Websol Energy System : Newspaper Advertisements

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Scrip Code- WEBELSOLAR Scrip Code- 517498

WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LIMITED: ISIN-INE855C01015

Subject: Newspaper publication of Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022

We are enclosing herewith the copies of the newspaper advertisement relating to the publication of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022, as published on 27th August, 2022, in The Financial Express (English Edition) & Ek Din (Bengali Edition) in Compliance with the provisions of Regulation 47(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.