Earnings

Conference Call

Second Quarter 2024

July 23, 2024

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

REPORTEDADJUSTED

  • Highlighted results:
    • Loans up $0.5 billion or 0.9%
    • Core deposit growth of $0.7 billion
    • Efficiency ratio of 46.2%
    • Adjusted ROAA 1.16%
    • Adjusted ROATCE 17.15%
  • Reported results include a pre-tax securities repositioning loss of $49.9 million
    • TBVPS earn-back of <1.5 years
  • NIM of 3.32%, down 3 bps, reflective of higher funding costs
  • Capital:
    • CET1 of 10.62%1
    • TCE of 7.18%

Adjusted results are non-GAAP. See non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 5 and 34 through 38.

  • Preliminary. Represents the estimated ratios for the current period inclusive of CECL regulatory capital transition provisions.

$288.6M

PPNR

$177.5M

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

$1.03

DILUTED EPS

0.96%

ROAA

8.40%

ROACE

14.17%

ROATCE

$338.5M

PPNR

$216.2M

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

$1.26

DILUTED EPS

1.16%

ROAA

10.23%

ROACE

17.15%

ROATCE

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

2

Diversified and Stable Deposit Profile

Consumer Bank /

Commercial Bank

200+ financial

Sophisticated

Longstanding top

• Leading

centers serving

treasury services

player nationally,

professional

consumers and

offering for

with strong growth

administrator of

small businesses

commercial clients

characteristics

medical insurance

Business

in the highly

Full credit and

Offers a

claim settlements

Description

populated

deposit

comprehensive

Northeast corridor

relationships with

consumer-directed

and Long-Island

targeted deposit

healthcare solution

gathering in select verticals

  • Tech-enabledcash sweep program administrator for broker-dealers

Corporate

  • Specialized treasury activities

Volume of

$27.1bn

$15.5bn

$8.5bn

$0.9bn

$6.9bn

$3.4bn

Deposits

44% of Total

25% of Total

14% of Total

1% of Total

11% of Total

5% of Total

Key

Benefits

Branch deposits

Relationship-based

Long duration

Long duration

Access to core

Low operating cost

are sticky and low

operating deposits

Low cost

Low cost

deposits

Provides liquidity

cost

Includes $3.8

High growth

Strong growth

Significant

optionality

Complemented by

billion of

prospects

flexibility based on

low all-in cost

collateralized

liquidity needs

digital channel

public funds

Highly scalable

deposits

with low operating

costs

Note: Business Banking deposits of $2.2 billion were realigned to Consumer Banking from Commercial Banking effective January 1, 2024.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

3

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

Investor CRE portfolio remains diversified with limited exposure to risky assets

Investor CRE Portfolio

Rent Regulated Multifamily Detail

ADC / Construction

Multifamily / Co-op

Rent-Regulated MF

Industrial

Retail

Healthcare

Traditional Office

Medical Office

Hotel

Other

• $1.5 billion in exposure represents properties where > 50% of NOI is RR

2.3%

11.4%

7.1%

• $99 million in additional exposure where RR NOI between 25-50%

• Classified / Non-Accrual rates of 0.9% / 0.0%

4.2%

• Diverse book with only 9 exposures > $15 million (average $3.6 million)

• ~66% of balances originated in 2019 or later

4.7%

• Remaining maturities of $46 million in 2024, largest is $21 million

7.0%

31.4%

• Maturities of $72 million in 2025

8.5%

Traditional Office Detail

• $952 million in exposure; have proactively reduced exposure by ~43% /

$750 million since 1H 2022

16.1%

7.3%

• Classified / Non-Accrual rates of 21.5% / 8.6%

• NYC exposure: $197 million, $63 million Criticized, $37 million Classified

loans

• Class A vs. Class B: 49% / 51%

• 2024 / 2025 Lease roll: 11% / 14%

• Portion of portfolio with recourse is ~75%

• Remaining maturities of $135 million in 2024

• Maturities of $205 million in 2025

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

4

2Q24 Net Income Available to Common

GAAP to Adjusted Reconciliation

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

After Tax

Diluted EPS

Reported (GAAP)

$

229.6

$

177.5

$

1.03

Securities repositioning loss

49.9

38.7

0.23

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

279.5

$

216.2

$

1.26

Impact of securities repositioning loss

  • $49.9 million of pre-tax income
  • $38.7 million of after tax income
  • Impact of the above on diluted EPS is $0.23 per share

