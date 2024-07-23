Earnings
Conference Call
Second Quarter 2024
July 23, 2024
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
REPORTEDADJUSTED
- Highlighted results:
- Loans up $0.5 billion or 0.9%
- Core deposit growth of $0.7 billion
- Efficiency ratio of 46.2%
- Adjusted ROAA 1.16%
- Adjusted ROATCE 17.15%
- Reported results include a pre-tax securities repositioning loss of $49.9 million
- TBVPS earn-back of <1.5 years
- NIM of 3.32%, down 3 bps, reflective of higher funding costs
- Capital:
- CET1 of 10.62%1
- TCE of 7.18%
Adjusted results are non-GAAP. See non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 5 and 34 through 38.
- Preliminary. Represents the estimated ratios for the current period inclusive of CECL regulatory capital transition provisions.
$288.6M
PPNR
$177.5M
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
$1.03
DILUTED EPS
0.96%
ROAA
8.40%
ROACE
14.17%
ROATCE
$338.5M
PPNR
$216.2M
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
$1.26
DILUTED EPS
1.16%
ROAA
10.23%
ROACE
17.15%
ROATCE
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
2
Diversified and Stable Deposit Profile
Consumer Bank /
Commercial Bank
•
200+ financial
•
Sophisticated
•
Longstanding top
• Leading
centers serving
treasury services
player nationally,
professional
consumers and
offering for
with strong growth
administrator of
small businesses
commercial clients
characteristics
medical insurance
Business
in the highly
•
Full credit and
•
Offers a
claim settlements
Description
populated
deposit
comprehensive
Northeast corridor
relationships with
consumer-directed
and Long-Island
targeted deposit
healthcare solution
gathering in select verticals
- Tech-enabledcash sweep program administrator for broker-dealers
Corporate
- Specialized treasury activities
Volume of
$27.1bn
$15.5bn
$8.5bn
$0.9bn
$6.9bn
$3.4bn
Deposits
44% of Total
25% of Total
14% of Total
1% of Total
11% of Total
5% of Total
Key
Benefits
•
Branch deposits
•
Relationship-based
•
Long duration
•
Long duration
•
Access to core
•
Low operating cost
are sticky and low
operating deposits
•
Low cost
•
Low cost
deposits
•
Provides liquidity
cost
•
Includes $3.8
•
High growth
•
Strong growth
•
Significant
optionality
•
Complemented by
billion of
prospects
flexibility based on
low all-in cost
collateralized
liquidity needs
digital channel
public funds
•
Highly scalable
deposits
with low operating
costs
Note: Business Banking deposits of $2.2 billion were realigned to Consumer Banking from Commercial Banking effective January 1, 2024.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
3
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio
Investor CRE portfolio remains diversified with limited exposure to risky assets
Investor CRE Portfolio
Rent Regulated Multifamily Detail
ADC / Construction
Multifamily / Co-op
Rent-Regulated MF
Industrial
Retail
Healthcare
Traditional Office
Medical Office
Hotel
Other
• $1.5 billion in exposure represents properties where > 50% of NOI is RR
2.3%
11.4%
7.1%
• $99 million in additional exposure where RR NOI between 25-50%
• Classified / Non-Accrual rates of 0.9% / 0.0%
4.2%
• Diverse book with only 9 exposures > $15 million (average $3.6 million)
• ~66% of balances originated in 2019 or later
4.7%
• Remaining maturities of $46 million in 2024, largest is $21 million
7.0%
31.4%
• Maturities of $72 million in 2025
8.5%
Traditional Office Detail
• $952 million in exposure; have proactively reduced exposure by ~43% /
$750 million since 1H 2022
16.1%
7.3%
• Classified / Non-Accrual rates of 21.5% / 8.6%
• NYC exposure: $197 million, $63 million Criticized, $37 million Classified
loans
• Class A vs. Class B: 49% / 51%
• 2024 / 2025 Lease roll: 11% / 14%
• Portion of portfolio with recourse is ~75%
• Remaining maturities of $135 million in 2024
• Maturities of $205 million in 2025
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
