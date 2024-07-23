Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division. The Company's segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves businesses with more than two million dollars of revenue through its commercial real estate and equipment finance, business banking, asset-based lending and commercial services, private banking, treasury management and other business units. The HSA Bank segment offers a comprehensive consumer-directed employee benefit and healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Consumer Banking segment operates a distribution network, throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets, that comprises approximately 198 banking centers and 349 automated teller machines, a customer care center and a full range of Web and mobile-based banking services.