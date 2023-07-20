Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $230.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $178.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second quarter 2023 results include $40.8 million pre-tax ($29.9 million after tax), or $0.181 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger"). Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.501 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"We are proud to deliver consistent earnings during a challenging period for the banking industry," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Our unique and resilient funding profile, robust capital position, and talented colleagues enabled our performance in the quarter and position us well for the future. Consistent with our conservative risk-management approach, we increased on balance sheet liquidity during the quarter given the events of March. This had a temporary 12 basis point impact on the net interest margin, but was neutral to net interest income."
Highlights for the second quarter of 2023:
- Revenue of $673.2 million.
- Period end loans and leases balance of $51.6 billion, up $0.7 billion or 1.4 percent linked quarter; 81.1 percent commercial loans and leases, 18.9 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 87.9 percent.
- Period end deposits balance of $58.7 billion, up $3.5 billion or 6.2 percent linked quarter.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $31.5 million.
- Return on average assets of 1.23 percent; adjusted 1.39 percent1.
- Return on average tangible common equity of 18.12 percent1; adjusted 20.40 percent1.
- Net interest margin of 3.35 percent, down 31 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.66 percent.
- Efficiency ratio of 42.20 percent1.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.23 percent1.
"Webster’s unique funding profile continues to be a differentiator, as we grew our deposits 6% over the prior quarter and increased our available liquidity," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "A resilient and flexible balance sheet should allow us to consistently deliver strong returns."
1 See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 19.
Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2022
Commercial Banking
Webster’s Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At June 30, 2023, Commercial Banking had $41.9 billion in loans and leases and $18.3 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $2.8 billion in assets under administration and management.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended June 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$383,606
$333,421
15.1
%
Non-interest income
32,255
49,430
(34.7
)
Operating revenue
415,861
382,851
8.6
Non-interest expense
110,582
102,720
(7.7
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$305,279
$280,131
9.0
Percent
At June 30,
Increase/
(In millions)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$41,862
$36,635
14.3
%
Deposits
18,349
20,501
(10.5
)
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,757
2,266
21.7
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $25.1 million, to $305.3 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $50.2 million, to $383.6 million, primarily driven by organic loan growth and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income decreased $17.2 million, to $32.3 million, driven by decreases in fees from interest rate hedging activities, loan servicing related income, cash management fees, prepayment penalties, and syndication fees. Non-interest expense increased $7.9 million, to $110.6 million, primarily resulting from continued investments in technology and talent to support balance sheet growth.
HSA Bank
Webster’s HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At June 30, 2023, HSA Bank had $12.3 billion in total footings comprising $8.2 billion in deposits and $4.1 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended June 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$75,421
$49,558
52.2
%
Non-interest income
23,023
26,552
(13.3
)
Operating revenue
98,444
76,110
29.3
Non-interest expense
42,643
37,540
(13.6
)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$55,801
$38,570
44.7
Percent
Increase/
(Dollars in millions)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,177
3,077
3.2
%
Deposits
$8,208
$7,778
5.5
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
4,123
3,277
25.8
Total footings
$12,331
$11,055
11.5
Pre-tax net revenue increased $17.2 million, to $55.8 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $25.9 million, to $75.4 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $3.5 million, to $23.0 million, primarily due to lower client account fees. Non-interest expense increased $5.1 million, to $42.6 million, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense, service contract expense related to account growth, and the continued investment in our user experience build out.
