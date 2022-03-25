Webster Financial : 2022 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Statement

March 25, 2022

You are cordially invited to attend the Webster Financial Corporation (''Webster'') Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Annual Meeting'') to be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually via the Internet for the safety of our directors, colleagues and shareholders in light of the continued uncertainty and ongoing concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also believe that a virtual meeting allows us to facilitate participation for more shareholders, regardless of their geographic location, and gives us another opportunity to reduce our environmental impacts.

You will be able to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, vote your shares electronically, and submit live questions by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WBS2022. At the Annual Meeting, you will be asked: (i) to elect fifteen directors to serve for one-year terms; (ii) to approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers of Webster; (iii) to ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of Webster for the year ending December 31, 2022; and (iv) to transact any other business that properly comes before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments of the meeting.

We encourage you to read the accompanying Proxy Statement, which provides information regarding Webster and the matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. Also enclosed is our 2021 Annual Report.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, you may vote your common shares via a toll-free telephone number or on the Internet or you may complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope. If you attend the meeting and prefer to vote during the meeting, you may do so. Shareholders who attend the Annual Meeting by following the instructions in this Proxy Statement will be considered to be attending the meeting ''in person''.

IT IS IMPORTANT THAT YOU VOTE PROMPTLY. THEREFORE, WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING, PLEASE VOTE YOUR COMMON SHARES VIA THE TOLL-FREE TELEPHONE NUMBER LISTED ON THE PROXY CARD, THE INTERNET OR BY MAIL.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to Be Held on April 28, 2022: This Proxy Statement, along with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and our 2021 Annual Report, are available free of charge on the Investor Relations section of our website (www.wbst.com).

PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 28, 2022

Solicitation, Voting and Revocability of Proxies

This Proxy Statement (this ''Proxy Statement'') is being furnished to the shareholders of Webster Financial Corporation, a Delaware corporation (''Webster'' or the ''Company'' or the ''Corporation''), as part of the solicitation of proxies by its Board of Directors (the ''Board of Directors'' or the ''Board'') from holders of its outstanding shares of Common Stock, par value $.01 per share (''Common Stock''), for use at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Webster to be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, in a virtual-only format via the Internet (the ''Annual Meeting'') and at any adjournments thereof. This Proxy Statement, together with the enclosed proxy card, is being mailed to shareholders of Webster on or about March 25, 2022.

The Annual Meeting has been called for the following purposes:

1. To elect fifteen directors to serve for one-year terms (Proposal 1);

2. To approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers of Webster (Proposal 2);

3. To ratify the appointment by the Board of Directors of the firm of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of Webster for the year ending December 31, 2022 (Proposal 3); and

4. To transact any other business that properly comes before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof.

If you vote using the enclosed proxy card, your shares will be voted in accordance with the instructions indicated. Executed but unmarked proxies will be voted:

1. FOR the election of the Board's nominees as directors;

2. FOR the approval, on a non-binding, advisory basis, of the compensation of the named executive officers of Webster; and

FOR the ratification of the appointment of Webster's independent registered public accounting firm.

Except for procedural matters incident to the conduct of the Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors does not know of any matters other than those described in the Notice of Annual Meeting that are to come before the Annual Meeting. If any other matters are properly brought before the Annual Meeting, the persons named in the proxy will vote the shares represented by such proxy on such matters as determined by a majority of the Board of Directors. The proxies confer discretionary authority to vote on any matter of which Webster did not have notice at least 30 days prior to the date of the Annual Meeting.

The presence of a shareholder at the Annual Meeting will not automatically revoke that shareholder's proxy. A shareholder may, however, revoke a proxy at any time before it is voted: (i) by delivering either a written notice of revocation of the proxy or a duly executed proxy bearing a later date to James P. Blose, Esq., Corporate Secretary, Webster Financial Corporation, 200 Elm Street, Stamford, Connecticut 06902; (ii) by re-voting by telephone or on the Internet; or (iii) by attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. Shareholders who attend the Annual Meeting by following the instructions below will be considered to be attending the meeting ''in person.'' The cost of soliciting proxies for the Annual Meeting will be borne by Webster. In addition to use of the mail, proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone or telecopy by directors, officers and employees, who will not be specially compensated for such activities. Webster also will request persons, firms and companies holding shares in their names or in the name of their nominees, which are beneficially owned by others, to send proxy materials to and obtain proxies from those beneficial owners and will reimburse those holders for their reasonable expenses incurred in that connection. Webster also has retained Morrow Sodali LLC, a proxy soliciting firm, to assist in the solicitation of proxies at a fee of $8,500 plus reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses.

Information about the Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually via the Internet for the safety of our directors, colleagues and shareholders in light of the continued uncertainty and ongoing concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also believe that a virtual meeting allows us to facilitate participation for more shareholders, regardless of their geographic location, and gives us another opportunity to reduce our environmental effects.

Shareholders as of the record date may attend, vote and submit questions virtually at our Annual Meeting by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WBS2022. To log in, shareholders (or their authorized representatives) will need the 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice.

If you are not a shareholder or do not have a control number, you may still access the meeting as a guest, but you will not be able to vote or submit questions.

During the Annual Meeting, we intend to answer questions on matters to be considered at the meeting and that are pertinent to shareholders generally, subject to time constraints. We may group and answer together questions that are substantially similar to avoid repetition. If pertinent questions are submitted that cannot be answered during the meeting due to time constraints, management will post answers to a representative set of such questions by consolidating, repetitive questions on the Corporation's website at www.wbst.com as soon as practicable after the Annual Meeting.

