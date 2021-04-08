Log in
Webjet : Cleansing Notice and Offering Circular

04/08/2021 | 12:42am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

8 April 2021

Notice under section 708A(12C)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Webjet Limited ABN 68 002 013 612 (Webjet or the Company) announced on 31 March 2021 that it had launched an offer of convertible notes due 2026 (Notes), which are convertible into fully paid ordinary shares in Webjet (Shares) to raise approximately AUD250 million (Offer).

Webjet gives this notice, together with the attached offering circular, to ASX as a notice under section 708A(12C)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as it applies to Webjet, as notionally

inserted by ASIC Corporations (Sale Offers: Securities Issued on Conversion of Convertible Notes) Instrument

2016/82 (Instrument 2016/82).

The full terms of the Notes are set out in the attached offering circular. The Company confirms that:

  1. the Notes will be issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  2. this notice, together with the attached offering circular, comprises a notice under section 708A(12C)(e) of the Corporations Act in respect of the Notes, as inserted by ASIC Instrument 2016/82; and
  3. this notice complies with section 708A(12D) of the Corporations Act as inserted by Instrument 2016/82.

No offer

This notice does not constitute an offer of any Notes for issue or sale, or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any Notes and is not intended to be used in connection with any such offer or invitation.

Effect of the Offer on the Company

The Notes will be debt obligations of the Company. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued is AUD250 million. The effect of the issue on the Company will be to increase its total liabilities by that amount. Please refer to the "Capitalisation and Indebtedness" section of the offering circular which includes a proforma consolidated statement of financial position assuming the Offer occurred on 31 December 2020.

Rights and liabilities attaching to Notes and Shares

The rights and liabilities attaching to the Notes are contained in the "Terms and Conditions of the Notes" section of the offering circular.

A summary of the rights and liabilities attaching to Ordinary Shares is contained in the "Rights and Liabilities of Ordinary Shares" section of the offering circular. Rights and liabilities attaching to Notes and Shares may also arise under the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules, the Company's constitution and other laws.

Webjet Limited ACN 002 013 612

Page 1 of 5

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Compliance with disclosure obligations

As a disclosing entity, the Company is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act and the ASX Listing Rules. Copies of documents lodged with ASIC in relation to the Issuer are available to the public and may be purchased by calling the ASIC Customer Contact Centre on +61 1300 300 630, or via the ASIC Connect website and can be obtained from, or inspected at, an ASIC office. Certain of these documents can also be obtained from www.asx.com.au and the Issuer's website https://www.webjetlimited.com/asx-announcements/, together with other market announcements.

In addition, a copy of the following documents may be obtained free of charge by any person upon their request prior to the Closing Date (as defined in the attached offering circular):

  1. the Company's annual and half-year reports most recently lodged with ASIC (being the audited consolidated annual financial reports of the Group for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 and for the half-year ended 31 December 2020); and
  2. any continuous disclosure notices given by the Company after the lodgement of the Company's audited consolidated annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 and before lodgement of this document with the ASX. Those announcements are recorded below.

Date

Announcement

08/04/2021

Becoming a substantial holder

08/04/2021

Change in substantial holding

07/04/2021

Appendix 2A

01/04/2021

Appendix 3B

01/04/2021

Webjet successfully prices AUD250 million convertible notes

31/03/2021

Webjet announces AUD250 million convertible notes offering

25/03/2021

Appendix 3Z

18/03/2021

Locktrip investments

18/03/2021

UBS Sydney investor presentation - B2B revisited

18/03/2021

UBS Sydney investor presentation - B2B transformation

Webjet Limited ACN 002 013 612

Page 2 of 5

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Date

Announcement

12/03/2021

S&P DJI Announces March 2021 Quarterly Rebalance

01/03/2021

Appendix 3X

01/03/2021

Board Appointment and Resignation

25/02/2021

Change in substantial holding

17/02/2021

Update - Dividend/Distribution - WEB

17/02/2021

1H21 Investor presentation

17/02/2021

1H21 ASX release

17/02/2021

Appendix 4D and half year financial results

09/02/2021

UPDATED HY21 Results Call Briefing

15/01/2021

Webjet Limited Investor Briefing Call Details

17/12/2020

Change in substantial holding from MUFG

04/12/2020

Change in substantial holding from MUFG

01/12/2020

Appendix 3B

01/12/2020

Cleansing Notice - Convertible Notes

24/11/2020

Results of Consent Solicitation

17/11/2020

Consent Solicitation

16/11/2020

Change in substantial holding from MUFG

10/11/2020

Appendix 3G

6/11/2020

Change in substantial holding from MUFG

5/11/2020

Change in substantial holding from MUFG

Webjet Limited ACN 002 013 612

Page 3 of 5

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Date

Announcement

22/10/2020

Results of Meeting

22/10/2020

Chair address and MD presentation

13/10/2020

Ceasing to be a substantial holder

30/09/2020

Change in substantial holding from MUFG

25/09/2020

Becoming a substantial holder

18/09/2020

Ceasing to be a substantial holder

18/09/2020

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

17/09/2020

Becoming a substantial holder

16/09/2020

Becoming a substantial holder

16/09/2020

Ceasing to be a substantial holder

15/09/2020

Becoming a substantial holder

14/09/2020

Appendix 3Y - Roger Sharp

14/09/2020

Appendix 3Y John Guscic

11/09/2020

Ceasing to be a substantial holder

07/09/2020

Becoming a substantial holder

04/09/2020

Becoming a substantial holder

02/09/2020

New Long Term Incentive plan

01/09/2020

Change in substantial holding from CBA

25/08/2020

Ceasing to be a substantial holder

20/08/2020

Becoming a substantial holder

Webjet Limited ACN 002 013 612

Page 4 of 5

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Date

Announcement

19/08/2020

Change in Year End to 31 March

19/08/2020

Update - Dividend/Distribution - WEB

19/08/2020

Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

19/08/2020

2020 Annual Report

All written requests for copies of the above documents should be addressed to the Issuer at the address set out in the directory at the end of the offering circular. These documents, and all other regular reporting and disclosure documents of the Issuer, are also available electronically on the websites of the ASX at www.asx.com.au and the Issuer at https://www.webjetlimited.com/

Consents

Each of the persons named in this notice and the attached offering circular has consented to the inclusion of each statement it has made in the form and context in which the statement appears in this document and the offering circular (as applicable), has consented to the references to those statements in the form and context in which they are included in this document and has not withdrawn those consents as at the date of this notice.

Authorised for release by John Guscic, Managing Director.

* * *

DISCLAIMER

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY, OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL, ANY SECURITIES AND NO SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION, PURCHASE OR SALE SHALL BE MADE IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT") AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES EXCEPT PURSUANT TO REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF ANY SECURITIES WILL BE MADE IN THE UNITED STATES.

Webjet Limited ACN 002 013 612

Page 5 of 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
