Webjet : Results of Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
Commenting on the result, Webjet Limited Chairman Roger Sharp said:
"This has been the most extraordinary and difficult year for Webjet. The resolution on the Long Term Incentive Plan for the Managing Director was framed in this context. At the time of negotiating the proposed options grant and associated terms, we recognised the structure incorporated some characteristics that might be seen to be unusual. But so too are the times we live in.
The Board's clear view is that John Guscic is the right leader to see the Company through this difficult period, and that we need to put appropriate incentives in place to retain John and to deliver long term shareholder returns.
In recent weeks, we have actively engaged with our shareholders, small and large, to explain our rationale and seek their support. We have appreciated the constructive fashion in which so many of our investors have taken the time to consider the issues and back Webjet's leadership. The voting outcome today is a great endorsement of our approach and, most importantly, a reflection of the trust that our shareholders hold in management."
Yours faithfully,
Tony Ristevski
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Webjet Limited
2020 AGM
WEBJET LIMITED
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
THURSDAY, 22 OCTOBER 2020
VOTING RESULTS
The following information is provided in accordance with Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Type
Discretion
1 Adoption of Remuneration
Ordinary
125,220,582
924,217
736,238
966,682
125,936,705
1,197,600
990,078
Report
99.06%
0.94%
2 Re-election of Director - Mr
Ordinary
126,109,386
349,388
739,425
989,241
127,131,537
349,388
993,179
Don Clarke
99.73%
0.27%
3 Re-election of Director - Mr
Ordinary
126,117,493
313,486
765,665
990,796
127,165,884
313,486
994,734
Brad Holman
99.75%
0.25%
4 Ratification of issue of shares
Ordinary
102,918,627
631,306
744,552
11,469,857
103,927,447
638,647
11,484,912
under Institutional Placement
99.39%
0.61%
5 Approval for the issue of
114,494,329
689,322
750,537
12,251,252
115,510,651
694,568
12,266,885
Equity Settled Notes to replace
Ordinary
99.40%
0.60%
the existing Cash Settled Notes
6 Approval of Webjet Long Term
Ordinary
121,100,742
3,668,458
658,918
2,512,981
121,713,577
3,983,528
2,520,770
Incentive Plan
96.83%
3.17%
7 Approval of Managing Director
83,436,296
40,345,177
655,825
3,488,810
84,030,029
40,677,256
3,495,487
participation in Long Term
Ordinary
67.38%
32.62%
Incentive Plan
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
2020 AGM
