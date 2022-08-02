Weblink International : Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Name:Cascadia Resources Inc. (2)Relationship with lender:Subsidiary (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD181,027 (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):NTD 104,041 (5)New loan (thousand NTD):NTD 74,315 (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:Yes (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: NTD178,356 (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):For working captial purpose 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1)NONE (2)0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): (1)NTD 3 (2)NTD 37,595 5.Method of calculation of interest: According to the loan date, the interest is charged daily. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: The term of the loan is 1 year, which can repay the loan at any time but can not exceed the expiry date. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 178,356 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:9.85 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Others 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The exchange rate of US dollar to Taiwan dollar is 29.726