Webjet : Results of Consent Solicitation

Webjet is pleased to announce it has now received the requisite majority approval from holders of the Notes for the Physical Conversion Modification. It is expected that the Physical Conversion Modification will become effective, and the issue of replacement convertible notes will occur, on or about 30 November 2020.

As announced on 16 November 2020, Webjet Limited ("Webjet" or the "Company") commenced a consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") to solicit consent of holders of its €100,000,000 2.5 per cent. Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes due 2027 (the "Notes") to approve certain amendments to the Notes which provide for equity settlement of the Notes on exercise of the conversion right (the "Physical Conversion Modification").