Consumer Banking
Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 199 banking centers and 350 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, the Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At June 30, 2023, Consumer Banking had $9.7 billion in loans and $23.9 billion in deposits, as well as $7.8 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended June 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$204,455
$179,287
14.0
%
Non-interest income
28,877
30,798
(6.2
)
Operating revenue
233,332
210,085
11.1
Non-interest expense
108,880
107,366
(1.4
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$124,452
$102,719
21.2
At June 30,
Percent
(In millions)
2023
2022
Increase
Loans
$9,739
$8,965
8.6
%
Deposits
23,875
23,873
—
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,848
7,536
4.1
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $21.7 million, to $124.5 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $25.2 million, to $204.5 million, primarily driven by organic loan growth and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income decreased $1.9 million, to $28.9 million, driven by lower net investment services income, which was attributable to the new outsourcing model adopted in 2022, partially offset by higher deposit and loan servicing related fee income and other miscellaneous income. Non-interest expense increased $1.5 million, to $108.9 million, primarily driven by higher marketing costs to support deposit growth initiatives, partially offset by the impact of outsourcing the consumer investment services platform.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022:
- Net interest income was $583.8 million compared to $486.7 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.35 percent compared to 3.28 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 186 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 191 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $70.1 billion and increased by $10.0 billion, or 16.7 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $51.2 billion and increased by $7.1 billion, or 16.0 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $58.6 billion and increased by $5.2 billion, or 9.7 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses was $31.5 million in the quarter, contributing to a $15.0 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision also reflects a decrease in the reserves on unfunded loan commitments of $3.7 million. The provision for credit losses was $46.7 million in the prior quarter, and $12.2 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $20.3 million, compared to $24.5 million in the prior quarter, and $9.6 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.16 percent, compared to 0.20 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.09 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.22 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.21 percent at March 31, 2023, and 1.25 percent at June 30, 2022. The allowance represented 287 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2023, compared to 332 percent at March 31, 2023, and 231 percent at June 30, 2022.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022:
- Total non-interest income was $89.4 million compared to $120.9 million, a decrease of $31.5 million. The decrease primarily reflects lower client hedging activity, lower prepayment and other loan related servicing fees, lower client deposit fees, and the outsourcing of the consumer investment services platform.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2022:
- Total non-interest expense was $344.1 million compared to $358.2 million, a decrease of $14.1 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $40.8 million of merger charges, compared to a net $66.5 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $11.6 million. The increase reflects increases in deposit insurance, investments in technology, including the HSA and interLINK acquisitions, and employee benefits related to medical claims, offset by expense benefits from the merger and outsourcing of the consumer investments services platform.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2022:
- Income tax expense was $62.6 million compared to $54.8 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.0 percent compared to 23.1 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the current period reflects higher levels of tax-exempt interest income and tax credits and lower state and local tax, partially offset by the effects of higher pre-tax income and nondeductible FDIC premiums in 2023 compared to 2022.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $14.7 billion, compared to $14.9 billion at March 31, 2023, and $15.2 billion at June 30, 2022. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $883.0 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $766.4 million at March 31, 2023, and $609.8 million at June 30, 2022. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $877.3 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $742.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $539.4 million at June 30, 2022.
Loans and leases:
- Total loans and leases were $51.6 billion, compared to $50.9 billion at March 31, 2023, and $45.6 billion at June 30, 2022. Compared to March 31, 2023, commercial loans and leases increased by $442.1 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $147.3 million, residential mortgages increased by $138.6 million, while consumer loans decreased by $28.5 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $2.7 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $2.5 billion, residential mortgages increased by $916.5 million, while consumer loans decreased by $153.4 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.5 billion, compared to $3.3 billion in the prior quarter, and $5.0 billion a year ago. In addition, $5.7 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the prior quarter, and $5.0 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $218.9 million, or 0.42 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $185.0 million, or 0.36 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2023, and $247.5 million, or 0.54 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2022.
- Past due loans and leases were $51.4 million, compared to $44.2 million at March 31, 2023, and $51.7 million at June 30, 2022.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $58.7 billion, compared to $55.3 billion at March 31, 2023, and $53.1 billion at June 30, 2022. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 87.6 percent, compared to 91.8 percent at March 31, 2023, and 95.2 percent at June 30, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 87.9 percent, compared to 92.1 percent at March 31, 2023, and 86.0 percent at June 30, 2022.
- Total borrowings were $5.6 billion, compared to $9.9 billion at March 31, 2023, and $5.3 billion at June 30, 2022.
Capital:
- The return on average common stockholders’ equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity1 were 11.38 percent and 18.12 percent, respectively, compared to 9.09 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.
