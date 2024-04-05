Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced the following details for its first quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release:

Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)

 

 

Conference Call:

Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)

 

 

Dial-in number:

Toll Free: 888-330-2446; or International Callers: +1-240-789-2732 Passcode: 8607257

 

 

Webcast:

Via Webster’s Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com

 

 

Webcast replay:

Will be available shortly after the call’s completion, also at investors.websterbank.com

 

 

Telephone replay:

Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on April 23, 2024

 

 

Replay number:

Toll Free: 800-770-2030 or International Callers: +1-609-800-9909. The replay conference ID number is: 8607257

