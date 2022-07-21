Webster Financial : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.00; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.29 - Form 8-K 07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WEBSTER REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.00; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.29 STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2022 - Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common shareholders of $178.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $92.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second quarter 2022 results include $66.5 million pre-tax, ($50.5 million after tax), or $0.29 per diluted share, of merger-related expenses. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only. "Our second quarter performance is a great reflection of the strength of Webster," said John R. Ciulla, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved strong and diverse loan growth, the quality of our core deposit franchise was evident in this rising rate environment, and we maintained our strong capital position, providing flexibility as we operate through a changing macro environment." Highlights for the second quarter of 2022: •Revenue of $607.6 million. •Period end loan and lease balance of $45.6 billion; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 86 percent. •Period end deposit balance of $53.1 billion. •Provision for credit losses totaled $12.2 million. •Charges related to the merger and strategic initiatives totaled $66.5 million. •Return on average assets of 1.10 percent; adjusted 1.41 percent (non-GAAP). •Return on average tangible common equity of 14.50 percent; adjusted 18.45 percent (non-GAAP). •Net interest margin of 3.28 percent includes net accretion of 0.19 percent. •Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.04 percent. •Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 45.25 percent. •Tangible common equity ratio of 7.68 percent. •Repurchased $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program. "Our financial performance illustrates both merger synergies and the organic growth we anticipate our company will produce," said Glenn MacInnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "On an adjusted basis, we generated a return on assets of 1.41 percent and return on tangible common equity of 18.5 percent. Earnings improvement was broad, with interest income, fees and expenses all trending positively." Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022.





Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2021 Commercial Banking Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2022, Commercial Banking had $36.6 billion in loans and leases and $20.5 billion in deposit balances. Percent Three months ended June 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2022 2021 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $333,421 $140,589 137.2 % Non-interest income 49,430 18,378 169.0 Operating revenue 382,851 158,967 140.8 Non-interest expense 102,720 46,275 (122.0) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $280,131 $112,692 148.6 Percent At June 30, Increase/ (In millions) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Loans and leases $36,634 $14,654 150.0 % Deposits 20,501 8,729 134.9 AUA / AUM (off balance sheet) 2,266 2,863 (20.8) Commercial Banking Operating Results: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $167.4 million to $280.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $192.8 million to $333.4 million, with $177.1 million driven by the merger, and $15.7 million due to loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios. Non-interest income increased $31.1 million to $49.4 million, with $27.6 million driven by the merger, and $3.5 million primarily driven by increased client hedging activity and growth in loan related fees. Non-interest expense increased $56.4 million to $102.7 million, with $50.6 million due to the merger, and $5.8 million primarily to support loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios. 2



HSA Bank Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.8 billion in deposit balances and $3.3 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts. Percent Three months ended June 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2022 2021 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $49,558 $42,193 17.5 % Non-interest income 26,552 26,554 - Operating revenue 76,110 68,747 10.7 Non-interest expense 37,540 32,423 (15.8) Pre-tax, net revenue $38,570 $36,324 6.2 Percent At June 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands) 3,077 2,995 2.7 % Deposits $7,778 $7,323 6.2 Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet) 3,277 3,384 (3.1) Total footings $11,055 $10,707 3.3 HSA Bank Operating Results:

Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.2 million to $38.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $7.4 million to $49.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income was flat at $26.6 million. Non-interest expense increased $5.1 million to $37.5 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business and higher temporary help, consulting, and travel expenses. 3