- The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.62 percent and 7.23 percent, respectively, compared to 8.12 percent and 7.68 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.66 percent, compared to 11.09 percent at June 30, 2022.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $46.15 and $29.69, respectively, compared to $43.82 and $28.31, respectively, at June 30, 2022.
1 See reconciliations to GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $74 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net income
|$
234,968
|$
221,004
|$
244,751
|$
233,968
|$
182,311
|Net income available to common stockholders
230,806
216,841
240,588
229,806
178,148
|Earnings per diluted common share
1.32
1.24
1.38
1.31
1.00
|Return on average assets (annualized)
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.40
%
1.38
%
1.10
%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1)
18.12
17.66
19.93
18.62
14.50
|Return on average common stockholders’ equity (annualized)
11.38
10.94
12.54
11.78
9.09
|Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
13.28
10.62
14.50
17.10
19.90
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|$
628,911
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|$
574,325
|$
571,499
|Nonperforming assets
222,215
186,551
206,136
211,627
250,242
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.22
%
1.21
%
1.20
%
1.20
%
1.25
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.16
0.20
0.17
0.25
0.09
|Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.42
0.36
0.41
0.44
0.54
|Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.43
0.37
0.41
0.44
0.55
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
287.35
331.81
291.84
274.12
230.88
|Other ratios:
|Tangible equity (1)
7.62
%
7.55
%
7.79
%
7.70
%
8.12
%
|Tangible common equity (1)
7.23
7.15
7.38
7.27
7.68
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.17
10.93
11.23
11.35
11.65
|Total risk-based capital (2)
13.26
12.99
13.25
13.38
13.91
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
10.66
10.42
10.71
10.80
11.09
|Stockholders’ equity / total assets
11.18
11.08
11.30
11.33
11.83
|Net interest margin
3.35
3.66
3.74
3.54
3.28
|Efficiency ratio (1)
42.20
41.64
40.27
41.17
45.25
|Equity and share related:
|Common equity
|$
7,995,747
|$
8,010,315
|$
7,772,207
|$
7,542,431
|$
7,713,809
|Book value per common share
46.15
45.85
44.67
43.32
43.82
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
29.69
29.47
29.07
27.69
28.31
|Common stock closing price
37.75
39.42
47.34
45.20
42.15
|Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
|Common shares issued and outstanding
173,261
174,712
174,008
174,116
176,041
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
172,739
172,766
172,522
173,868
175,845
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
172,803
172,883
172,699
173,944
175,895
|(1) See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 19.
|(2) Presented as preliminary for June 30, 2023, and actual for the remaining periods.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
283,623
|$
201,683
|$
294,482
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,077,136
2,232,388
607,323
|Securities:
|Available for sale
7,759,341
7,798,977
8,638,358
|Held to maturity, net
6,943,784
7,063,223
6,547,998
|Total securities, net
14,703,125
14,862,200
15,186,356
|Loans held for sale
10,963
210,724
388
|Loans and Leases:
|Commercial
21,217,411
20,775,337
18,520,595
|Commercial real estate
20,661,071
20,513,738
18,141,670
|Residential mortgages
8,140,182
8,001,563
7,223,728
|Consumer
1,607,384
1,635,885
1,760,750
|Total loans and leases
51,626,048
50,926,523
45,646,743
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(628,911)
(613,914)
(571,499)
|Loans and leases, net
50,997,137
50,312,609
45,075,244
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
407,968
584,724
329,424
|Premises and equipment, net
426,310
431,432
449,578
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,852,117
2,861,310
2,729,551
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,239,077
1,233,994
1,228,484
|Deferred tax asset, net
377,588
315,525
269,790
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,663,199
