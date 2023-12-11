(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Websolute climbs 10 percent to lead the list of listed SMEs on the Italian Stock Exchange, with shares rising to EUR1.50 each, gaining 12 cents from the value at which they opened.

High Quality Food is up 8.7 percent, with shares rising 30 percent in the last month of trading.

LOSERS

GO internet is down 10% and marks the worst decline on the basket it belongs to.

Also hurting is Fenix Entertainment, now suspended for oversold after a 9.1 percent drop.

