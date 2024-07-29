(Alliance News) - Websolute Spa reported the purchase of 22,550 shares at an average price of EUR1.2220 for a total consideration of EUR27,555.00.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds a total of 626,450 shares or 6.1 percent of the share capital.

Websolute closed Monday in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR1.24 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