1,597,806
1,424,401
|Total Assets
|$
74,038,243
|$
74,844,395
|$
67,595,021
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
11,157,390
|$
12,007,387
|$
13,576,152
|Health savings accounts
8,206,844
8,272,507
7,777,786
|Interest-bearing checking
8,775,975
8,560,750
9,547,749
|Money market
16,189,678
14,203,858
10,884,656
|Savings
7,131,587
7,723,198
8,736,712
|Certificates of deposit
4,743,204
3,855,406
2,554,102
|Brokered certificates of deposit
2,542,854
674,373
-
|Total deposits
58,747,532
55,297,479
53,077,157
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
243,580
306,154
1,743,782
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,310,371
8,560,461
2,510,810
|Long-term debt (1)
1,052,258
1,071,413
1,076,559
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,404,776
1,314,594
1,188,925
|Total liabilities
65,758,517
66,550,101
59,597,233
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
7,995,747
8,010,315
7,713,809
|Total stockholders’ equity
8,279,726
8,294,294
7,997,788
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
74,038,243
|$
74,844,395
|$
67,595,021
|(1) The classification of debt as long-term is based on the initial terms of greater than one year as of the date of issuance.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
771,973
|$
431,538
|$
1,488,329
|$
777,814
|Interest and dividends on securities
161,002
82,202
275,558
145,728
|Loans held for sale
421
7
437
33
|Total interest income
933,396
513,747
1,764,324
923,575
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
251,466
12,459
401,670
19,858
|Borrowings
98,101
14,628
183,542
22,809
|Total interest expense
349,567
27,087
585,212
42,667
|Net interest income
583,829
486,660
1,179,112
880,908
|Provision for credit losses
31,498
12,243
78,247
201,088
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
552,331
474,417
1,100,865
679,820
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
45,418
51,385
90,854
99,212
|Loan and lease related fees
20,528
27,907
43,533
50,586
|Wealth and investment services
7,391
11,244
13,978
21,841
|Mortgage banking activities
129
102
188
530
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,293
8,244
13,021
14,976
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(48)
-
(16,795)
-
|Other income
9,663
22,051
15,361
37,823
|Total non-interest income
89,374
120,933
160,140
224,968
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
173,305
187,656
346,505
371,658
|Occupancy
20,254
51,593
40,425
70,208
|Technology and equipment
51,815
41,498
96,181
96,899
|Marketing
5,160
3,441
8,636
6,950
|Professional and outside services
29,385
15,332
61,819
69,423
|Intangible assets amortization
9,193
8,802
18,690
15,189
|Loan workout expenses
574
732
1,180
1,412
|Deposit insurance
13,723
6,748
26,046
11,970
|Other expenses
40,680
42,425
77,074
74,303
|Total non-interest expense
344,089
358,227
676,556
718,012
|Income before income taxes
297,616
237,123
584,449
186,776
|Income tax expense
62,648
54,812
128,477
21,212
|Net income
234,968
182,311
455,972
165,564
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,162)
(4,163)
(8,325)
(7,594)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
230,806
|$
178,148
|$
447,647
|$
157,970
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
172,803
175,895
172,839
161,785
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.32
|$
1.00
|$
2.57
|$
0.97
|Diluted
1.32
1.00
2.57
0.97
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
771,973
|$
716,356
|$
642,784
|$
525,960
|$
431,538
|Interest and dividends on securities
161,002
114,556
100,804
91,569
82,202
|Loans held for sale
421
16
5
40
7
|Total interest income
933,396
830,928
743,593
617,569
513,747
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
251,466
150,204
81,202
37,492
12,459
|Borrowings
98,101
85,441
60,016
29,074
14,628
|Total interest expense
349,567
235,645
141,218
66,566
27,087
|Net interest income
583,829
595,283
602,375
551,003
486,660
|Provision for credit losses
31,498
46,749
43,000
36,531
12,243
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
552,331
548,534
559,375
514,472
474,417
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
45,418
45,436
48,453
