  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Webster Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBS   US9478901096

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WBS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
52.67 USD   -3.50%
Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 7.00 Percent
PR
10/31Ciulla appointed chair of ABA's American Bankers Council
AQ
10/31Connecticut Banker Appointed Chair of ABA's American Bankers Council
AQ
Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 7.00 Percent

11/02/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that it has raised its prime lending rate to 7.00 percent from 6.25 percent, effective Nov. 3, 2022.

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $69.1 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610 
acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact:
Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646
eharmon@websterbank.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-raises-prime-lending-rate-to-7-00-percent-301666811.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
