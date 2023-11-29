(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Energy rises 10 percent after rallying 49 percent in the last month and having given up 53 percent in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 32%.

Sciuker Frames advances 6.8% after gaining 37% in the last month. In the last six months and the last year, the stock has lost 30% and 40%, respectively.

LOSERS

Websolute is in the red by 6.5 percent after falling 25 percent in the last month. In the six-month period, the stock marked a minus 37% and in the last year it has given up almost 30%.

SG Co is 7.6 percent in the red after gaining 16 percent in the last month. In the last six, the stock has given up 15 percent and in the last 12 has lost 5.9 percent.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