50,807
51,385
|Loan and lease related fees
20,528
23,005
25,632
26,769
27,907
|Wealth and investment services
7,391
6,587
7,017
11,419
11,244
|Mortgage banking activities
129
59
89
86
102
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,293
6,728
6,543
7,718
8,244
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(48)
(16,747)
(4,517)
(2,234)
-
|Other income
9,663
5,698
18,962
19,071
22,051
|Total non-interest income
89,374
70,766
102,179
113,636
120,933
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
173,305
173,200
177,979
173,983
187,656
|Occupancy
20,254
20,171
20,174
23,517
51,593
|Technology and equipment
51,815
44,366
44,202
45,283
41,498
|Marketing
5,160
3,476
5,570
3,918
3,441
|Professional and outside services
29,385
32,434
26,489
21,618
15,332
|Intangible assets amortization
9,193
9,497
8,240
8,511
8,802
|Loan workout expenses
574
606
606
580
732
|Deposit insurance
13,723
12,323
6,578
8,026
6,748
|Other expenses
40,680
36,394
58,552
44,635
42,425
|Total non-interest expense
344,089
332,467
348,390
330,071
358,227
|Income before income taxes
297,616
286,833
313,164
298,037
237,123
|Income tax expense
62,648
65,829
68,413
64,069
54,812
|Net income
234,968
221,004
244,751
233,968
182,311
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,162)
(4,163)
(4,163)
(4,162)
(4,163)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
230,806
|$
216,841
|$
240,588
|$
229,806
|$
178,148
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
172,803
172,883
172,699
173,944
175,895
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.32
|$
1.24
|$
1.38
|$
1.31
|$
1.00
|Diluted
1.32
1.24
1.38
1.31
1.00
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Average
balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
51,184,715
|$
782,557
6.06
%
|$
44,120,698
|$
436,462
3.92
%
|Investment securities (1)
14,780,257
116,027
2.99
15,165,514
85,958
2.22
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
513,559
6,675
5.21
262,695
2,072
3.16
|Interest-bearing deposits
3,528,824
45,008
5.05
488,870
980
0.79
|Loans held for sale
96,537
421
1.74
18,172
7
0.15
|Total interest-earning assets
70,103,892
|$
950,688
5.32
%
60,055,949
|$
525,479
3.46
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
6,128,636
6,016,193
|Total Assets
|$
76,232,528
|$
66,072,142
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
11,375,059
|$
-
-
%
|$
13,395,942
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,250,766
3,090
0.15
7,812,313
1,125
0.06
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
31,768,511
178,707
2.26
29,486,846
10,165
0.14
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
7,173,552
69,669
3.90
2,684,914
1,169
0.17
|Total deposits
58,567,888
251,466
1.72
53,380,015
12,459
0.09
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
215,874
63
0.11
1,064,304
2,677
1.00
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
6,724,139
88,556
5.21
1,156,449
3,164
1.08
|Long-term debt (1)
1,061,526
9,482
3.68
1,077,395
8,787
3.38
|Total borrowings
8,001,539
98,101
4.87
3,298,148
14,628
1.79
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
66,569,427
|$
349,567
2.10
%
56,678,163
|$
27,087
0.19
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,267,803
1,268,461
|Total liabilities
67,837,230
57,946,624
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,111,319
7,841,539
|Total stockholders' equity
8,395,298
8,125,518
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
76,232,528
|$
66,072,142
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
601,121
498,392
|Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(17,292)
(11,732)
|Net interest income
|$
583,829
|$
486,660
|Net interest margin
3.35
%
3.28
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Average
balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
50,642,963
|$
1,508,100
5.93
%
|$
40,039,437
|$
785,879
3.91
%
|Investment securities (1)
14,707,157
222,001
2.89
14,298,347
153,227
2.12
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
486,617
11,585
4.80
214,792
2,893
2.72
|Interest-bearing deposits
2,221,119
55,404
4.96
643,210
1,433
0.44
|Loans held for sale
50,838
437
1.72
18,046
33
0.36
|Total interest-earning assets
