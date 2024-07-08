(Alliance News) - European stock markets opened with a trend without a single direction on Monday as investors carefully assess the consequences of the French parliamentary runoff vote, where a potential political stalemate scenario is indicated.

The New Popular Front (NFP), the leftist alliance formed to counter the advance of the Rassemblement National in the second round of the French parliamentary elections, won the most seats in the upcoming National Assembly, consisting of 577 deputies. According to final figures from the Ministry of the Interior, the NFP will have 182 seats.

The centrist coalition supporting President Emmanuel Macron, Ensemble, won 168 seats. Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National, in alliance with part of the Republicains led by Eric Ciotti, came third with 143 elected deputies.

Thus, the FTSE Mib, is trading in the green by 0.4 percent at 34,116.56.

The Mid-Cap is up 0.4 percent to 47,152.94, the Small-Cap is advancing 0.2 percent to 29,379.05, and Italy Growth is in the green 0.1 percent to 8,103.32.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is giving up 0.1 percent, London's FTSE100 is giving up 0.2 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is in the green by 0.2 percent.

On the Mib, good start for FinecoBank, which is advancing 2.5% to EUR15.19. Of note, Jefferies raised its target price to EUR16.30 from the previous EUR12.60.

Strength also on Banca Monte dei Paschi, which scores a plus 0.9% to EUR4.87 per share.

Tenaris -- down 0.9 percent -- reported that from July 1 to July 5 the company purchased a total of about 3.69 million of its own ordinary shares. The weighted average price was EUR14.41 per share, for a total consideration of EUR53.2 million.

Amplifon, on the other hand, is giving up 1.3 percent to EUR30.72 per share, in its fourth bearish session.

On the MidCap, Fincantieri is advancing 2.3 percent to EUR4.98 per share. Of note, Eleva Capital last week cut its short on the stock to 0.43% from 0.56% previously.

Strength also on Juventus FC, which moves ahead 2.0% to EUR9.47 per share, in its seventh bullish session.

Anima Holding's net inflows of assets under management -- in the green by 0.3% -- in June, excluding class I insurance proxies, were positive at EUR88 million, the company said in a note on Friday. At the end of June, the Anima group's total assets under management stood at EUR197.8 billion.

Among the many bearers, GVS is giving up 1.3 percent, subject to profit taking after three sessions of good gains.

On the SmallCap, strength on Beewize, which moves ahead 4.5% to EUR0.6950 after Friday's flat session.

Beghelli, meanwhile, advances 3.2%, advancing to its third session to close with a bullish candle.

Among the many bearish performers, Abitare In is giving up 3.2%, breaking a three-session bullish mini-trend.

Among PMIs, expert.ai is posting a plus 3.2 percent after Friday's 0.7 percent decline.

Clabo, on the other hand, is advancing 2.9 percent after Friday night's 2.9 percent negative balance.

Websolute -- in the green by 0.9 percent -- on Monday announced a strategic partnership with ABLE by Certottica Group for the implementation of a Human Empowering project that combines ABLE-Certottica Group's reputation, credibility and specialized know-how with Websolute's digital expertise and technological innovation.

Health Italia, on the other hand, is giving up 8.7 percent, after 2.3 percent in the previous session.

In New York on Friday evening, the Dow rallied 0.2 percent, the S&P advanced 0.5 percent, and the Nasdaq is advancing 0.9 percent.

Among Asian exchanges, the Nikkei gave up 0.3 percent, the Shanghai Composite marks minus 0.9 percent, while the Hang Seng is giving up 1.7 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0834 from USD1.0829 on Friday in closing European equities while the pound is worth USD1.2809 from USD1.2810 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude trades at USD86.14 per barrel from USD87.80 per barrel at Friday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,380.48 an ounce from USD2,386.03 on Friday evening.

On Monday's macroeconomic calendar, at 1030 CEST it will be the turn of the Sentix index on investor confidence in the Eurozone.

In the afternoon, at 1700 CEST, a 3-month and 6-month Treasury bond auction is scheduled in the US instead.

On the corporate calendar, no particular event is scheduled.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.