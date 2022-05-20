Weblink International : To announce the convening of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders resolved by the Board of Directors of Protrade Asia Limited a subsidiary of Weblink
05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Provided by: Weblink International Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/20
Time of announcement
17:15:38
Subject
To announce the convening of the 2022 Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders resolved by the Board of
Directors of Protrade Asia Limited a subsidiary of Weblink
Date of events
2022/05/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/20
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/31
3.Shareholders meeting location:8F, No.59, Lane 77, Shing Ai Road, Neihu
District Taipei City
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:Business Report of 2021
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Ratification Proposal of the Financial Statements and Business Report for
the year 2021
(2)Ratification of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:NA
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Weblink International Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:34:02 UTC.