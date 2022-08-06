Webjet : Becoming a substantial holder 08/06/2022 | 05:34am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annexure B, D & E Information Classification: Limited Access 603 page 1/2 15 July 2001 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B only Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme WEBJET LIMITED ACN/ARSN 002 013 612 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form ACN/ARSN (if applicable) use 03/08/2022 The holder became a substantial holder on 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 19,434,421 19,434,421 5.10% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Annexure A 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: personal Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number interest securities registered as holder (8) of securities Annexure A For Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-Cash 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 603 page 1/2 15 July 2001 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Nature of association Annexure A 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: only Name Address Annexure C Signature use print name Alok Maheshwary Capacity: Authorised signatory Digitally signed by Alok sign here Maheshwary date 05/08/2022 Alok Maheshwary Date: 2022.08.05 08:42:02 +05'30' DIRECTIONS (1) personal(2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) For(8) (9) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrang ement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. Information Classification: Limited Access This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder Annexure A Alok Digitally signed by Alok Maheshwary Maheshwary Date: 2022.08.05 08:42:23 +05'30' ______________________________________ 05 August 2022 Alok Maheshwary Authorised Signatory Details of relevant interests Details of present registered holders Associates only Holder of relevant interest Nature of Relevant Interest Registered Holder of securities Person Entitled to be registered as holder Class and number of Securities Nature of Association (Section 3, 4 and 6) (Section 3) (Section 4) (Section 4) (Section 3 and 4) (Section 6) STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached Northern Trust Company n/a Ordinary 38,000 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 2,095,213 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached JPMorgan AG n/a Ordinary 57,150 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached The Bank of New York Mellon n/a Ordinary 156,791 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee use SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC. Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 240,397 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached Bank of New York Mellon n/a Ordinary 34,753 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 14,424 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached JPMorgan AG n/a Ordinary 29,842 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee personal STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached The Bank of New York Mellon n/a Ordinary 152,740 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached Northern Trust Company n/a Ordinary 2,970,277 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 4,279,718 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached JPMorgan AG n/a Ordinary 2,252,589 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached Citibank NA n/a Ordinary 217,009 Subsidiary of State Street to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as Corporation investment manager or trustee STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For memo pledge securities: ARROWSTREET INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND EAFE ALPHA STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Ordinary 21,470 Subsidiary of State Street EXTENSION FUND Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8) being the right, as lender, to dispose of shares pledged to secure a securities loan STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE AWARE SUPER AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE Ordinary 375,000 Subsidiary of State Street AWARE SUPER Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST Ordinary 2,419,823 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust For Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: NGS SUPER PTY LIMITED AS TRUSTEE OF NGS SUPER NGS SUPER PTY LIMITED AS TRUSTEE OF NGS Ordinary 890,154 Subsidiary of State Street SUPER Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: CALAMOS ADVISORS, LLC CALAMOS ADVISORS, LLC Ordinary 13,298 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: CALSTRS CALSTRS Ordinary 362,520 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS Ordinary 177,063 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest Information Classification: Limited Access STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: IAM NATIONAL PENSION FUND IAM NATIONAL PENSION FUND Ordinary 340,253 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES Ordinary 63,501 Subsidiary of State Street CORPORATION Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a only securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS Ordinary 14,066 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST Ordinary 5,224 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES Ordinary 31,235 Subsidiary of State Street RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder use of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: M FUND, INC. M FUND, INC. Ordinary 2,996 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: SEA1 SEA1 Ordinary 2,477 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest personal STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: SSGA SSGA Ordinary 462,303 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: SSGA FUNDS SSGA FUNDS Ordinary 51,056 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: SSGA SPDR INDEX SHARE FUNDS SSGA SPDR INDEX SHARE FUNDS Ordinary 165,301 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF Ordinary 140,894 Subsidiary of State Street CALIFORNIA Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: TIAA - CREF TIAA - CREF Ordinary 441,329 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: VALIC VALIC Ordinary 87,100 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant For interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: WA STATE INVESTMENT BOARD WA STATE INVESTMENT BOARD Ordinary 210,882 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For collateral securities: THE ING GROUP THE ING GROUP Ordinary 617,573 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the right, as lender, to dispose of shares transferred to secure a securities loan Information Classification: Limited Access This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder Annexure B Alok Digitally signed by Alok Maheshwary Maheshwary 08:42:44 +05'30' Date: 2022.08.05 ______________________________________ 05 August 2022 Alok Maheshwary Authorised Signatory only 5. Consideration Holder of relevant interest Date of Acquisition Nature of transaction Consideration Class and number of Securities affected STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 19-Apr-22 Purchase 5.81 Ordinary 19,549 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 31-May-22 Purchase 5.97 Ordinary 14,280 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 30-Jun-22 Purchase 5.34 Ordinary 28,440 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 7-Jul-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,638 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 11-May-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 2,990 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 17-May-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 2,400 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 26-May-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 21,101 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 23-May-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 3,600 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 9-Jun-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,500 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 16-Jun-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,200 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 17-Jun-22 Purchase 5.15 Ordinary 132,004 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 17-Jun-22 Purchase 5.10 Ordinary 427,812 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 21-Jun-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,204 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 23-Jun-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 2,408 use STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 30-Jun-22 Purchase 5.34 Ordinary 58,682 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 4-Jul-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 3,504 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 9-May-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 143 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 12-Jul-22 Purchase 5.33 Ordinary 879 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 12-Jul-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 3,796 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 20-Jul-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 956,037 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 27-Jul-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 3,504 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 28-Jul-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 4,672 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 21-Jul-22 Purchase 5.37 Ordinary 994 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 29-Jul-22 Taking a pledge over securities to n/a Ordinary 21,470 secure a securities loan from ARROWSTREET INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND EAFE ALPHA EXTENSION FUND - Refer Part C of personal Annexure E STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 2-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to n/a Ordinary 29,128 secure a securities loan from THE BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 3-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to n/a Ordinary 748 secure a securities loan from THE BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 4-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to n/a Ordinary 131 secure a securities loan from THE BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 5-May-22 Return of securities provided to n/a Ordinary (97) secure a securities loan to THE BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D For STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 6-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to n/a Ordinary 668 of Annexure D secure a securities loan from THE BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 9-May-22 Return of securities provided to n/a Ordinary (355) secure a securities loan to THE BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 10-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to n/a Ordinary 220 secure a securities loan from THE BANK OF AMERICA GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D Information Classification: Limited Access This is an excerpt of the original content. 