4
2Q24 Net Income Available to Common
GAAP to Adjusted Reconciliation
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax
After Tax
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
$
229.6
$
177.5
$
1.03
Securities repositioning loss
49.9
38.7
0.23
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
279.5
$
216.2
$
1.26
Impact of securities repositioning loss
- $49.9 million of pre-tax income
- $38.7 million of after tax income
- Impact of the above on diluted EPS is $0.23 per share
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
5
Balance Sheet - End of Period
Increase / (Decrease)
Key Observations
($ in millions)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,189
$
(34)
$
112
•
Securities portfolio:
Securities
16,447
165
1,743
◦ AFS $7.8 billion, 3.99% yield, duration of 4.2 years
Commercial loans
41,770
432
(108)
◦ HTM $8.6 billion, 3.73% yield, duration of 4.9 years
Consumer loans
9,803
43
56
◦ Executed ~$1 billion securities repositioning in 2Q
Total loans
$
51,573
$
475
$
(53)
•
Loan balances LQ:
Total assets
$
76,838
$
676
$
2,800
Transactional deposits
$
18,588
$
(251)
$
(1,345)
◦ Commercial loan growth of $0.4 billion or 1.0%
◦ Consumer loan growth of $43 million or 0.4%
Healthcare Financial Services deposits 1
9,392
(82)
1,185
• Deposit growth driven by interLINK, Ametros, and consumer
All other deposits
34,296
1,862
3,689
banking, offset by a seasonal decline in public funds banking
Total deposits
$
62,277
$
1,529
$
3,529
•
Loan-to-deposit ratio of 83%
Borrowings
3,962
(974)
(1,644)
Common equity
$
8,525
$
62
$
530
•
Borrowings composed of:
Total liabilities and equity
$
76,838
$
676
$
2,800
◦ $2.8 billion FHLB advances
Key Ratios:
Favorable / (Unfavorable)
◦ $0.9 billion long-term debt
◦ $0.2 billion in Fed funds and repurchase agreements
Loans / total deposits
82.8 %
132 bps
508 bps
• Capital ratios remain strong
Transactional & Healthcare / total deposits
44.9 %
(168) bps
(297) bps
• AOCI losses on available-for-sale securities of $563.5 million
Common Equity Tier 1
2
10.6 %
5 bps
(3) bps
Tangible common equity 3
7.18 %
3 bps
(5) bps
•
Tangible book value per common share of $30.82, up 2.0% LQ.
Tangible book value / common share 3
$
30.82
$
0.60
$
1.14
Increase of 3.8% YOY, driven by retained earnings and a decrease
1 Comprised of HSA Bank and Ametros.
in AOCI, partially offset by the Ametros acquisition
- Preliminary. Represents the estimated common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio for the current period inclusive of CECL regulatory capital transition provisions.
- See non-GAAP reconciliation on pages 34 through 35.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
6
Loans
($ in millions, balances end of period)
Loan Growth of 0.9% LQ
Portfolio
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
LQ Change
YOY Change
C&I
$
13,108
$
12,987
$
14,002
0.9 %
(6.4)%
Sponsor & Specialty
6,637
6,745
6,747
(1.6)
(1.6)
Warehouse
-
-
709
N/A
(100.0)
CRE
22,025
21,607
20,421
1.9
7.9
Residential
8,284
8,226
8,140
0.7
1.8
Consumer
1,519
1,534
1,607
(1.0)
(5.5)
Total
$
51,573
$
51,099
$
51,626
0.9 %
(0.1)%
Yield
6.23%
6.24%
6.06%
-1 bps
17 bps
LQ growth of $0.5 billion or 0.9%
- Total loans up $0.5 billion from the prior quarter, with growth driven by commercial categories
- Floating and periodic to total loans ratio1 of 58%
- Loan balance comprised of 81% commercial loans and 19% consumer loans
- Loan yield declined 1 bp from the prior quarter
YOY decline of $0.1 billion or 0.1%
- Decline in commercial loans of 0.3% and growth in consumer loans of 0.6%
- Loan yield increased 17 bps
- Floating rate loans totaled $23.7 billion and reset in 1 month or less; periodic loans totaled $6.3 billion and reset in greater than 1 month but before final maturity.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
7
Deposits
($ in millions, balances end of period)
Deposit Growth of 2.5% LQ
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
LQ Change
YOY Change
Demand
$
