At Webster, our culture is centered around delivering for our colleagues, clients and communities; strong risk management; responsible corporate citizenship; diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; and transparent governance.

Women's Housing and Economic Development Corporation (WHEDco) honored Webster with their 2023 Corporate Leadership Award for the important role they play in supporting WHEDco's broader efforts to improve Bronx residents' access to financial products.

Sun River Health honored Webster for their support and commitment to the health of communities in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.

for its continued generous support of the YPIE- Webster Finance Lab, providing students with access to financial empowerment and exposure to careers in the financial industry.

for its many years of support for WEDC's services and training programs for underserved women and minority small business owners in Westchester and the Hudson Valley (NY).

The Connecticut Green Bank honored Webster for its outstanding partnership and support of Green Bank initiatives, including residential and commercial solar PV, Green Liberty Bonds and C-PACE.

Newsweek Most Trusted Companies Newsweek recognized Webster Bank for the second consecutive year as one of its Most Trusted Companies in the United States.

due to the dedication, teamwork and commitment to values demonstrated by our colleagues every day. Webster is making meaningful progress toward becoming one of the highest performing commercial banks in the country. Along the way, we are pleased to have been recognized for our overall accomplishments as a bank, as well as for the individual achievements of our colleagues. The recognition we receive builds on our momentum and confidence as we focus on our strategic priorities.

The Business Journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities. This year, 100 companies have qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities last year. The honorees this year include companies from such industry sectors as financial and professional services, health care, technology, retail and professional sports.

Webster Bank was again named a Top Corporate Contributor honoree by the Boston Business Journal in its annual 2023 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region's top corporate charitable contributors.

Long Island Business News annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to the Long Island community. Corporate Citizenship honorees are recognized for their impact on multiple nonprofit organizations through financial contributions, fundraising and volunteer efforts.

In the past year, Webster has earned more than 50 recognitions for our performance, our focus on excellence and serving our clients and communities. Our accomplishments over the years are

We offer differentiated lines of business including, Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and our HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. In addition, Webster offers Banking as a Service (BaaS), which enables FinTechs and other non-bank institutions to digitally deliver customized banking and payment capabilities that enhance their customer experiences, and BrioDirect, our direct-to-consumer digital banking solution.

Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) is a values-based, leading commercial bank with more than $70 billion in assets focused on delivering financial solutions to businesses, individuals and families. With headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, our footprint spans the Northeast from the New York City metropolitan area to Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

As part of our Community Investment Strategy, we introduced the "Webster You're Home" program, a new Special Purpose Credit Program designed to increase access to home ownership. We launched our Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise program, which delivers financial solutions and serves as a catalyst for economic empowerment and self-sufficiency through greater access to capital. We also expanded our signature Webster Finance Lab initiative by working with nonprofit partners in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts to empower youth, help them learn about the financial industry and build our future workforce.

During the past year, we marked several achievements that helped grow our businesses, while supporting our sustainability initiatives. Under the leadership of Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Marissa Weidner and her team, we launched a multi- year Community Investment Strategy bringing greater scale and additional resources to the communities we serve. In the two years since its inception, this investment strategy is creating an even stronger foundation to provide more opportunities and value across our footprint.

This Report demonstrates how our values drive our collective commitment to serving our clients, our communities and each other every day.

Our 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance principles. It summarizes our strategic approach to creating a positive social and environmental impact within an effective governance framework, based on strong ethics and risk management.

Our colleagues live our values of Integrity, Collaboration, Agility, Accountability, Respect and Excellence, and we're guided by those values in the way we do business every day.

Our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Council, which I co-chair, helps shape our program throughout the organization. During the past year, our Business Resource Group members volunteered their time to network, build awareness and foster belonging with their colleagues. They also support our communities by sharing their time and talents. We strive to be an employer of choice, providing colleagues with opportunities to grow and develop professionally in a challenging and rewarding business environment.

Building on our strong governance foundation, we continue to incorporate recognized ESG frameworks into our reporting to further enhance transparency. We believe in conducting business in a responsible manner that supports the well-being of our cities and towns. We continue to advance plans to create efficiencies in our operations and seek to maintain low-emission and energy-smart work environments.

We are embedding our environmental and social priorities within our business processes, elevating our approach to these important initiatives. All of these efforts are possible because of the unwavering support from my Webster colleagues to the shared values and mission that drive our progress.

As always, I would like to thank our passionate colleagues whose selfless contributions and dedication to excellence have helped make our company and the communities we serve a better place. Webster moves forward in 2024, proud of our achievements, and with a steadfast commitment to continue to make progress with purpose.

Sincerely,

This commitment to excellence drives our corporate responsibility strategy.

John R. Ciulla

President and Chief Executive Officer