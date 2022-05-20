Weblink International : Announce on behalf of subsidiary, Protrade Applied Materials CORP. important resolutions by the Board of Directors as the Shareholders' Meeting
05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Provided by: Weblink International Inc.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/05/20
Time of announcement
17:16:55
Subject
Announce on behalf of subsidiary,
Protrade Applied Materials CORP. important resolutions
by the Board of Directors as the Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/05/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:To ratify the proposal of 2021 earnings distribution of
Protrade Applied Materials CORP.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
To ratify 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements of
Protrade Applied Materials CORP.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Protrade Applied Materials CORP. is held by one single juristic person
shareholder, the functional duties and power of the Shareholders' Meeting
shall be exercised by its Board of Directors.
Weblink International Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:34:02 UTC.