68,108,694
|$
1,797,527
5.21
%
55,213,832
|$
943,465
3.40
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
6,176,650
5,257,642
|Total Assets
|$
74,285,344
|$
60,471,474
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
11,999,028
|$
-
-
%
|$
12,335,504
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,271,493
6,117
0.15
7,786,035
2,212
0.06
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
30,816,229
301,755
1.97
26,915,923
15,184
0.11
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
5,607,711
93,798
3.37
2,614,989
2,462
0.19
|Total deposits
56,694,461
401,670
1.43
49,652,451
19,858
0.08
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
563,517
7,890
2.78
822,017
3,634
0.88
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
6,201,884
156,682
5.02
586,857
3,220
1.09
|Long-term debt (1)
1,066,859
18,970
3.67
987,353
15,955
3.36
|Total borrowings
7,832,260
183,542
4.68
2,396,227
22,809
1.93
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
64,526,721
|$
585,212
1.82
%
52,048,678
|$
42,667
0.16
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,452,640
1,010,331
|Total liabilities
65,979,361
53,059,009
|Preferred stock
283,979
260,183
|Common stockholders' equity
8,022,004
7,152,282
|Total stockholders' equity
8,305,983
7,412,465
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
74,285,344
|$
60,471,474
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
1,212,315
900,798
|Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(33,203)
(19,890)
|Net interest income
|$
1,179,112
|$
880,908
|Net interest margin
3.50
%
3.24
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Loans and Leases (actual):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
19,499,160
|$
19,014,810
|$
18,663,164
|$
17,807,234
|$
16,628,317
|Asset-based lending
1,718,251
1,760,527
1,821,642
1,803,719
1,892,278
|Commercial real estate
20,661,071
20,513,738
19,619,145
18,862,619
18,141,670
|Residential mortgages
8,140,182
8,001,563
7,963,420
7,617,955
7,223,728
|Consumer
1,607,384
1,635,885
1,697,055
1,732,348
1,760,750
|Loans and Leases
51,626,048
50,926,523
49,764,426
47,823,875
45,646,743
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(628,911)
(613,914)
(594,741)
(574,325)
(571,499)
|Loans and Leases, net
|$
50,997,137
|$
50,312,609
|$
49,169,685
|$
47,249,550
|$
45,075,244
|Loans and Leases (average):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
19,220,435
|$
18,670,917
|$
18,024,771
|$
16,780,780
|$
15,850,507
|Asset-based lending
1,756,051
1,790,992
1,780,874
1,811,073
1,851,956
|Commercial real estate
20,518,355
19,970,326
19,234,292
18,503,077
17,756,151
|Residential mortgages
8,067,349
7,995,327
7,819,415
7,384,704
6,905,509
|Consumer
1,622,525
1,667,630
1,715,513
1,750,044
1,756,575
|Loans and Leases
|$
51,184,715
|$
50,095,192
|$
48,574,865
|$
46,229,678
|$
44,120,698
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Nonperforming loans and leases:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
109,279
|$
86,537
|$
89,416
|$
80,002
|$
112,006
|Asset-based lending
9,450
9,450
20,046
25,115
25,862
|Commercial real estate
47,972
35,832
41,580
49,054
49,935
|Residential mortgages
26,751
25,096
25,613
25,563
27,213
|Consumer
25,417
28,105
27,136
29,782
32,514
|Total nonperforming loans and leases
|$
218,869
|$
185,020
|$
203,791
|$
209,516
|$
247,530
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
2,152
|$
153
|$
78
|$
-
|$
-
|Residential mortgages
662
662
2,024
2,024
2,558
|Consumer
532
716
243
87
154
|Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|$
3,346
|$
1,531
|$
2,345
|$
2,111
|$
2,712
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
222,215
|$
186,551
|$
206,136
|$
211,627
|$
250,242
|Past due 30-89 days:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
32,074
|$
9,645
|$
20,248
|$
17,440
|$
6,006
|Asset-based lending
-
-
5,921
-
-
|Commercial real estate
1,970
17,115
26,147
6,050
25,587
|Residential mortgages
10,583
10,710
11,385
12,577
10,781
|Consumer
6,718
6,110
9,194
9,656
9,275
|Total past due 30-89 days
|$
51,345
|$
43,580
|$
72,895
|$
45,723
|$
51,649
|Past due 90 days or more and accruing
29
602
770
711
8
|Total past due loans and leases