Consumer Banking Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 202 banking centers and 359 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.0 billion in loans and $23.8 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.5 billion in assets under administration. Percent Three months ended June 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2022 2021 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $179,067 $93,075 92.4 % Non-interest income 30,784 24,098 27.7 Operating revenue 209,851 117,173 79.1 Non-interest expense 107,312 74,149 (44.7) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $102,539 $43,024 138.3 Percent At June 30, Increase/ (In millions) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Loans $8,965 $6,821 31.4 % Deposits 23,841 12,795 86.3 AUA (off balance sheet) 7,536 4,198 79.5 Consumer Banking Operating Results: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $59.5 million to $102.5 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $86.0 million to $179.1 million, with $72.1 million driven by the merger, and $13.9 million driven by deposit and loan growth coupled with lower interest paid on deposits. Non-interest income increased $6.7 million to $30.8 million, with $6.4 million driven by the merger and $2.0 million from higher deposit and loan service fees, partially offset by $1.7 million in lower mortgage banking and investment services income. Non-interest expense increased $33.2 million to $107.3 million, primarily driven by the incremental expenses from the merger. 4

Consolidated financial performance: Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021: •Net interest income was $486.7 million compared to $220.9 million. •Net interest margin was 3.28 percent compared to 2.82 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 51 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 5 basis points. •Average interest-earning assets totaled $60.1 billion and increased by $28.5 billion, or 90.0 percent. •Average loans and leases totaled $44.1 billion and grew by $22.7 billion, or 106.0 percent. •Average deposits totaled $53.4 billion and grew by $24.7 billion, or 86.0 percent. Quarterly provision for credit losses: •The provision for credit losses reflects a $12.2 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $188.8 million in the prior quarter, which included $175.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and leases acquired during the quarter from the Sterling merger, compared to a benefit of $21.5 million a year ago. •Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $9.6 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter and $(1.2) million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.09 percent, compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and (0.02) percent a year ago. •The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.25 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.31 percent at March 31, 2022 and 1.43 percent at June 30, 2021. The allowance represented 231 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2022 compared to 229 percent at March 31, 2022 and 255 percent at June 30, 2021. Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021: •Total non-interest income was $120.9 million compared to $72.7 million, an increase of $48.2 million. The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling, along with higher deposit and loan related fees as a result of higher transactional activity. 5

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021: •Total non-interest expense was $358.2 million compared to $187.0 million, an increase of $171.2 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $66.5 million of merger and strategic initiative charges compared to $18.2 million a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $122.9 million which primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling. Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2021: •Income tax expense was $54.8 million compared to $34.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 23.1 percent compared to 26.6 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the period a year ago reflects the effects of merger related expenses recognized during the period that were estimated to be largely nondeductible for tax purposes. Investment securities: •Total investment securities, net were $15.2 billion, compared to $15.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and $8.9 billion at June 30, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $609.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $328.4 million at March 31, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $49.3 million at June 30, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $539.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $270.8 million at March 31, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $170.5 million at June 30, 2021. Loans and Leases: •Total loans and leases were $45.6 billion, compared to $43.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and $21.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Compared to March 31, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $1.1 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $0.6 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.4 billion, and consumer loans decreased by $6.5 million. •Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $10.1 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.7 billion, and residential mortgages increased by $2.4 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $29.6 million. •Loan originations for the portfolio were $5.0 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in the prior quarter and $2.3 billion a year ago. In addition, $5.0 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $23.1 million in the prior quarter and $54.6 million a year ago.

6

Asset quality: •Total nonperforming loans and leases were $247.5 million, or 0.54 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $248.1 million, or 0.57 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2022 and $120.7 million, or 0.56 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, $90.3 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current. •Past due loans and leases were $51.7 million, compared to $71.5 million at March 31, 2022 and $18.4 million at June 30, 2021. Deposits and borrowings: •Total deposits were $53.1 billion, compared to $54.4 billion at March 31, 2022 and $28.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits were 95.2 percent, compared to 94.8 percent at March 31, 2022 and 93.0 percent at June 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 86.0 percent, compared to 80.1 percent at March 31, 2022 and 74.4 percent at June 30, 2021. •Total borrowings were $5.3 billion, compared to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.2 billion at June 30, 2021. Capital: •The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 9.09 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively, compared to 11.63 percent and 14.26 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. •The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.12 percentand 7.68 percent, respectively, compared to 8.35 percent and 7.91 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.04 percent, compared to 11.66 percent at June 30, 2021. •Book value and tangible book value per common share were $43.82 and $28.31, respectively, compared to $35.15 and $28.99, respectively, at June 30, 2021. •Repurchased $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

7



***

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $68 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com. Conference Call A conference call covering Webster's second quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on July 21, 2022. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.

