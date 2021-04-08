Webjet : Cleansing Notice and Offering Circular

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

8 April 2021

Notice under section 708A(12C)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Webjet Limited ABN 68 002 013 612 (Webjet or the Company) announced on 31 March 2021 that it had launched an offer of convertible notes due 2026 (Notes), which are convertible into fully paid ordinary shares in Webjet (Shares) to raise approximately AUD250 million (Offer).

Webjet gives this notice, together with the attached offering circular, to ASX as a notice under section 708A(12C)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as it applies to Webjet, as notionally

inserted by ASIC Corporations (Sale Offers: Securities Issued on Conversion of Convertible Notes) Instrument

2016/82 (Instrument 2016/82).

The full terms of the Notes are set out in the attached offering circular. The Company confirms that:

the Notes will be issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; this notice, together with the attached offering circular, comprises a notice under section 708A(12C)(e) of the Corporations Act in respect of the Notes, as inserted by ASIC Instrument 2016/82; and this notice complies with section 708A(12D) of the Corporations Act as inserted by Instrument 2016/82.

No offer

This notice does not constitute an offer of any Notes for issue or sale, or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any Notes and is not intended to be used in connection with any such offer or invitation.

Effect of the Offer on the Company

The Notes will be debt obligations of the Company. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued is AUD250 million. The effect of the issue on the Company will be to increase its total liabilities by that amount. Please refer to the "Capitalisation and Indebtedness" section of the offering circular which includes a proforma consolidated statement of financial position assuming the Offer occurred on 31 December 2020.

Rights and liabilities attaching to Notes and Shares

The rights and liabilities attaching to the Notes are contained in the "Terms and Conditions of the Notes" section of the offering circular.

A summary of the rights and liabilities attaching to Ordinary Shares is contained in the "Rights and Liabilities of Ordinary Shares" section of the offering circular. Rights and liabilities attaching to Notes and Shares may also arise under the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules, the Company's constitution and other laws.