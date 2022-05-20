Log in
    6776   TW0006776008

WEBLINK INTERNATIONAL INC.

(6776)
  Report
Weblink International : To announce the convening of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders resolved by the Board of Directors of Protrade Asia Limited a subsidiary of Weblink

05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Weblink International Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 17:15:38
Subject 
 To announce the convening of the 2022 Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders resolved by the Board of
Directors of Protrade Asia Limited a subsidiary of Weblink
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/20
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/31
3.Shareholders meeting location:8F, No.59, Lane 77, Shing Ai Road, Neihu
District Taipei City
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:Business Report of 2021
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Ratification Proposal of the Financial Statements and Business Report for
the year 2021
(2)Ratification of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:NA
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Weblink International Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