Media Contact Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610 acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646 eharmon@websterbank.com

8



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from planned strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; (7) changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; (9) inflation, changes in interest rates, and monetary fluctuations; (10) the replacement of and transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (19) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (20) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including the impact of recently adopted accounting guidance; (21) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (22) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (23) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

9



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. 10

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Income and performance ratios: Net income (loss) $ 182,311 $ (16,747) $ 111,038 $ 95,713 $ 94,035 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders 178,148 (20,178) 109,069 93,745 92,066 Earnings (loss) per diluted common share 1.00 (0.14) 1.20 1.03 1.01 Return on average assets 1.10 % (0.12) % 1.26 % 1.10 % 1.12 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 14.50 (1.36) 16.23 14.16 14.26 Return on average common shareholders' equity 9.09 (1.25) 13.35 11.61 11.63 Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue 19.90 20.88 28.44 26.73 24.77 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 571,499 $ 569,371 $ 301,187 $ 314,922 $ 307,945 Nonperforming assets 250,242 251,206 112,590 104,209 123,497 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.25 % 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.46 % 1.43 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.09 0.10 (0.02) 0.02 (0.02) Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.54 0.57 0.49 0.47 0.56 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.55 0.58 0.51 0.48 0.57 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases 230.88 229.48 274.36 309.44 255.05 Other ratios: Tangible equity (non-GAAP) 8.12 % 8.72 % 8.39 % 8.12 % 8.35 % Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 7.68 8.26 7.97 7.71 7.91 Tier 1 risk-based capital(a) 11.61 12.05 12.32 12.39 12.30 Total risk-based capital (a) 13.86 14.41 13.64 13.79 13.70 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital(a) 11.04 11.46 11.72 11.77 11.66 Shareholders' equity / total assets 11.83 12.55 9.85 9.57 9.86 Net interest margin 3.28 3.21 2.73 2.80 2.82 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 45.25 48.73 54.85 54.84 56.64 Equity and share related: Common equity $ 7,713,809 $ 7,893,156 $ 3,293,288 $ 3,241,152 $ 3,184,668 Book value per common share 43.82 44.32 36.36 35.78 35.15 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 28.31 28.94 30.22 29.63 28.99 Common stock closing price 42.15 56.12 55.84 54.46 53.34 Dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 Common shares issued and outstanding 176,041 178,102 90,584 90,588 90,594 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic 175,845 147,394 90,052 90,038 90,027 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 175,895 147,533 90,284 90,232 90,221 (a) Presented as preliminary for June 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.

11

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 294,482 $ 240,435 $ 193,430 Interest-bearing deposits 607,323 552,778 1,386,463 Securities: Available for sale 8,638,358 8,744,897 3,262,893 Held to maturity, net 6,547,998 6,362,254 5,623,243 Total securities, net 15,186,356 15,107,151 8,886,136 Loans held for sale 388 17,970 4,335 Loans and Leases: Commercial 18,520,595 17,386,139 8,417,719 Commercial real estate 18,141,670 17,584,947 6,410,672 Residential mortgages 7,223,728 6,798,199 4,856,302 Consumer 1,760,750 1,767,200 1,790,308 Total loans and leases 45,646,743 43,536,485 21,475,001 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (571,499) (569,371) (307,945) Loans and leases, net 45,075,244 42,967,114 21,167,056 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 329,424 206,123 76,874 Premises and equipment, net 449,578 490,004 215,716 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,729,551 2,738,353 558,485 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,228,484 1,222,898 570,380 Deferred tax asset, net 269,790 178,042 78,268 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,424,401 1,410,616 616,609 Total Assets $ 67,595,021 $ 65,131,484 $ 33,753,752 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 13,576,152 $ 13,570,702 $ 6,751,373 Health savings accounts 7,777,786 7,804,858 7,323,421 Interest-bearing checking 9,547,749 9,579,839 3,843,725 Money market 10,884,656 11,964,649 3,442,319 Savings 8,736,712 8,615,138 5,471,584 Certificates of deposit 2,554,102 2,821,097 2,014,544 Total deposits 53,077,157 54,356,283 28,846,966 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 1,743,782 518,733 507,124 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,510,810 10,903 138,444 Long-term debt 1,076,559 1,078,274 565,297 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,188,925 990,156 366,216 Total liabilities 59,597,233 56,954,349 30,424,047 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 145,037 Common shareholders' equity 7,713,809 7,893,156 3,184,668 Total shareholders' equity 7,997,788 8,177,135 3,329,705 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 67,595,021 $ 65,131,484 $ 33,753,752

