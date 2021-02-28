Webjet : Board Appointment and Resignation

ASX Release.

Board Appointment and Resignation

1 March 2021

Webjet Limited (Webjet, Company) announces that Denise McComish has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021, and that Toni Korsanos will step down as a Non-Executive Director on 24 March 2021.

Ms Korsanos joined the board on 1 June 2018 and has chaired the Company's Audit Committee since that date. She will be stepping down to focus on other commitments.

Ms McComish was a partner with KPMG for 30 years and a member of the Board of KPMG Australia for 6 years. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Macmahon Holdings (effective 1 March 2021), Beyond Blue Limited and Chief Executive Women, and a member of the Takeovers Panel. Ms McComish has also chaired the Audit and Risk Committees for Edith Cowan University, KPMG Australia, Beyond Blue Limited and Chief Executive Women. She will chair Webjet's Audit Committee from 24 March 2021.

Chair Roger Sharp said:

"We thank Toni for her efforts on the Company's behalf, especially during the pandemic. Even though the travel markets are currently operating on only a highly restricted basis, Webjet is using this time to streamline its business while vaccines are being rolled out. The Company has the cash resources at its disposal to ride out the storm.

While we are disappointed that Toni has resigned to meet her other work commitments, and will be sad to see her leave, we are excited to welcome an individual of Denise's calibre and experience to the Webjet Board".

Ms Korsanos said:

"It has been my pleasure to work with Webjet's Board and management team as we have navigated through the significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish the Board and the entire Webjet team all the best as they focus on delivering an even stronger business".

Ms McComish said:

"I look forward to working with Webjet's Board and management team, and contributing my business and financial expertise to the Company as the global travel markets open up.

This announcement has been approved for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors.

For further information:

Investors

Carolyn Mole +61 3 9828 9754carolyn.mole@webjet.com.au