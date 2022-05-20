Weblink International : To announce the convening of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders resolved by the Board of Directors of Protrade Asia Limited a subsidiary of Weblink

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/20 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/31 3.Shareholders meeting location:8F, No.59, Lane 77, Shing Ai Road, Neihu District Taipei City 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:Business Report of 2021 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1)Ratification Proposal of the Financial Statements and Business Report for the year 2021 (2)Ratification of the 2021 Earnings Distribution. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:NA 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA