  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Webjet Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEB   AU000000WEB7

WEBJET LIMITED

(WEB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-05 am EDT
5.160 AUD   +1.78%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webjet : Becoming a substantial holder

08/06/2022 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Annexure B, D & E
Information Classification: Limited Access

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

only

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

WEBJET LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

002 013 612

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

use

03/08/2022

The holder became a substantial holder on

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

19,434,421

19,434,421

5.10%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

personal

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

of securities

Annexure A

For

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-Cash

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Nature of association

Annexure A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

only

Name

Address

Annexure C

Signature

use

print name

Alok Maheshwary

Capacity: Authorised signatory

Digitally signed by Alok

sign here

Maheshwary

date 05/08/2022

Alok Maheshwary Date: 2022.08.05 08:42:02 +05'30'

DIRECTIONS

(1)

personal(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

For(8)

(9)

If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

Include details of:

  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrang ement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Information Classification: Limited Access

This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder

Annexure A

Alok

Digitally signed by Alok

Maheshwary

Maheshwary

Date: 2022.08.05 08:42:23 +05'30'

______________________________________ 05 August 2022

Alok Maheshwary Authorised Signatory

  1. Details of relevant interests
  2. Details of present registered holders
  1. Associates

only

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of Relevant Interest

Registered Holder of securities

Person Entitled to be registered as holder

Class and number of Securities

Nature of Association

(Section 3, 4 and 6)

(Section 3)

(Section 4)

(Section 4)

(Section 3 and 4)

(Section 6)

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

Northern Trust Company

n/a

Ordinary

38,000

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

State Street Bank and Trust Co

n/a

Ordinary

2,095,213

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

JPMorgan AG

n/a

Ordinary

57,150

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

The Bank of New York Mellon

n/a

Ordinary

156,791

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

use

SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC.

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

State Street Bank and Trust Co

n/a

Ordinary

240,397

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

Bank of New York Mellon

n/a

Ordinary

34,753

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

State Street Bank and Trust Co

n/a

Ordinary

14,424

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

JPMorgan AG

n/a

Ordinary

29,842

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

personal

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

The Bank of New York Mellon

n/a

Ordinary

152,740

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

Northern Trust Company

n/a

Ordinary

2,970,277

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

State Street Bank and Trust Co

n/a

Ordinary

4,279,718

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

JPMorgan AG

n/a

Ordinary

2,252,589

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached

Citibank NA

n/a

Ordinary

217,009

Subsidiary of State Street

to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

Corporation

investment manager or trustee

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For memo pledge securities:

ARROWSTREET INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND EAFE ALPHA

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Ordinary

21,470

Subsidiary of State Street

EXTENSION FUND

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8) being the right, as

lender, to dispose of shares pledged to secure a securities

loan

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE AWARE SUPER

AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE

Ordinary

375,000

Subsidiary of State Street

AWARE SUPER

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST

RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST

Ordinary

2,419,823

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

For

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

NGS SUPER PTY LIMITED AS TRUSTEE OF NGS SUPER

NGS SUPER PTY LIMITED AS TRUSTEE OF NGS

Ordinary

890,154

Subsidiary of State Street

SUPER

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

CALAMOS ADVISORS, LLC

CALAMOS ADVISORS, LLC

Ordinary

13,298

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

CALSTRS

CALSTRS

Ordinary

362,520

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS

Ordinary

177,063

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

Information Classification: Limited Access

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

IAM NATIONAL PENSION FUND

IAM NATIONAL PENSION FUND

Ordinary

340,253

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES

Ordinary

63,501

Subsidiary of State Street

CORPORATION

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

only

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS

KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS

Ordinary

14,066

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST

KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST

Ordinary

5,224

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION

LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES

Ordinary

31,235

Subsidiary of State Street

RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

use

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

M FUND, INC.

M FUND, INC.

Ordinary

2,996

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

SEA1

SEA1

Ordinary

2,477

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

personal

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

SSGA

SSGA

Ordinary

462,303

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

SSGA FUNDS

SSGA FUNDS

Ordinary

51,056

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

SSGA SPDR INDEX SHARE FUNDS

SSGA SPDR INDEX SHARE FUNDS

Ordinary

165,301

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA

THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF

Ordinary

140,894

Subsidiary of State Street

CALIFORNIA

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

TIAA - CREF

TIAA - CREF

Ordinary

441,329

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

VALIC

VALIC

Ordinary

87,100

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

For

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

WA STATE INVESTMENT BOARD

WA STATE INVESTMENT BOARD

Ordinary

210,882

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder

of securities subject to an obligation to return under a

securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust

Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant

interest

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For collateral securities:

THE ING GROUP

THE ING GROUP

Ordinary

617,573

Subsidiary of State Street

Corporation

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the right,

as lender, to dispose of shares transferred to secure a

securities loan

Information Classification: Limited Access

This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder

Annexure B

Alok

Digitally signed by Alok

Maheshwary

Maheshwary 08:42:44 +05'30'

Date: 2022.08.05

______________________________________ 05 August 2022

Alok Maheshwary

Authorised Signatory

only

5. Consideration

Holder of relevant interest

Date of Acquisition

Nature of transaction

Consideration

Class and number of Securities affected

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

19-Apr-22

Purchase

5.81

Ordinary

19,549

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

31-May-22

Purchase

5.97

Ordinary

14,280

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

30-Jun-22

Purchase

5.34

Ordinary

28,440

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

7-Jul-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,638

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

11-May-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

2,990

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

17-May-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

2,400

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

26-May-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

21,101

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

23-May-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

3,600

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

9-Jun-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,500

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

16-Jun-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,200

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

17-Jun-22

Purchase

5.15

Ordinary

132,004

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

17-Jun-22

Purchase

5.10

Ordinary

427,812

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

21-Jun-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,204

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

23-Jun-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

2,408

use

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

30-Jun-22

Purchase

5.34

Ordinary

58,682

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

4-Jul-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

3,504

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

9-May-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

143

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

12-Jul-22

Purchase

5.33

Ordinary

879

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

12-Jul-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

3,796

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

20-Jul-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

956,037

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

27-Jul-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

3,504

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

28-Jul-22

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

4,672

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

21-Jul-22

Purchase

5.37

Ordinary

994

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

29-Jul-22

Taking a pledge over securities to

n/a

Ordinary

21,470

secure a securities loan from

ARROWSTREET INTERNATIONAL

EQUITY FUND EAFE ALPHA

EXTENSION FUND - Refer Part C of

personal

Annexure E

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

2-May-22

Transfer of title of securities to

n/a

Ordinary

29,128

secure a securities loan from THE

BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer

Part B of Annexure D

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

3-May-22

Transfer of title of securities to

n/a

Ordinary

748

secure a securities loan from THE

BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer

Part B of Annexure D

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

4-May-22

Transfer of title of securities to

n/a

Ordinary

131

secure a securities loan from THE

BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer

Part B of Annexure D

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

5-May-22

Return of securities provided to

n/a

Ordinary

(97)

secure a securities loan to THE BANK

OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B

of Annexure D

For

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

6-May-22

Transfer of title of securities to

n/a

Ordinary

668

of Annexure D

secure a securities loan from THE

BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer

Part B of Annexure D

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

9-May-22

Return of securities provided to

n/a

Ordinary

(355)

secure a securities loan to THE BANK

OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

10-May-22

Transfer of title of securities to

n/a

Ordinary

220

secure a securities loan from THE

BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer

Part B of Annexure D

Information Classification: Limited Access

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 09:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
