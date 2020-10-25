Webjet : Results of Meeting

22 October 2020

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir

Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

WEBJET LIMITED

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Commenting on the result, Webjet Limited Chairman Roger Sharp said:

"This has been the most extraordinary and difficult year for Webjet. The resolution on the Long Term Incentive Plan for the Managing Director was framed in this context. At the time of negotiating the proposed options grant and associated terms, we recognised the structure incorporated some characteristics that might be seen to be unusual. But so too are the times we live in.

The Board's clear view is that John Guscic is the right leader to see the Company through this difficult period, and that we need to put appropriate incentives in place to retain John and to deliver long term shareholder returns.

In recent weeks, we have actively engaged with our shareholders, small and large, to explain our rationale and seek their support. We have appreciated the constructive fashion in which so many of our investors have taken the time to consider the issues and back Webjet's leadership. The voting outcome today is a great endorsement of our approach and, most importantly, a reflection of the trust that our shareholders hold in management."

Yours faithfully,

Tony Ristevski

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Webjet Limited