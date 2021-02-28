Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Webjet Limited    WEB   AU000000WEB7

WEBJET LIMITED

(WEB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/26
5.55 AUD   -3.31%
05:42pWEBJET : Appendix 3X
PU
05:42pWEBJET : Board Appointment and Resignation
PU
02/17WEBJET : Swings to Net Loss in Fiscal First Half
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webjet : Board Appointment and Resignation

02/28/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Release.

Board Appointment and Resignation

1 March 2021

Webjet Limited (Webjet, Company) announces that Denise McComish has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021, and that Toni Korsanos will step down as a Non-Executive Director on 24 March 2021.

Ms Korsanos joined the board on 1 June 2018 and has chaired the Company's Audit Committee since that date. She will be stepping down to focus on other commitments.

Ms McComish was a partner with KPMG for 30 years and a member of the Board of KPMG Australia for 6 years. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Macmahon Holdings (effective 1 March 2021), Beyond Blue Limited and Chief Executive Women, and a member of the Takeovers Panel. Ms McComish has also chaired the Audit and Risk Committees for Edith Cowan University, KPMG Australia, Beyond Blue Limited and Chief Executive Women. She will chair Webjet's Audit Committee from 24 March 2021.

Chair Roger Sharp said:

"We thank Toni for her efforts on the Company's behalf, especially during the pandemic. Even though the travel markets are currently operating on only a highly restricted basis, Webjet is using this time to streamline its business while vaccines are being rolled out. The Company has the cash resources at its disposal to ride out the storm.

While we are disappointed that Toni has resigned to meet her other work commitments, and will be sad to see her leave, we are excited to welcome an individual of Denise's calibre and experience to the Webjet Board".

Ms Korsanos said:

"It has been my pleasure to work with Webjet's Board and management team as we have navigated through the significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish the Board and the entire Webjet team all the best as they focus on delivering an even stronger business".

Ms McComish said:

"I look forward to working with Webjet's Board and management team, and contributing my business and financial expertise to the Company as the global travel markets open up.

This announcement has been approved for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors.

For further information:

Investors

Carolyn Mole +61 3 9828 9754carolyn.mole@webjet.com.au

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WEBJET LIMITED
05:42pWEBJET : Appendix 3X
PU
05:42pWEBJET : Board Appointment and Resignation
PU
02/17WEBJET : Swings to Net Loss in Fiscal First Half
MT
02/16WEBJET : Update – Dividend/Distribution – WEB
PU
02/16WEBJET : 1H21 Investor Presentation
PU
02/16WEBJET : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Results
PU
02/16WEBJET : 1H21 ASX release
PU
02/09WEBJET LIMITED : FY21 Half Year Results Briefing
AQ
02/07UPDATE : Webjet Limited FY21 Half Year Results Briefing
PU
02/01TAKE FIVE : Long the Short
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 66,7 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
Net income 2021 -148 M -114 M -114 M
Net Debt 2021 62,4 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 881 M 1 452 M 1 451 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales 2022 7,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart WEBJET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Webjet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBJET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,72 AUD
Last Close Price 5,55 AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,41%
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Guscic Managing Director & Executive Director
Tony Ristevski Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Roger Sharp Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Anderson Chief Information Officer
Donald Ian Clarke Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBJET LIMITED9.47%1 452
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.4.55%95 380
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED16.96%23 213
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.21.60%23 162
TRIPADVISOR72.41%6 690
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED21.47%5 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