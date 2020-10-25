Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Webjet Limited    WEB   AU000000WEB7

WEBJET LIMITED

(WEB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/23
4.08 AUD   +3.55%
06:30pWEBJET : Results of Meeting
PU
06:15pWEBJET : Chair address and MD presentation
PU
09/17WEBJET : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webjet : Results of Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 06:30pm EDT

22 October 2020

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir

Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

WEBJET LIMITED

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Commenting on the result, Webjet Limited Chairman Roger Sharp said:

"This has been the most extraordinary and difficult year for Webjet. The resolution on the Long Term Incentive Plan for the Managing Director was framed in this context. At the time of negotiating the proposed options grant and associated terms, we recognised the structure incorporated some characteristics that might be seen to be unusual. But so too are the times we live in.

The Board's clear view is that John Guscic is the right leader to see the Company through this difficult period, and that we need to put appropriate incentives in place to retain John and to deliver long term shareholder returns.

In recent weeks, we have actively engaged with our shareholders, small and large, to explain our rationale and seek their support. We have appreciated the constructive fashion in which so many of our investors have taken the time to consider the issues and back Webjet's leadership. The voting outcome today is a great endorsement of our approach and, most importantly, a reflection of the trust that our shareholders hold in management."

Yours faithfully,

Tony Ristevski

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Webjet Limited

2020 AGM

Level 2, 509 St Kilda Road | Melbourne | Victoria 3004 | Australia. ABN 68 002 013 612

Page 1 of 2

WEBJET LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THURSDAY, 22 OCTOBER 2020

VOTING RESULTS

The following information is provided in accordance with Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Type

Discretion

1 Adoption of Remuneration

Ordinary

125,220,582

924,217

736,238

966,682

125,936,705

1,197,600

990,078

Report

99.06%

0.94%

2 Re-election of Director - Mr

Ordinary

126,109,386

349,388

739,425

989,241

127,131,537

349,388

993,179

Don Clarke

99.73%

0.27%

3 Re-election of Director - Mr

Ordinary

126,117,493

313,486

765,665

990,796

127,165,884

313,486

994,734

Brad Holman

99.75%

0.25%

4 Ratification of issue of shares

Ordinary

102,918,627

631,306

744,552

11,469,857

103,927,447

638,647

11,484,912

under Institutional Placement

99.39%

0.61%

5 Approval for the issue of

114,494,329

689,322

750,537

12,251,252

115,510,651

694,568

12,266,885

Equity Settled Notes to replace

Ordinary

99.40%

0.60%

the existing Cash Settled Notes

6 Approval of Webjet Long Term

Ordinary

121,100,742

3,668,458

658,918

2,512,981

121,713,577

3,983,528

2,520,770

Incentive Plan

96.83%

3.17%

7 Approval of Managing Director

83,436,296

40,345,177

655,825

3,488,810

84,030,029

40,677,256

3,495,487

participation in Long Term

Ordinary

67.38%

32.62%

Incentive Plan

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

2020 AGM

Page 2 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 22:29:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WEBJET LIMITED
06:30pWEBJET : Results of Meeting
PU
06:15pWEBJET : Chair address and MD presentation
PU
09/17WEBJET : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/14WEBJET : Appendix 3Y – Roger Sharp
PU
09/14WEBJET : Appendix 3Y John Guscic
PU
09/06WEBJET : enables travellers to take action on climate change with carbon offset ..
PU
08/19WEBJET : Update – Dividend/Distribution – WEB
PU
08/19WEBJET : Change in Year End to 31 March
PU
07/31WEBJET : FY20 Results Webcast Briefing and Dial In Details
PU
07/20Australia shares ease as virus recovery appears a long haul
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 110 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
Net income 2021 -85,5 M -61,0 M -61,0 M
Net Debt 2021 38,1 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 383 M 984 M 987 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart WEBJET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Webjet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBJET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,69 AUD
Last Close Price 4,08 AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target -9,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Guscic Managing Director & Executive Director
Roger Sharp Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Ristevski Chief Financial Officer
Graham Anderson Chief Information Officer
Donald Ian Clarke Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBJET LIMITED-68.66%984
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-11.21%74 672
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-6.92%18 370
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-5.01%14 507
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.14%3 906
TRIPADVISOR-31.17%2 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group