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Roger Sharp Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Anderson Chief Information Officer
Shelley Lynne Earhart Beasley Global COO & CEO-Business to Consumer Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBJET LIMITED5.03%1 494
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.2.74%101 219
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.2.57%28 089
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED2.11%16 376
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.63%4 023
TRIPADVISOR, INC.6.46%4 010