Weblink International : Announce on behalf of subsidiary, Cascadia Resources Inc. important resolutions by the Board of Directors as the Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/20 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:To ratify the proposal of 2021 deficit compensation of Cascadia Resources Inc. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: To ratify 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements of Cascadia Resources Inc. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cascadia Resources Inc. is held by one single juristic person shareholder, the functional duties and power of the Shareholders' Meeting shall be exercised by its Board of Directors.