12

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 431,538 $ 185,919 $ 777,814 $ 376,455 Interest and dividends on securities 82,202 45,586 145,728 90,533 Loans held for sale 7 53 33 144 Total interest income 513,747 231,558 923,575 467,132 Interest expense: Deposits 12,459 5,094 19,858 11,533 Borrowings 14,628 5,612 22,809 10,983 Total interest expense 27,087 10,706 42,667 22,516 Net interest income 486,660 220,852 880,908 444,616 Provision for credit losses 12,243 (21,500) 201,088 (47,250) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 474,417 242,352 679,820 491,866 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 51,385 41,439 99,212 81,908 Loan and lease related fees 27,907 7,862 50,586 16,175 Wealth and investment services 11,244 10,087 21,841 19,490 Mortgage banking activities 102 1,319 530 3,961 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 8,244 3,603 14,976 7,136 Other income 22,051 8,392 37,823 20,789 Total non-interest income 120,933 72,702 224,968 149,459 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 187,656 97,754 371,658 205,354 Occupancy 51,593 14,010 70,208 29,660 Technology and equipment 41,498 27,124 96,899 55,640 Marketing 3,441 3,227 6,950 5,731 Professional and outside services 15,332 21,025 69,423 30,801 Intangible assets amortization 8,802 1,132 15,189 2,271 Loan workout expenses 732 327 1,412 721 Deposit insurance 6,748 3,749 11,970 7,705 Other expenses 42,425 18,680 74,303 37,127 Total non-interest expense 358,227 187,028 718,012 375,010 Income before income taxes 237,123 128,026 186,776 266,315 Income tax expense 54,812 33,991 21,212 64,202 Net income 182,311 94,035 165,564 202,113 Preferred stock dividends (4,163) (1,969) (7,594) (3,938) Net income available to common shareholders $ 178,148 $ 92,066 $ 157,970 $ 198,175 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 175,895 90,221 161,785 90,164 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.00 $ 1.02 $ 0.97 $ 2.19 Diluted 1.00 1.01 0.97 2.19 13

