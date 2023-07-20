Webster Financial Corporation is a holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. The Webster Bank, along with its HSA Bank Division, is a commercial bank in the Northeast that delivers a range of digital and traditional financial solutions. Its segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. Commercial Banking serves businesses through its commercial real estate and equipment finance, middle market, business banking, asset-based lending and commercial services, public sector finance, mortgage warehouse, sponsor and specialty finance, verticals and support, private banking, and treasury management business units. HSA Bank segment offers a consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Consumer Banking segment operates a distribution network, primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets.

Sector Banks