2023
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
Webster Financial Corporation
Mission
We deliver leading financial solutions to businesses, individuals, families and partners.
Culture
At Webster, our culture is centered around delivering for our colleagues, clients and communities; strong risk management; responsible corporate citizenship; diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; and transparent governance.
Values
Our values are reflected in our sustained dedication to
serving our clients and our communities.
INTEGRITY
COLLABORATION
We do what's right.
We're better together.
I live by the highest ethical standards.
I seek the input and talents of others.
I act for the greater good, not
I share my ideas, issues, solutions,
self-interest.
resources and information.
I am consistent and reliable.
I promote cooperation and teamwork
I communicate transparently
across our organization.
and openly.
I work well with others and bring a
positive spirit to the team.
AGILITY
ACCOUNTABILITY
We embrace change and
We own and deliver on our
adapt quickly.
commitments.
I am curious and eager to grow.
I show intitiative and ask, "what more can
I innovate, test and learn to raise the
I do?"
bar continuously.
I demonstrate a make-it-happen attitude.
I proactively anticipate trends and
I take responsibility and ownership of
understand their potential impact.
delivering quality results.
I challenge the way it has always been
I lead by example and empower others.
and welcome new ways of working.
RESPECT
EXCELLENCE
We treat everyone with dignity.
We strive for the highest standards.
I value diversity in people and listen for
I have high expectations of myself
new ideas.
and others.
I assume and approach interaction
I deliver quality results that matter with
with positive intent.
speed and efficiency.
I create and support an inclusive,
I go above and beyond to create value.
welcoming environment.
I give and receive feedback for the
I recognize and celebrate the
betterment of myself and our organization.
accomplishments of others.
2023 Awards &
Recognition
In the past year, Webster has earned more than 50 recognitions for our performance, our focus on excellence and serving our clients and communities. Our accomplishments over the years are
Webster Bank was recognized as a Corporate Citizen of the Year by Long
Island Business News in the publication's 2023 Corporate Citizenship Awards.
Long Island Business News annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to the Long Island community. Corporate Citizenship honorees are recognized for their impact on multiple nonprofit organizations through financial contributions, fundraising and volunteer efforts.
Webster Bank was again named a Top Corporate Contributor honoree by the Boston Business Journal in its annual 2023 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region's top corporate charitable contributors.
The Business Journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities. This year, 100 companies have qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities last year. The honorees this year include companies from such industry sectors as financial and professional services, health care, technology, retail and professional sports.
due to the dedication, teamwork and commitment to values demonstrated by our colleagues every day. Webster is making meaningful progress toward becoming one of the highest performing commercial banks in the country. Along the way, we are pleased to have been recognized for our overall accomplishments as a bank, as well as for the individual achievements of our colleagues. The recognition we receive builds on our momentum and confidence as we focus on our strategic priorities.
Newsweek Most Trusted Companies Newsweek recognized Webster Bank for the second consecutive year as one of its Most Trusted Companies in the United States.
Connecticut Green Bank Annual Awards
The Connecticut Green Bank honored Webster for its outstanding partnership and support of Green Bank initiatives, including residential and commercial solar PV, Green Liberty Bonds and C-PACE.
Women's Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) presented Webster with its Corporate Partnership Award
for its many years of support for WEDC's services and training programs for underserved women and minority small business owners in Westchester and the Hudson Valley (NY).
Yonkers Partners in Education (YPIE) recognized Webster as the YPIE Corporate Honoree,
for its continued generous support of the YPIE- Webster Finance Lab, providing students with access to financial empowerment and exposure to careers in the financial industry.
Sun River Health honored Webster for their support and commitment to the health of communities in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.
Women's Housing and Economic Development Corporation (WHEDco) honored Webster with their 2023 Corporate Leadership Award for the important role they play in supporting WHEDco's broader efforts to improve Bronx residents' access to financial products.
