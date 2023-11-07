(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Visibilia Editore rises to the top with a 5.2 percent gain after giving up 37 percent in the last month. Over the past six months and the past year, the stock has posted triple-digit gains.

Vantea SMART follows, in the green by 4.3 percent after rallying 35 percent in the last month. In the last six months, the stock has given up 52 percent and has lost more than 65 percent in the last year.

LOSERS

Websolute gives up 7.1%, after losing 12% in the last month, 23% in the last six and 26% in the last twelve.

Portobello is in the red 4.4 percent after losing 38 percent in the last month, 71 percent in the last six and nearly 67 percent in the last twelve.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