If you experience any technical difficulties accessing the Annual Meeting or during the meeting, please call the toll-free number that will be available on our virtual shareholder login site (www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WBS2022) for assistance. We will have technicians ready to assist you with any technical difficulties you may have beginning 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting at 3:45 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 28, 2022.

Who Can Vote - The securities which can be voted at the Annual Meeting consist of shares of Common Stock of Webster with each share entitling its owner to one vote on all matters properly presented at the Annual Meeting. There is no cumulative voting of shares. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 3, 2022 as the record date for the determination of shareholders of Webster entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. On the record date, there were 7,717 holders of record of the 179,604,705 shares of Common Stock then outstanding and eligible to be voted at the Annual Meeting.

Voting - If your Common Stock is held by a broker, bank or other nominee (i.e., in ''street name''), you should receive instructions from that person or entity that you must follow in order to have your shares of Common Stock voted. If you hold your Common Stock in your own name and not through a broker or another nominee, you may vote your shares of Common Stock:

• by using the toll-free telephone number listed on the proxy card,

• by using the Internet website listed on the proxy card,

• by signing, dating and mailing the proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope, or

• by attending the Annual Meeting and voting during the meeting in person.

Whichever of these methods you select to transmit your instructions, the proxy holders will vote your Common Stock in accordance with your instructions. If you give a proxy without specific voting instructions, your proxy will be voted by the proxy holders as recommended by the Board of Directors.

Vote by Telephone - If you hold your Common Stock in your own name and not through your broker or another nominee, you can vote your shares of Common Stock by telephone by dialing the toll-free telephone number printed on your proxy card. Telephone voting is available 24 hours a day until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 27, 2022. Easy-to-follow voice prompts allow you to vote your shares of Common Stock and confirm that your instructions have been properly recorded. If you vote by telephone, you do not need to return your proxy card.

Vote by Internet - If you hold your Common Stock in your own name and not through your broker or another nominee, you can vote via the Internet. The website for Internet voting is printed on your proxy card. Internet voting is available 24 hours a day until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 27, 2022. As with telephone voting, you will be given the opportunity to confirm that your instructions have been properly recorded. If you vote via the Internet, you do not need to return your proxy card.

Vote by Mail - You can vote by mail by signing, dating and returning the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.

Quorum and Vote Requirements - The presence, in person or by proxy, of at least one-third of the total number of outstanding shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting is necessary to constitute a quorum at the Annual Meeting. Assuming the presence of a quorum at the Annual Meeting, directors will be elected by a majority of the votes cast by shares present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote. The affirmative vote of the majority of the votes cast is required to approve the non-binding, advisory vote on the compensation of the named executive officers of Webster and to ratify the appointment of Webster's independent registered public accounting firm. Shareholders' votes will be tabulated by the person or persons appointed by the Board of Directors to act as inspectors of election for the Annual Meeting. Shareholders who attend the Annual Meeting by following the instructions in this Proxy Statement will be considered to be attending the meeting ''in person.''

Broker Non-Votes and Abstentions - Under New York Stock Exchange (''NYSE'') Rule 452, which governs NYSE brokerage members, brokerage firms may not vote on non-routine matters in their discretion on behalf of their clients if such clients have not furnished voting instructions. A ''broker non-vote'' occurs when a broker's customer does not provide the broker with voting instructions on non-routine matters for shares owned by the customer but held in the name of the broker. Proposal 3 concerns a routine matter and thus brokerage firms may vote, in person or by proxy, on such proposal on behalf of their clients without voting instructions. Because none of the other matters to be voted upon at the Annual Meeting are considered routine matters under Rule 452, there potentially can be broker non-votes at the Annual Meeting. Both abstentions and broker non-votes will be treated as shares present for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum at the Annual Meeting. Abstentions and broker non-votes will not be counted for purposes of determining the number of votes cast on Proposals 1 or 2 and, therefore, will have no effect on the outcome of the votes for those proposals. Abstentions will not be counted for purposes of determining the number of votes cast on Proposal 3 and, therefore, will have no effect on the outcome of the vote for that proposal.

Electronic Delivery of Proxy Materials - As a shareholder, you have the option of electing to receive future proxy materials (including annual reports) online over the Internet. This online service provides savings to Webster by eliminating printing, mailing, processing and postage costs associated with hard copy distribution and reduces our environmental impact. You may enroll for this service on the Internet after you vote your shares in accordance with the instructions for Internet voting set forth on the enclosed proxy card. You may also enroll for electronic delivery of future Webster proxy materials at any time on our website at www.wbst.com. Under ''Resources,'' choose ''Transfer Agent'' and select the ''Click Here to Enroll'' link. Then select the box indicating your appropriate form of share ownership and follow the instructions for electronic delivery enrollment. In the future, you will receive an email message, at the address you provided while enrolling, informing you that the Webster proxy materials are available to be viewed online on the Internet. Follow the instructions to view the materials and vote your shares. Your enrollment in electronic delivery of Webster proxy materials will remain in effect until revoked by you.

Annual Report on Form 10-K - Webster is required to file an annual report on Form 10-K for its 2021 fiscal year with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ''SEC''). Shareholders may obtain, free of charge, a copy of the Form 10-K by writing to Investor Relations, Webster Financial Corporation, 200 Elm Street, Stamford, Connecticut 06902. Our annual report on Form 10-K is available on the Company's website, www.wbst.com.