Contents
About Us
2
From Our CEO
3
CCRO Q&A
5
Economic Vitality
7
Office of Corporate
8
Responsibility
Social Supply Chain/Supplier
13
Diversity
Valuing Our People
15
Human Capital Management
16
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion
20
& Belonging
Community Service
24
Our Environment
25
Environmental Sustainability
26
Greenhouse Gas Management
27
Responsible Governance
28
Oversight
29
Ethics
32
Risk Management
32
Cybersecurity
34
Annex
36
SDG Goals
37
SASB Table
38
TCFD Table
50
About Us
$74.9B
$60.8B
198
3M+
Total Assets
Total Deposits
Banking Centers
HSA Accounts
As of 12/31/23
Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) is a values-based, leading commercial bank with more than $70 billion in assets focused on delivering financial solutions to businesses, individuals and families. With headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, our footprint spans the Northeast from the New York City metropolitan area to Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
We offer differentiated lines of business including, Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and our HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. In addition, Webster offers Banking as a Service (BaaS), which enables FinTechs and other non-bank institutions to digitally deliver customized banking and payment capabilities that enhance their customer experiences, and BrioDirect, our direct-to-consumer digital banking solution.
This report contains forward-looking statements, including our commitments, targets and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements are set forth in our SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions, estimates and projections.
From Our
CEO
Our colleagues live our values of Integrity, Collaboration, Agility, Accountability, Respect and Excellence, and we're guided by those values in the way we do business every day.
Dear Shareholders,
Our 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance principles. It summarizes our strategic approach to creating a positive social and environmental impact within an effective governance framework, based on strong ethics and risk management.
This Report demonstrates how our values drive our collective commitment to serving our clients, our communities and each other every day.
During the past year, we marked several achievements that helped grow our businesses, while supporting our sustainability initiatives. Under the leadership of Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Marissa Weidner and her team, we launched a multi- year Community Investment Strategy bringing greater scale and additional resources to the communities we serve. In the two years since its inception, this investment strategy is creating an even stronger foundation to provide more opportunities and value across our footprint.
John R. Ciulla
President and
Chief Executive Officer
As part of our Community Investment Strategy, we introduced the "Webster You're Home" program, a new Special Purpose Credit Program designed to increase access to home ownership. We launched our Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise program, which delivers financial solutions and serves as a catalyst for economic empowerment and self-sufficiency through greater access to capital. We also expanded our signature Webster Finance Lab initiative by working with nonprofit partners in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts to empower youth, help them learn about the financial industry and build our future workforce.
ECONOMIC VITALITY
VALUING OUR PEOPLE
OUR ENVIRONMENT
RESPONSIBLE
GOVERNANCE
Our colleagues live our values of Integrity, Collaboration, Agility, Accountability, Respect and Excellence, and we're guided by those values in the way we do business every day. They form the cornerstone of our culture, bringing us together to create a great place to work, and to attract and retain talent.
Our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Council, which I co-chair, helps shape our program throughout the organization. During the past year, our Business Resource Group members volunteered their time to network, build awareness and foster belonging with their colleagues. They also support our communities by sharing their time and talents. We strive to be an employer of choice, providing colleagues with opportunities to grow and develop professionally in a challenging and rewarding business environment.
Building on our strong governance foundation, we continue to incorporate recognized ESG frameworks into our reporting to further enhance transparency. We believe in conducting business in a responsible manner that supports the well-being of our cities and towns. We continue to advance plans to create efficiencies in our operations and seek to maintain low-emission and energy-smart work environments.
We are embedding our environmental and social priorities within our business processes, elevating our approach to these important initiatives. All of these efforts are possible because of the unwavering support from my Webster colleagues to the shared values and mission that drive our progress.
As always, I would like to thank our passionate colleagues whose selfless contributions and dedication to excellence have helped make our company and the communities we serve a better place. Webster moves forward in 2024, proud of our achievements, and with a steadfast commitment to continue to make progress with purpose.