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 431,538 $ 346,276 $ 189,985 $ 196,273 $ 185,919 Interest and dividends on securities 82,202 63,526 45,990 43,362 45,586 Loans held for sale 7 26 45 57 53 Total interest income 513,747 409,828 236,020 239,692 231,558 Interest expense: Deposits 12,459 7,399 4,027 4,571 5,094 Borrowings 14,628 8,181 5,211 5,430 5,612 Total interest expense 27,087 15,580 9,238 10,001 10,706 Net interest income 486,660 394,248 226,782 229,691 220,852 Provision for credit losses 12,243 188,845 (15,000) 7,750 (21,500) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 474,417 205,403 241,782 221,941 242,352 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 51,385 47,827 40,544 40,258 41,439 Loan and lease related fees 27,907 22,679 9,602 10,881 7,862 Wealth and investment services 11,244 10,597 10,111 9,985 10,087 Mortgage banking activities 102 428 733 1,525 1,319 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 8,244 6,732 3,627 3,666 3,603 Other income 22,051 15,772 25,521 17,460 8,392 Total non-interest income 120,933 104,035 90,138 83,775 72,702 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 187,656 184,002 109,283 105,352 97,754 Occupancy 51,593 18,615 13,256 12,430 14,010 Technology and equipment 41,498 55,401 28,750 28,441 27,124 Marketing 3,441 3,509 2,599 3,721 3,227 Professional and outside services 15,332 54,091 9,360 7,074 21,025 Intangible assets amortization 8,802 6,387 1,118 1,124 1,132 Loan workout expenses 732 680 244 203 327 Deposit insurance 6,748 5,222 4,234 3,855 3,749 Other expenses 42,425 31,878 21,009 18,037 18,680 Total non-interest expense 358,227 359,785 189,853 180,237 187,028 Income (loss) before income taxes 237,123 (50,347) 142,067 125,479 128,026 Income tax expense (benefit) 54,812 (33,600) 31,029 29,766 33,991 Net income (loss) 182,311 (16,747) 111,038 95,713 94,035 Preferred stock dividends (4,163) (3,431) (1,969) (1,968) (1,969) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 178,148 $ (20,178) $ 109,069 $ 93,745 $ 92,066 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 175,895 147,533 90,284 90,232 90,221 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.00 $ (0.14) $ 1.20 $ 1.03 $ 1.02 Diluted 1.00 (0.14) 1.20 1.03 1.01

14

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

balance Interest Yield/rate Average

balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 44,120,698 $ 436,462 3.92 % $ 21,413,439 $ 186,681 3.46 % Investment securities (a) 15,165,514 85,958 2.22 8,834,859 46,582 2.13 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 262,695 2,072 3.16 77,292 382 1.98 Interest-bearing deposits (b) 488,870 980 0.79 1,270,121 347 0.11 Loans held for sale 18,172 7 0.15 8,898 53 2.37 Total interest-earning assets 60,055,949 $ 525,479 3.46 % 31,604,609 $ 234,045 2.95 % Non-interest-earning assets 6,016,193 1,901,412 Total Assets $ 66,072,142 $ 33,506,021 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 13,395,942 $ - - % $ 6,774,206 $ - - % Health savings accounts 7,812,313 1,125 0.06 7,446,735 1,650 0.09 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 29,486,846 10,165 0.14 12,365,074 1,603 0.05 Certificates of deposit 2,684,914 1,169 0.17 2,114,889 1,841 0.35 Total deposits 53,380,015 12,459 0.09 28,700,904 5,094 0.07 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 1,064,304 2,677 1.00 500,638 860 0.68 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,156,449 3,164 1.08 138,483 534 1.52 Long-term debt (a) 1,077,395 8,787 3.38 565,874 4,218 3.22 Total borrowings 3,298,148 14,628 1.79 1,204,995 5,612 1.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities 56,678,163 $ 27,087 0.19 % 29,905,899 $ 10,706 0.14 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,268,461 288,716 Total liabilities 57,946,624 30,194,615 Preferred stock 283,979 145,037 Common shareholders' equity 7,841,539 3,166,369 Total shareholders' equity 8,125,518 3,311,406 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 66,072,142 $ 33,506,021 Tax-equivalent net interest income 498,392 223,339 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (11,732) (2,487) Net interest income $ 486,660 $ 220,852 Net interest margin 3.28 % 2.82 % (a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded. (b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