9,994
$
10,213
$
11,157
(2.1)%
(10.4)%
Interest-bearing checking
8,599
8,627
8,776
(0.3)
(2.0)
Health savings accounts
8,475
8,603
8,207
(1.5)
3.3
interLINK
6,894
5,799
4,303
18.9
60.2
Ametros accounts
917
871
-
5.3
N/A
Money market
12,660
12,816
11,887
(1.2)
6.5
Savings
6,966
6,882
7,132
1.2
(2.3)
Time deposits
7,772
6,937
7,286
12.0
6.7
Total
$
62,277
$
60,748
$
58,748
2.5 %
6.0 %
Deposit cost
2.35 %
2.23 %
1.72 %
12 bps
63 bps
By Line of Business
Consumer Banking
$
27,108
$
26,914
$
26,191
0.7 %
3.5 %
Commercial Banking
11,749
11,810
11,724
(0.5)
0.2
Public funds
3,715
4,265
4,309
(12.9)
(13.8)
Healthcare Financial Services 1
9,392
9,474
8,208
(0.9)
14.4
Corporate 2
10,312
8,285
8,316
24.5
24.0
Total
$
62,277
$
60,748
$
58,748
2.5 %
6.0 %
- Comprised of HSA Bank and Ametros
2 Includes interLINK
LQ growth of $1.5 billion or 2.5%
- Deposit growth of $1.5 billion, driven by interLINK, savings, and time deposits, partially offset by seasonality in public funds
- Deposit cost increased 12 bps, reflective of continued mix shift
- Period end deposit composition: 30% transactional, 15% Healthcare Financial Services, and 55% non-transactional deposits
YOY growth of $3.5 billion or 6.0%
- Corporate deposit growth driven by interLINK
- Healthcare Financial Services up $1.2 billion
- Cumulative cycle to date total beta of 44%
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
8
Deposits and Funding - Beta Outlook
Historical & Forecasted Cumulative Deposit
Beta & Cost of Total Deposits
Betas Lagged Early in the Cycle
Historical
Forecast
44%
~ 45%
40%
41%
37%
34%
Historical & Forecasted Cumulative Funding
Beta & Cost of Total Fundings
Historical
Forecast
45%
~ 46%
43%
40%
41%
39%
24%
2.15%
2.23%
2.35%
1.96%
1.72%
15%
1.11%
10%
0.60%
4%
0.28%
0.09%
31%
2.28%
22%
2.10%
2.14%
15%1.52%
0.92%
7%
0.45%
0.19%
2.39% 2.49%
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
3Q24
Actuals
Current Expectations
Cost of Total Deposits
Note: The cycle starts in Q1 2022
2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24
Actuals
Current Expectations
Cost of Total Fundings
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
9
Income Statement
Reported to Adjusted
Reported
Adjusted
Favorable /
(Unfavorable)
($ in millions, except EPS)
2Q24
Adjustments 1
2Q24
1Q24 2
Net interest income
$
572.3
$
-
$
572.3
$
4.6
Non-interest income
42.3
49.9
92.2
(5.3)
Total revenue
$
614.6
$
49.9
$
664.5
$
(0.7)
Non-interest expense
326.0
-
326.0
(5.1)
Pre-provision net revenue
$
288.6
$
49.9
$
338.5
$
(5.9)
Provision for credit losses
59.0
-
59.0
(13.5)
Pre-tax income
$
229.6
$
49.9
$
279.5
$
(19.4)
Income tax expense
47.9
11.2
59.1
2.6
Reported net income
$
181.6
$
38.7
$
220.3
$
(16.8)
Net income available to common
$
177.5
$
38.7
$
216.2
$
(16.8)
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.03
$
0.23
$
1.26
$
(0.09)
Net interest margin
3.32 %
-
3.32 %
(3) bps
Efficiency ratio 3
46.2 %
-
46.2 %
(97) bps
Tax rate
20.9 %
-
21.2 %
(46) bps
- Includes securities repositioning loss
- 1Q24 results adjusted for an increase in Ametros acquisition expenses, securities repositioning loss, and net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
- See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 34.
Key Observations
Reported GAAP:
- Net income of $181.6 million, down from $216.3 million in 1Q24
- Includes net securities repositioning loss of $49.9 million
- $59.0 million provision expense attributable to portfolio composition and loan growth
Adjusted:
- Net income of $220.3 million, down from $237.2 million in 1Q24
- ROAA of 1.16% and ROATCE of 17.2%
- Relative to 1Q24, results driven by pre-tax NII (+$4.6 million), offset by non-interest income (-$5.3 million), higher provision (-$13.5 million), and expenses (-$5.1 million)
- $1.26 earnings per share
- Efficiency ratio of 46.2%
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Webster Financial Corporation published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 11:34:04 UTC.