Webjet : Becoming a substantial holder

State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
03/08/2022
The holder became a substantial holder on
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary
19,434,421
19,434,421
5.10%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Annexure A
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number
interest
securities
registered as holder (8)
of securities
Annexure A
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
Cash
Non-Cash
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
603 page 1/2 15 July 2001
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Nature of association
Annexure A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Annexure C
Signature
print name
Alok Maheshwary
Capacity: Authorised signatory
Digitally signed by Alok
sign here
Maheshwary
date 05/08/2022
Alok Maheshwary Date: 2022.08.05 08:42:02 +05'30'
DIRECTIONS
(1)
personal(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
For(8)
(9)
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrang ement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder
Annexure A
Alok
Digitally signed by Alok
Maheshwary
Maheshwary
Date: 2022.08.05 08:42:23 +05'30'
______________________________________ 05 August 2022
Alok Maheshwary Authorised Signatory
Details of relevant interests
Details of present registered holders
Associates
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of Relevant Interest
Registered Holder of securities
Person Entitled to be registered as holder
Class and number of Securities
Nature of Association
(Section 3, 4 and 6)
(Section 3)
(Section 4)
(Section 4)
(Section 3 and 4)
(Section 6)
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
Northern Trust Company
n/a
Ordinary
38,000
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
2,095,213
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
JPMorgan AG
n/a
Ordinary
57,150
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
The Bank of New York Mellon
n/a
Ordinary
156,791
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC.
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
240,397
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
Bank of New York Mellon
n/a
Ordinary
34,753
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
14,424
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
JPMorgan AG
n/a
Ordinary
29,842
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
The Bank of New York Mellon
n/a
Ordinary
152,740
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
Northern Trust Company
n/a
Ordinary
2,970,277
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
4,279,718
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
JPMorgan AG
n/a
Ordinary
2,252,589
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached
Citibank NA
n/a
Ordinary
217,009
Subsidiary of State Street
to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
Corporation
investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For memo pledge securities:
ARROWSTREET INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND EAFE ALPHA
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
Ordinary
21,470
Subsidiary of State Street
EXTENSION FUND
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8) being the right, as
lender, to dispose of shares pledged to secure a securities
loan
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE AWARE SUPER
AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE
Ordinary
375,000
Subsidiary of State Street
AWARE SUPER
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST
RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST
Ordinary
2,419,823
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
NGS SUPER PTY LIMITED AS TRUSTEE OF NGS SUPER
NGS SUPER PTY LIMITED AS TRUSTEE OF NGS
Ordinary
890,154
Subsidiary of State Street
SUPER
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
CALAMOS ADVISORS, LLC
CALAMOS ADVISORS, LLC
Ordinary
13,298
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
CALSTRS
CALSTRS
Ordinary
362,520
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Ordinary
177,063
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
IAM NATIONAL PENSION FUND
IAM NATIONAL PENSION FUND
Ordinary
340,253
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES
Ordinary
63,501
Subsidiary of State Street
CORPORATION
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS
KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS
Ordinary
14,066
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST
KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST
Ordinary
5,224
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION
LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES
Ordinary
31,235
Subsidiary of State Street
RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
M FUND, INC.
M FUND, INC.
Ordinary
2,996
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
SEA1
SEA1
Ordinary
2,477
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
SSGA
SSGA
Ordinary
462,303
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
SSGA FUNDS
SSGA FUNDS
Ordinary
51,056
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
SSGA SPDR INDEX SHARE FUNDS
SSGA SPDR INDEX SHARE FUNDS
Ordinary
165,301
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA
THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF
Ordinary
140,894
Subsidiary of State Street
CALIFORNIA
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
TIAA - CREF
TIAA - CREF
Ordinary
441,329
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
VALIC
VALIC
Ordinary
87,100
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
WA STATE INVESTMENT BOARD
WA STATE INVESTMENT BOARD
Ordinary
210,882
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder
of securities subject to an obligation to return under a
securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust
Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant
interest
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For collateral securities:
THE ING GROUP
THE ING GROUP
Ordinary
617,573
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the right,
as lender, to dispose of shares transferred to secure a
securities loan
This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder
Annexure B
Alok
Digitally signed by Alok
Maheshwary
Maheshwary 08:42:44 +05'30'
Date: 2022.08.05
______________________________________ 05 August 2022
Alok Maheshwary
Authorised Signatory
5. Consideration
Holder of relevant interest
Date of Acquisition
Nature of transaction
Consideration
Class and number of Securities affected
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
19-Apr-22
Purchase
5.81
Ordinary
19,549
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
31-May-22
Purchase
5.97
Ordinary
14,280
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
30-Jun-22
Purchase
5.34
Ordinary
28,440
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
7-Jul-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,638
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
11-May-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
2,990
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
17-May-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
2,400
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
26-May-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
21,101
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
23-May-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
3,600
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
9-Jun-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,500
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
16-Jun-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,200
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
17-Jun-22
Purchase
5.15
Ordinary
132,004
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
17-Jun-22
Purchase
5.10
Ordinary
427,812
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
21-Jun-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,204
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
23-Jun-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
2,408
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
30-Jun-22
Purchase
5.34
Ordinary
58,682
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
4-Jul-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
3,504
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
9-May-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
143
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
12-Jul-22
Purchase
5.33
Ordinary
879
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
12-Jul-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
3,796
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
20-Jul-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
956,037
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
27-Jul-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
3,504
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
28-Jul-22
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
4,672
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
21-Jul-22
Purchase
5.37
Ordinary
994
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
29-Jul-22
Taking a pledge over securities to
n/a
Ordinary
21,470
secure a securities loan from
ARROWSTREET INTERNATIONAL
EQUITY FUND EAFE ALPHA
EXTENSION FUND - Refer Part C of
Annexure E
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
2-May-22
Transfer of title of securities to
n/a
Ordinary
29,128
secure a securities loan from THE
BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer
Part B of Annexure D
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
3-May-22
Transfer of title of securities to
n/a
Ordinary
748
secure a securities loan from THE
BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer
Part B of Annexure D
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
4-May-22
Transfer of title of securities to
n/a
Ordinary
131
secure a securities loan from THE
BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer
Part B of Annexure D
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
5-May-22
Return of securities provided to
n/a
Ordinary
(97)
secure a securities loan to THE BANK
OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B
of Annexure D
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
6-May-22
Transfer of title of securities to
n/a
Ordinary
668
of Annexure D
secure a securities loan from THE
BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer
Part B of Annexure D
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
9-May-22
Return of securities provided to
n/a
Ordinary
(355)
secure a securities loan to THE BANK
OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
10-May-22
Transfer of title of securities to
n/a
Ordinary
220
secure a securities loan from THE
BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer
Part B of Annexure D