Sincerely,
This commitment to excellence drives our corporate responsibility strategy.
John R. Ciulla
President and Chief Executive Officer
CCRO Q&A
What are your reflections on the Office of Corporate Responsibility journey to date?
Since we established the Office of Corporate Responsibility (OCR) in 2022, we have continued to execute on our multi-year Community Investment Strategy (CIS), with a focus on our commitment to driving economic vitality in our communities.
OCR has made tremendous progress in the two years since we began. We have built and maintained solid partnerships both internally across the enterprise and externally with community partners, especially our Community Advisory Councils. These relationships have created the strong foundation for our execution against the CIS. With a focus on both qualitative and quantitative measures, we're helping to create meaningful impact in our communities and we're proud to be a part of this effort.
The CIS is a major commitment for Webster, and our entire leadership team has not only embraced it but they're actively working to support its success. I'm also grateful for the continued enthusiasm and engagement of our colleagues. This truly shows the Webster values of Integrity, Collaboration, Agility, Accountability, Respect and Excellence in action.
What were some of the achievements in 2023?
2023 was a busy and productive year. We launched "Webster You're Home," our Special Purpose Credit Program aimed at expanding homeownership opportunities for low- to moderate-income (LMI) first- time homebuyers. We know that homeownership strengthens our neighborhoods and helps individuals and families build generational wealth, and this new program will provide greater access to credit in economically- disadvantaged communities.
We introduced Webster's Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) team. These colleagues work to support the growth and development of minority- and women-owned small businesses across our footprint. Webster has also partnered with a number of organizations that support women- and minority-owned businesses in New England and New York.
Webster's signature Finance Lab initiative continued to expand as we opened our third Finance Lab and announced three new Finance Labs in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
We measure our progress not only by the milestones we reach, but also in the way our colleagues have matched our ambitions with actions.
Marissa Weidner
Chief Corporate
Responsibility Officer
Continuing our collaborative approach to corporate responsibility, we strengthened our partnerships with nonprofits across our footprint. We also engaged more deeply with internal teams to successfully launch our "Webster You're Home" program, grow our Supplier Diversity program and expand community development lending and other OCR efforts.
How is Webster continuing its approach to Corporate Sustainability?
Our approach is tied to our mission and values: a strategic program clearly focused on positive social and environmental impact within an effective governance framework based on ethics and risk management.
Responsible governance is the cornerstone of everything we do at Webster. Our Board continues to oversee our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, with the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee having primary responsibility for coordination of that oversight.
We're firmly focused on achieving our community commitments and making the right long-term investments to support the economic vitality of our communities. We measure our progress not only by the milestones we reach, but also in the way our colleagues have matched our ambitions with actions.
As investors continue to demand more consistent and relevant ESG information, we've expanded
our Corporate Responsibility reporting. This year, we added disclosures from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework to our Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures. 2023 also marks the first time we have reported greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
What are some new Corporate Responsibility initiatives for 2024?
As we continue to execute on our multi-year Community Investment Strategy, we'll be announcing three new Finance Labs, expanding this signature initiative for a total of nine programs across our footprint. We're excited to grow our Supplier Diversity program, creating more opportunities for increased revenue, profit and growth for diverse small businesses in the communities we serve. We're creating a multicultural campaign to engage with more communities in our footprint. We'll also continue to develop our ESG strategies, creating a more formal program and maturing our processes.
These and other programs and projects are built on the foundations of our four Corporate Responsibility pillars: Economic Vitality, Valuing Our People, Our Environment and Responsible Governance. They create value across our business as they help to strengthen the systems and organizations that drive shared prosperity in our communities.
OCR brings together Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and Fair and Responsible Banking; Community Investment, Engagement and Philanthropy; Government Relations and Public Affairs; Supplier Diversity; and, of course, all Environmental, Social and Governance efforts, all in one business unit. This structure allows us to plan more strategically, support enterprise goals more effectively and use our resources more efficiently.
Economic
Vitality
