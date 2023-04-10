Advanced search
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WBS)
04:00:01 2023-04-10 pm EDT
37.34 USD   +0.59%
04:33pWebster Financial Corporation Announces Q1 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/06Raymond James Adjusts Webster Financial's Price Target to $56 From $60, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Price Target on Webster Financial to $63 From $75, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Webster Financial Corporation Announces Q1 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/10/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced the following details for its first quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release:

Thursday, April 20, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)

 

Conference Call:

Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)

 

Dial-in number:

Toll Free: 888-330-2446; or International Callers: 240-789-2732 Passcode:8607257

 

Webcast:

Via Webster’s Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com

 

Webcast replay:

Will be available shortly after the call’s completion, also at investors.websterbank.com

 

Telephone replay:

Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on April 20, 2023

 

Replay number:

Toll Free: 800-770-2030 or International Callers: 647-362-9199. The replay conference ID number is 8607257

 

About Webster Financial Corporation
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country’s largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with more than $70 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
04/05Webster Financial Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/05Webster Bank Announces Two Promotions
BU
04/05Webster Bank Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/30Webster Announces Exclusive Partnership Aimed at Providing Accessible, Inclusive Financ..
AQ
03/24RBC Cuts Price Target on Webster Financial to $55 From $63, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 912 M - -
Net income 2023 1 112 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,64x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 6 459 M 6 459 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 129
Free-Float 93,9%
Technical analysis trends WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 37,12 $
Average target price 55,58 $
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Ciulla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn I. MacInnes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack L. Kopnisky Executive Chairman
Vikram Nafde Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Luis Massiani Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION-21.59%6 459
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 194
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
