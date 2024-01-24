Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock.

The dividend on common shares will be payable February 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2024.

On its Series F Preferred Stock, Webster declared a quarterly cash dividend of $328.125 per share ($0.328125 per each depositary share, 1,000 of which represent one share of Series F Preferred Stock), payable March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2024.

On its Series G Preferred Stock, Webster declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share, 40 of which represents one share of Series G Preferred Stock), payable April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2024.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country’s largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization over $70 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.