15

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

balance Interest Yield/rate Average

balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 40,039,437 $ 785,879 3.91 % $ 21,447,192 $ 377,969 3.51 % Investment securities (a) 14,298,347 153,227 2.12 8,862,314 92,859 2.13 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 214,792 2,893 2.72 77,461 619 1.61 Interest-bearing deposits (b) 643,210 1,433 0.44 976,873 523 0.11 Loans held for sale 18,046 33 0.36 11,610 144 2.48 Total interest-earning assets 55,213,832 $ 943,465 3.40 % 31,375,450 $ 472,114 3.01 % Non-interest-earning assets 5,257,642 1,941,640 Total Assets $ 60,471,474 $ 33,317,090 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 12,335,504 $ - - % $ 6,606,464 $ - - % Health savings accounts 7,786,035 2,212 0.06 7,448,943 3,257 0.09 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 26,915,923 15,184 0.11 12,181,295 3,323 0.06 Certificates of deposit 2,614,989 2,462 0.19 2,242,250 4,953 0.45 Total deposits 49,652,451 19,858 0.08 28,478,952 11,533 0.08 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 822,017 3,634 0.88 511,622 1,495 0.58 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 586,857 3,220 1.09 137,143 1,047 1.52 Long-term debt (a) 987,353 15,955 3.36 566,462 8,441 3.22 Total borrowings 2,396,227 22,809 1.93 1,215,227 10,983 1.87 Total interest-bearing liabilities 52,048,678 $ 42,667 0.16 % 29,694,179 $ 22,516 0.15 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,010,331 339,949 Total liabilities 53,059,009 30,034,128 Preferred stock 260,183 145,037 Common shareholders' equity 7,152,282 3,137,925 Total shareholders' equity 7,412,465 3,282,962 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 60,471,474 $ 33,317,090 Tax-equivalent net interest income 900,798 449,598 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (19,890) (4,982) Net interest income $ 880,908 $ 444,616 Net interest margin 3.24 % 2.87 % (a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded. (b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

16

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances(unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Loan and Lease Balances (actual): Commercial non-mortgage $ 16,628,317 $ 15,578,594 $ 7,509,538 $ 7,172,345 $ 7,473,758 Asset-based lending 1,892,278 1,807,545 1,067,248 986,782 943,961 Commercial real estate 18,141,670 17,584,947 6,603,180 6,522,679 6,410,672 Residential mortgages 7,223,728 6,798,199 5,412,905 5,167,527 4,856,302 Consumer 1,760,750 1,767,200 1,678,858 1,731,002 1,790,308 Total Loan and Lease Balances 45,646,743 43,536,485 22,271,729 21,580,335 21,475,001 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (571,499) (569,371) (301,187) (314,922) (307,945) Loans and Leases, net $ 45,075,244 $ 42,967,114 $ 21,970,542 $ 21,265,413 $ 21,167,056 Loan and Lease Balances (average): Commercial non-mortgage $ 15,850,507 $ 12,568,454 $ 7,304,985 $ 7,280,258 $ 7,545,398 Asset-based lending 1,851,956 1,540,301 1,010,874 956,535 937,580 Commercial real estate 17,756,151 13,732,925 6,575,865 6,510,100 6,365,830 Residential mortgages 6,905,509 6,322,495 5,309,127 5,036,329 4,738,859 Consumer 1,756,575 1,748,654 1,701,250 1,755,291 1,825,772 Total Loan and Lease Balances $ 44,120,698 $ 35,912,829 $ 21,902,101 $ 21,538,513 $ 21,413,439

