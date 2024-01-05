Webstep ASA at its EGM held on January 5, 2024 announced that Kjell Magne Leirgulen is the new chairman of the board of directors in the company. Leirgulen is CEO of Embron Group AS, which is a related party to the Company's largest shareholder, Embro Eiendom AS. Leirgulen was previously the CEO of InfoCare, as well as director of Sales and Customer Service at Posten Norge AS.

Mr. Leirgulen has served at the board of directors in Webstep ASA since May 2023, and serves as chairperson of the board of directors in a number of other companies.