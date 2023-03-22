Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Webster Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WBS   US9478901096

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WBS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-22 pm EDT
39.05 USD   -6.85%
04:53pWebster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 8.00 Percent
BU
03/16Webster Bank Extends Support for Low-to-Moderate Income and Minority Borrowers With Community Liaison Officers
AQ
03/15UBS Initiates Coverage on Webster Financial With Buy Rating, $56 Price Target
MT
Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 8.00 Percent

03/22/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that it has raised its prime lending rate to 8.00 percent from 7.75 percent, effective March 23, 2023.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country’s largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with over $70 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 965 M - -
Net income 2023 1 154 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,19x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 7 294 M 7 294 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 129
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Webster Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 41,92 $
Average target price 63,29 $
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Ciulla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn I. MacInnes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack L. Kopnisky Executive Chairman
Vikram Nafde Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Luis Massiani Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION-11.45%7 294
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
