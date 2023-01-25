Advanced search
    WBS   US9478901096

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WBS)
  Report
01/25/2023
47.30 USD   +0.81%
Webster Financial Corporation Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

01/25/2023
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock.

The dividend on common shares will be payable February 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023.

On its Series F Preferred Stock, Webster declared a quarterly cash dividend of $328.125 per share ($0.328125 per each depositary share, 1,000 of which represent one share of Series F Preferred Stock), payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2023.

On its Series G Preferred Stock, Webster declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share, 40 of which represents one share of Series G Preferred Stock), payable April 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $69.1 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610 
acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact:
Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646
eharmon@websterbank.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-financial-corporation-declares-common-and-preferred-dividends-301730989.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