17

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases(unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Nonperforming loans and leases: Commercial non-mortgage $ 112,006 $ 108,460 $ 63,553 $ 40,774 $ 57,831 Asset-based lending 25,862 5,494 2,114 2,139 2,403 Commercial real estate 49,935 74,581 5,058 15,972 12,687 Residential mortgages 27,213 27,318 15,591 19,327 21,467 Consumer 32,514 32,258 23,462 23,558 26,353 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 247,530 $ 248,111 $ 109,778 $ 101,770 $ 120,741 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets: Residential mortgages $ 2,558 $ 2,582 $ 2,276 $ 1,759 $ 1,934 Consumer 154 513 536 680 822 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 2,712 $ 3,095 $ 2,812 $ 2,439 $ 2,756 Total nonperforming assets $ 250,242 $ 251,206 $ 112,590 $ 104,209 $ 123,497 Past due 30-89 days: Commercial non-mortgage $ 6,006 $ 8,025 $ 9,340 $ 5,537 $ 3,154 Asset-based lending - 24,103 - - - Commercial real estate 25,587 20,533 921 821 1,679 Residential mortgages 10,781 9,307 3,561 3,447 4,690 Consumer 9,275 9,379 5,576 7,158 8,829 Total past due 30-89 days $ 51,649 $ 71,347 $ 19,398 $ 16,963 $ 18,352 Past due 90 days or more and accruing 8 124 2,507 107 25 Total past due loans and leases $ 51,657 $ 71,471 $ 21,905 $ 17,070 $ 18,377 Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 569,371 $ 301,187 $ 314,922 $ 307,945 $ 328,351 Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1) - 88,045 - - - Provision 11,728 189,068 (14,980) 7,898 (21,574) Charge-offs: Commercial portfolio 18,757 11,248 799 1,723 594 Consumer portfolio 896 1,120 1,382 2,053 2,808 Total charge-offs 19,653 12,368 2,181 3,776 3,402 Recoveries: Commercial portfolio 7,765 1,364 1,107 142 836 Consumer portfolio 2,288 2,075 2,319 2,713 3,734 Total recoveries 10,053 3,439 3,426 2,855 4,570 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) 9,600 8,929 (1,245) 921 (1,168) ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 571,499 $ 569,371 $ 301,187 $ 314,922 $ 307,945 ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance $ 19,640 $ 13,104 $ 12,170 $ 11,974 $ 12,800 Acquisition of Sterling - 6,749 - - - Provision 509 (213) 934 196 (826) ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance $ 20,149 $ 19,640 $ 13,104 $ 12,170 $ 11,974 Total ending balance $ 591,648 $ 589,011 $ 314,291 $ 327,092 $ 319,919 (1)Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in accordance with GAAP. 18



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently. The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP. At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 358,227 $ 359,785 $ 189,853 $ 180,237 $ 187,028 Less: Foreclosed property activity (358) (75) (347) (142) (137) Intangible assets amortization 8,802 6,387 1,118 1,124 1,132 Operating lease depreciation 2,425 1,632 - - - Strategic initiatives (152) (4,140) 600 (4,011) 1,138 Merger related 66,640 108,495 10,560 9,847 17,047 Debt prepayment costs - - 2,526 - - Non-interest expense $ 280,870 $ 247,486 $ 175,396 $ 173,419 $ 167,848 Net interest income $ 486,660 $ 394,248 $ 226,782 $ 229,691 $ 220,852 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 11,732 8,158 2,397 2,434 2,487 Non-interest income 120,933 104,035 90,138 83,775 72,702 Other 3,805 3,082 431 327 309 Less: Operating lease depreciation 2,425 1,632 - - - Income $ 620,705 $ 507,891 $ 319,748 $ 316,227 $ 296,350 Efficiency ratio 45.25% 48.73% 54.85% 54.84% 56.64% Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity: Net income (loss) $ 182,311 $ (16,747) $ 111,038 $ 95,713 $ 94,035 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,163 3,431 1,969 1,968 1,969 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 6,954 5,046 883 888 894 Income (loss) adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization $ 185,102 $ (15,132) $ 109,952 $ 94,633 $ 92,960 Income (loss) adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis $ 740,408 $ (60,528) $ 439,808 $ 378,532 $ 371,840 Average shareholders' equity $ 8,125,518 $ 6,691,490 $ 3,411,911 $ 3,375,401 $ 3,311,406 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 236,121 145,037 145,037 145,037 Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,733,827 2,007,266 556,784 557,902 559,032 Average tangible common shareholders' equity $ 5,107,712 $ 4,448,103 $ 2,710,090 $ 2,672,462 $ 2,607,337 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 14.50% (1.36)% 16.23% 14.16% 14.26% 19



