June 18, 2024 at 04:54 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Websolute Spa announced that as part of its share buyback program, it purchased - in the period from June 10 to June 14 - a total of 18,150 of its own shares.

The average price was EUR1.12 per share for a total consideration of approximately EUR20,400.

Websolute trades in the green by 2.8 percent at EUR1.12 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