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

5

Balance Sheet - End of Period

Increase / (Decrease)

Key Observations

($ in millions)

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,189

$

(34)

$

112

Securities portfolio:

Securities

16,447

165

1,743

◦ AFS $7.8 billion, 3.99% yield, duration of 4.2 years

Commercial loans

41,770

432

(108)

◦ HTM $8.6 billion, 3.73% yield, duration of 4.9 years

Consumer loans

9,803

43

56

◦ Executed ~$1 billion securities repositioning in 2Q

Total loans

$

51,573

$

475

$

(53)

Loan balances LQ:

Total assets

$

76,838

$

676

$

2,800

Transactional deposits

$

18,588

$

(251)

$

(1,345)

◦ Commercial loan growth of $0.4 billion or 1.0%

◦ Consumer loan growth of $43 million or 0.4%

Healthcare Financial Services deposits 1

9,392

(82)

1,185

• Deposit growth driven by interLINK, Ametros, and consumer

All other deposits

34,296

1,862

3,689

banking, offset by a seasonal decline in public funds banking

Total deposits

$

62,277

$

1,529

$

3,529

Loan-to-deposit ratio of 83%

Borrowings

3,962

(974)

(1,644)

Common equity

$

8,525

$

62

$

530

Borrowings composed of:

Total liabilities and equity

$

76,838

$

676

$

2,800

◦ $2.8 billion FHLB advances

Key Ratios:

Favorable / (Unfavorable)

◦ $0.9 billion long-term debt

◦ $0.2 billion in Fed funds and repurchase agreements

Loans / total deposits

82.8 %

132 bps

508 bps

• Capital ratios remain strong

Transactional & Healthcare / total deposits

44.9 %

(168) bps

(297) bps

• AOCI losses on available-for-sale securities of $563.5 million

Common Equity Tier 1

2

10.6 %

5 bps

(3) bps

Tangible common equity 3

7.18 %

3 bps

(5) bps

Tangible book value per common share of $30.82, up 2.0% LQ.

Tangible book value / common share 3

$

30.82

$

0.60

$

1.14

Increase of 3.8% YOY, driven by retained earnings and a decrease

1 Comprised of HSA Bank and Ametros.

in AOCI, partially offset by the Ametros acquisition

  • Preliminary. Represents the estimated common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio for the current period inclusive of CECL regulatory capital transition provisions.
  • See non-GAAP reconciliation on pages 34 through 35.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

6

Loans

($ in millions, balances end of period)

Loan Growth of 0.9% LQ

Portfolio

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

LQ Change

YOY Change

C&I

$

13,108

$

12,987

$

14,002

0.9 %

(6.4)%

Sponsor & Specialty

6,637

6,745

6,747

(1.6)

(1.6)

Warehouse

-

-

709

N/A

(100.0)

CRE

22,025

21,607

20,421

1.9

7.9

Residential

8,284

8,226

8,140

0.7

1.8

Consumer

1,519

1,534

1,607

(1.0)

(5.5)

Total

$

51,573

$

51,099

$

51,626

0.9 %

(0.1)%

Yield

6.23%

6.24%

6.06%

-1 bps

17 bps

LQ growth of $0.5 billion or 0.9%

  • Total loans up $0.5 billion from the prior quarter, with growth driven by commercial categories
  • Floating and periodic to total loans ratio1 of 58%
  • Loan balance comprised of 81% commercial loans and 19% consumer loans
  • Loan yield declined 1 bp from the prior quarter

YOY decline of $0.1 billion or 0.1%

  • Decline in commercial loans of 0.3% and growth in consumer loans of 0.6%
  • Loan yield increased 17 bps
  • Floating rate loans totaled $23.7 billion and reset in 1 month or less; periodic loans totaled $6.3 billion and reset in greater than 1 month but before final maturity.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

7

Deposits

($ in millions, balances end of period)

Deposit Growth of 2.5% LQ

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

LQ Change

YOY Change

Demand

$

9,994

$

10,213

$

11,157

(2.1)%

(10.4)%

Interest-bearing checking

8,599

8,627

8,776

(0.3)

(2.0)

Health savings accounts

8,475

8,603

8,207

(1.5)

3.3

interLINK

6,894

5,799

4,303

18.9

60.2

Ametros accounts

917

871

-

5.3

N/A

Money market

12,660

12,816

11,887

(1.2)

