Earnings
Conference Call
Second Quarter 2023
July 20, 2023
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Reported results include merger/initiative related charges of $40.8 million pre-tax
- Highlighted results:
- Deposits grew 6.2% LQ with growth in interLINK, CDs and checking
- Enhanced off-balance sheet liquidity profile
- Loans grew 1.4% LQ
- Efficiency ratio of 42%
- Adjusted results:
- LQ decline in NII of 1.9%
- LQ decline in PPNR of 2.6%
- ROAA 1.39%
- ROATCE 20.40%
- NIM of 3.35%; down 31 bps, with 12 bps attributed to short-term liquidity increase
- Capital remains strong
- CET1 of 10.7%
- TCE of 7.23%
Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP. See non-GAAP reconciliation on pages 6 and 33 through 34.
REPORTED
$329.1M
PPNR
$230.8M
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
$1.32
DILUTED EPS
1.23%
ROAA
11.38%
ROACE
18.12%
ROATCE
ADJUSTED
$369.9M
PPNR
$260.7M
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
$1.50
DILUTED EPS
1.39%
ROAA
12.86%
ROACE
20.40%
ROATCE
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
2
Diversified and Stable Deposit Profile
Consumer Bank /
•
200+ financial centers
serving consumers and
small businesses in the
highly populated
Business
Northeast I-95 corridor
Description
and Long-Island
•
Complemented by online
platform (BrioDirect)
Commercial Bank
- Sophisticated treasury services offering for commercial clients
- Full credit and deposit relationships with targeted deposit gathering in select verticals including law firms, NFP, property mgmt, and municipal
- Longstanding top player nationally, with strong growth characteristics
- Offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution
Corporate
• Tech-enabled cash
• Specialized treasury
sweep program
activities
administrator for Broker-
Dealers
Volume of
$23.9bn
$18.3bn
$8.2bn
$4.3bn
$4.0bn
Deposits
41% of Total
31% of Total
14% of Total
7% of Total
7% of Total
• Branch deposits are
sticky and low cost,
complemented by low
Key Benefits
all-in cost digital channel
•
Lower cost, operating
• High growth, sticky, low
•
Access to core
•
Low operating cost
deposits
cost
deposits
•
Provides liquidity
•
Volume includes $2.5
•
Significant flexibility;
optionality
billion in business
deposit onboarding
banking and $4.5 billion
based on liquidity
of collateralized public
needs
funds deposits
•
Highly scalable with
low operating costs
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
3
Available Liquidity Covers All Uninsured Deposits
Estimated Uninsured Deposit Analysis
Immediately Available Liquidity
($ in millions)
6/30/2023
Uninsured deposits 1
$
18,922
Less: collateralized deposits 1
(4,460)
Uninsured deposits (after exclusions)
$
14,462
Total deposits
$
58,748
($ in billions)
$18.0
$3.6
$11.6
Uninsured deposits as a % of total deposits
24.6%
Uninsured deposit coverage by immediately available
124%
liquidity
$2.8
June 30
Unencumbered Cash & Secs.
FHLB
FRB
- Uninsured deposits exclude $2.1 billion of Webster internal accounts. Collateralized deposits reflect all notional deposits subject to collateralization.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
4
Office CRE 2.5% of Total Loans
Office Portfolio by Geography
Portfolio Profile and Metrics
NYC
Other New York
New Jersey
Connecticut
Boston
Other Northeast
Other East Coast
West
Pennsylvania
Other
•
Origination WA LTV: ~53%
6%
•
Current WA Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.93x
8%
•
Criticized / Classified rate: 6.0% / 5.6%
8%
24%
•
Accruing Delinquency / Non-Accruals: 0.0% / 1.4%
•
12-month NCO: 1.9% (1.6% attributed to note sales)
8%
•
Average Commitment: $5.7 million
37%
•
2023 Remaining Maturities: $150 million (vs. $306 million at 12/31)
5%
•
Class A vs. Class B: ~50/50 split
•
Urban vs. Suburban: ~60/40 split
2%
13%
•
'23 / '24 Lease Roll: ~6% / ~8%
9%
•
Loan support in > 60% of exposure (reserve or guaranty)
17%
•
Actively reducing exposure (~$385 million/-23% vs. 2Q22) to $1.3
billion
Note: Office CRE excludes Medical Office and Owner Occupied CRE
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
5
