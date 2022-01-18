Log in
Webster Financial Corporation Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

01/18/2022 | 05:59pm EST
WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock.

The dividend on common shares will be payable February 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 28, 2022.

On its Series F Preferred Stock, Webster declared a quarterly cash dividend of $328.125 per share ($.328125 per each depositary share, 1,000 of which represent one share of Series F Preferred Stock), payable March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2022.

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $35.4 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 254 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact:
Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307
kmanginelli@websterbank.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-financial-corporation-declares-common-and-preferred-dividends-301463325.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