6.5

Savings

6,966

6,882

7,132

1.2

(2.3)

Time deposits

7,772

6,937

7,286

12.0

6.7

Total

$

62,277

$

60,748

$

58,748

2.5 %

6.0 %

Deposit cost

2.35 %

2.23 %

1.72 %

12 bps

63 bps

By Line of Business

Consumer Banking

$

27,108

$

26,914

$

26,191

0.7 %

3.5 %

Commercial Banking

11,749

11,810

11,724

(0.5)

0.2

Public funds

3,715

4,265

4,309

(12.9)

(13.8)

Healthcare Financial Services 1

9,392

9,474

8,208

(0.9)

14.4

Corporate 2

10,312

8,285

8,316

24.5

24.0

Total

$

62,277

$

60,748

$

58,748

2.5 %

6.0 %

  • Comprised of HSA Bank and Ametros
    2 Includes interLINK

LQ growth of $1.5 billion or 2.5%

  • Deposit growth of $1.5 billion, driven by interLINK, savings, and time deposits, partially offset by seasonality in public funds
  • Deposit cost increased 12 bps, reflective of continued mix shift
  • Period end deposit composition: 30% transactional, 15% Healthcare Financial Services, and 55% non-transactional deposits

YOY growth of $3.5 billion or 6.0%

  • Corporate deposit growth driven by interLINK
  • Healthcare Financial Services up $1.2 billion
  • Cumulative cycle to date total beta of 44%

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

8

Deposits and Funding - Beta Outlook

Historical & Forecasted Cumulative Deposit

Beta & Cost of Total Deposits

Betas Lagged Early in the Cycle

Historical

Forecast

44%

~ 45%

40%

41%

37%

34%

Historical & Forecasted Cumulative Funding

Beta & Cost of Total Fundings

Historical

Forecast

45%

~ 46%

43%

40%

41%

39%

24%

2.15%

2.23%

2.35%

1.96%

1.72%

15%

1.11%

10%

0.60%

4%

0.28%

0.09%

31%

2.28%

22%

2.10%

2.14%

15%1.52%

0.92%

7%

0.45%

0.19%

2.39% 2.49%

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

3Q24

Actuals

Current Expectations

Cost of Total Deposits

Note: The cycle starts in Q1 2022

2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24

Actuals

Current Expectations

Cost of Total Fundings

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

9

Income Statement

Reported to Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Favorable /

(Unfavorable)

($ in millions, except EPS)

2Q24

Adjustments 1

2Q24

1Q24 2

Net interest income

$

572.3

$

-

$

572.3

$

4.6

Non-interest income

42.3

49.9

92.2

(5.3)

Total revenue

$

614.6

$

49.9

$

664.5

$

(0.7)

Non-interest expense

326.0

-

326.0

(5.1)

Pre-provision net revenue

$

288.6

$

49.9

$

338.5

$

(5.9)

Provision for credit losses

59.0

-

59.0

(13.5)

Pre-tax income

$

229.6

$

49.9

$

279.5

$

(19.4)

Income tax expense

47.9

11.2

59.1

2.6

Reported net income

$

181.6

$

38.7

$

220.3

$

(16.8)

Net income available to common

$

177.5

$

38.7

$

216.2

$

(16.8)

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.03

$

0.23

$

1.26

$

(0.09)

Net interest margin

3.32 %

-

3.32 %

(3) bps

Efficiency ratio 3

46.2 %

-

46.2 %

(97) bps

Tax rate

20.9 %

-

21.2 %

(46) bps

  • Includes securities repositioning loss
  • 1Q24 results adjusted for an increase in Ametros acquisition expenses, securities repositioning loss, and net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
  • See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 34.

Key Observations

Reported GAAP:

  • Net income of $181.6 million, down from $216.3 million in 1Q24
  • Includes net securities repositioning loss of $49.9 million
  • $59.0 million provision expense attributable to portfolio composition and loan growth

Adjusted:

  • Net income of $220.3 million, down from $237.2 million in 1Q24
  • ROAA of 1.16% and ROATCE of 17.2%
  • Relative to 1Q24, results driven by pre-tax NII (+$4.6 million), offset by non-interest income (-$5.3 million), higher provision (-$13.5 million), and expenses (-$5.1 million)
  • $1.26 earnings per share
  • Efficiency ratio of 46.2%

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

10

