    6776   TW0006776008

WEBLINK INTERNATIONAL INC.

(6776)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
38.90 TWD   -0.26%
05:00aWEBLINK INTERNATIONAL : Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
PU
04:40aWEBLINK INTERNATIONAL : Board of Directors approved 2022 Q2 Financial results
PU
06/30WEBLINK INTERNATIONAL : On behalf of PAM to publicly disclose its share exchange plan for obtaining the shares of DAK owned by PGL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weblink International : Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

08/02/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Weblink International Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 16:50:45
Subject 
 Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-3 of the
Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making
of Endorsements/Guarantees
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name:Cascadia Resources Inc.
(2)Relationship with lender:Subsidiary
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD181,027
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):NTD 104,041
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):NTD 74,315
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
   recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
   to allocate:Yes
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
   NTD178,356
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):For working captial purpose
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD): (1)NONE (2)0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)NTD 3 (2)NTD 37,595
5.Method of calculation of interest: According to the loan date,
the interest is charged daily.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date: The term of the loan is
1 year, which can repay the loan at any time but can not exceed
the expiry date.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 178,356
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:9.85
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Others
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The exchange rate of US dollar to Taiwan dollar is 29.726

Disclaimer

Weblink International Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
