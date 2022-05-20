Weblink International : The board of directors of the company's major subsidiary Protrade Asia Limited proposes no dividend to be distributed for 2021.
05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Weblink International Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/05/20
Time of announcement
17:16:18
Subject
The board of directors of the company's major
subsidiary Protrade Asia Limited proposes no dividend
to be distributed for 2021.
Date of events
2022/05/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors proposed not to distribute dividends
3.Any other matters that need to be specified::N/A
Weblink International Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:34:02 UTC.