Second Quarter 2023

July 20, 2023

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Reported results include merger/initiative related charges of $40.8 million pre-tax
  • Highlighted results:
    • Deposits grew 6.2% LQ with growth in interLINK, CDs and checking
    • Enhanced off-balance sheet liquidity profile
    • Loans grew 1.4% LQ
    • Efficiency ratio of 42%
    • Adjusted results:
      • LQ decline in NII of 1.9%
      • LQ decline in PPNR of 2.6%
      • ROAA 1.39%
      • ROATCE 20.40%
  • NIM of 3.35%; down 31 bps, with 12 bps attributed to short-term liquidity increase
  • Capital remains strong
    • CET1 of 10.7%
    • TCE of 7.23%

Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP. See non-GAAP reconciliation on pages 6 and 33 through 34.

REPORTED

$329.1M

PPNR

$230.8M

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

$1.32

DILUTED EPS

1.23%

ROAA

11.38%

ROACE

18.12%

ROATCE

ADJUSTED

$369.9M

PPNR

$260.7M

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

$1.50

DILUTED EPS

1.39%

ROAA

12.86%

ROACE

20.40%

ROATCE

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Diversified and Stable Deposit Profile

Consumer Bank /

200+ financial centers

serving consumers and

small businesses in the

highly populated

Business

Northeast I-95 corridor

Description

and Long-Island

Complemented by online

platform (BrioDirect)

Commercial Bank

  • Sophisticated treasury services offering for commercial clients
  • Full credit and deposit relationships with targeted deposit gathering in select verticals including law firms, NFP, property mgmt, and municipal
  • Longstanding top player nationally, with strong growth characteristics
  • Offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution

Corporate

• Tech-enabled cash

• Specialized treasury

sweep program

activities

administrator for Broker-

Dealers

Volume of

$23.9bn

$18.3bn

$8.2bn

$4.3bn

$4.0bn

Deposits

41% of Total

31% of Total

14% of Total

7% of Total

7% of Total

• Branch deposits are

sticky and low cost,

complemented by low

Key Benefits

all-in cost digital channel

Lower cost, operating

• High growth, sticky, low

Access to core

Low operating cost

deposits

cost

deposits

Provides liquidity

Volume includes $2.5

Significant flexibility;

optionality

billion in business

deposit onboarding

banking and $4.5 billion

based on liquidity

of collateralized public

needs

funds deposits

Highly scalable with

low operating costs

Diversified and Stable Deposit Profile

Available Liquidity Covers All Uninsured Deposits

Estimated Uninsured Deposit Analysis

Immediately Available Liquidity

($ in millions)

6/30/2023

Uninsured deposits 1

$

18,922

Less: collateralized deposits 1

(4,460)

Uninsured deposits (after exclusions)

$

14,462

Total deposits

$

58,748

($ in billions)

$18.0

$3.6

$11.6

Uninsured deposits as a % of total deposits

24.6%

Uninsured deposit coverage by immediately available

124%

liquidity

$2.8

June 30

Unencumbered Cash & Secs.

FHLB

FRB

  • Uninsured deposits exclude $2.1 billion of Webster internal accounts. Collateralized deposits reflect all notional deposits subject to collateralization.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Office CRE 2.5% of Total Loans

Office Portfolio by Geography

Portfolio Profile and Metrics

NYC

Other New York

New Jersey

Connecticut

Boston

Other Northeast

Other East Coast

West

Pennsylvania

Other

Origination WA LTV: ~53%

6%

Current WA Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.93x

8%

Criticized / Classified rate: 6.0% / 5.6%

8%

24%

Accruing Delinquency / Non-Accruals: 0.0% / 1.4%

12-month NCO: 1.9% (1.6% attributed to note sales)

8%

Average Commitment: $5.7 million

37%

2023 Remaining Maturities: $150 million (vs. $306 million at 12/31)

5%

Class A vs. Class B: ~50/50 split

Urban vs. Suburban: ~60/40 split

2%

13%

'23 / '24 Lease Roll: ~6% / ~8%

9%

Loan support in > 60% of exposure (reserve or guaranty)

17%

Actively reducing exposure (~$385 million/-23% vs. 2Q22) to $1.3

billion

Note: Office CRE excludes Medical Office and Owner Occupied CRE

Office CRE 2.5% of Total Loans

5