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Tangible equity: Shareholders' equity $ 7,997,788 $ 8,177,135 $ 3,438,325 $ 3,386,189 $ 3,329,705 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,729,551 2,738,353 556,242 557,360 558,485 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 5,268,237 $ 5,438,782 $ 2,882,083 $ 2,828,829 $ 2,771,220 Total assets $ 67,595,021 $ 65,131,484 $ 34,915,599 $ 35,374,258 $ 33,753,752 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,729,551 2,738,353 556,242 557,360 558,485 Tangible assets $ 64,865,470 $ 62,393,131 $ 34,359,357 $ 34,816,898 $ 33,195,267 Tangible equity 8.12% 8.72% 8.39% 8.12% 8.35% Tangible common equity: Tangible shareholders' equity $ 5,268,237 $ 5,438,782 $ 2,882,083 $ 2,828,829 $ 2,771,220 Less: Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 145,037 145,037 145,037 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 4,984,258 $ 5,154,803 $ 2,737,046 $ 2,683,792 $ 2,626,183 Tangible assets $ 64,865,470 $ 62,393,131 $ 34,359,357 $ 34,816,898 $ 33,195,267 Tangible common equity 7.68% 8.26% 7.97% 7.71% 7.91% Tangible book value per common share: Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 4,984,258 $ 5,154,803 $ 2,737,046 $ 2,683,792 $ 2,626,183 Common shares outstanding 176,041 178,102 90,584 90,588 90,594 Tangible book value per common share $ 28.31 $ 28.94 $ 30.22 $ 29.63 $ 28.99 Core deposits: Total deposits $ 53,077,157 $ 54,356,283 $ 29,847,029 $ 30,026,327 $ 28,846,966 Less: Certificates of deposit 2,554,102 2,821,097 1,797,770 1,884,373 2,014,544 Core deposits $ 50,523,055 $ 51,535,186 $ 28,049,259 $ 28,141,954 $ 26,832,422

20

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Adjusted ROATCE: Net income $ 182,311 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,163 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 6,954 Strategic initiatives, tax-effected (116) Merger related, tax-effected 50,583 Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other $ 235,569 Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other, annualized basis $ 942,276 Average shareholders' equity $ 8,125,518 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,733,827 Average tangible common shareholders' equity $ 5,107,712 Adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 18.45 % Adjusted ROAA: Net income $ 182,311 Add: Strategic initiatives, tax-effected (116) Merger related, tax-effected 50,583 Income adjusted for strategic initiatives and merger related $ 232,778 Income adjusted for strategic initiatives and merger related, annualized basis $ 931,112 Average assets $ 66,072,142 Adjusted return on average assets 1.41 %

(In millions, except per share data) GAAP to adjusted reconciliation: Three months ended June 30, 2022 Pre-Tax Income Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 237.1 $ 178.1 $ 1.00 Strategic initiatives (0.1) (0.1) - Merger related expenses 66.6 50.6 0.29 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 303.6 $ 228.6 $ 1.29 21 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Webster Financial Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:19 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION 10:34a WEBSTER FINANCIAL : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.00; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.29 - Form.. PU 07:59a Webster Financial Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue MT 07:44a WEBSTER FINANCIAL : 2Q22 Earnings Call PU 07:37a WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc.. AQ 07/18 Webster Financial Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.40 a Share, Payable Aug. 17 to Sha.. MT 07/18 Webster Financial Corporation Declares Common and Preferred Dividends PR 07/18 Webster Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on August 17, 2022 CI 07/13 RBC Cuts Price Target on Webster Financial to $56 From $68, Maintains Outperform Rating MT 07/12 Webster Financial Corporation Announces Q2 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call PR 07/07 Raymond James Adjusts Webster Financial's Price Target to $57 from $73, Keeps Strong Bu.. MT Analyst Recommendations on WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION 07/13 RBC Cuts Price Target on Webster Financial to $56 From $68, Maintains Outperform Rating MT 07/07 Raymond James Adjusts Webster Financial's Price Target to $57 from $73, Keeps Strong Bu.. MT 07/01 JPMorgan Lowers Webster Financial's Price Target to $51 From $61, Neutral Rating Kept MT