|$
51,374
|$
44,182
|$
73,665
|$
46,434
|$
51,657
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|$
574,325
|$
571,499
|$
569,371
|Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
-
5,873
-
-
-
|Provision
35,249
37,821
40,649
31,352
11,728
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial portfolio
21,945
26,410
21,499
31,356
18,757
|Consumer portfolio
1,085
1,098
1,193
1,453
896
|Total charge-offs
23,030
27,508
22,692
32,809
19,653
|Recoveries:
|Commercial portfolio
1,024
1,574
895
1,413
7,765
|Consumer portfolio
1,754
1,413
1,564
2,870
2,288
|Total recoveries
2,778
2,987
2,459
4,283
10,053
|Total net charge-offs
20,252
24,521
20,233
28,526
9,600
|ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
|$
628,911
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|$
574,325
|$
571,499
|ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
22,366
26,051
27,707
25,329
20,149
|Total ACL, ending balance
|$
651,277
|$
639,965
|$
622,448
|$
599,654
|$
591,648
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures
|The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
|The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company’s net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders’ equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders’ equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax merger-related expenses.
|See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense
|$
344,089
|$
332,467
|$
348,390
|$
330,071
|$
358,227
|Less: Foreclosed property activity
(432)
(262)
(80)
(393)
(358)
|Intangible assets amortization
9,193
9,497
8,240
8,511
8,802
|Operating lease depreciation
1,639
1,884
2,021
2,115
2,425
|Strategic initiatives and other (1)
-
-
143
11,617
(152)
|Merger related
40,840
29,373
45,790
25,536
66,640
|Non-interest expense
|$
292,849
|$
291,975
|$
292,276
|$
282,685
|$
280,870
|Net interest income
|$
583,829
|$
595,283
|$
602,375
|$
551,003
|$
486,660
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
17,292
15,911
13,991
13,247
11,732
|Non-interest income
89,374
70,766
102,179
113,636
120,933
|Other income (2)
5,035
4,311
4,814
11,186
3,805
|Less: Operating lease depreciation
1,639
1,884
2,021
2,115
2,425
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(48)
(16,747)
(4,517)
(2,234)
-
|Other (3)
-
-
-
2,548
-
|Income
|$
693,939
|$
701,134
|$
725,855
|$
686,643
|$
620,705
|Efficiency ratio
42.20
%
41.64
%
40.27
%
41.17
%
45.25
%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity:
|Net income
|$
234,968
|$
221,004
|$
244,751
|$
233,968
|$
182,311
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,162
4,163
4,163
4,162
4,163
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
7,262
7,503
6,510
6,724
6,954
|Adjusted income
|$
238,068
|$
224,344
|$
247,098
|$
236,530
|$
185,102
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
952,272
|$
897,376
|$
988,392
|$
946,120
|$
740,408
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,395,298
|$
8,215,676
|$
7,960,900
|$
8,090,044
|$
8,125,518
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,856,581
2,849,673
2,716,981
2,725,200
2,733,827
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,254,738
|$
5,082,024
|$
4,959,940
|$
5,080,865
|$
5,107,712
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
18.12
%
17.66
%
19.93
%
18.62
%
14.50
%
|(1) Strategic initiatives and other for the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (presented within Other non-interest expense on the Consolidated Statements of Income).
|(2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
|(3) Other for the three months ended September 30, 2022, includes of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Tangible equity:
|Stockholders' equity
|$
8,279,726
|$
8,294,294
|$
8,056,186
|$
7,826,410
|$
7,997,788
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,852,117
2,861,310
2,713,446
2,721,040
2,729,551
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,427,609
|$
5,432,984
|$
5,342,740
|$
5,105,370
|$
5,268,237
|Total assets
|$
74,038,243
|$
74,844,395
|$
71,277,521
|$
69,052,566
|$
67,595,021
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,852,117
2,861,310
2,713,446
2,721,040
2,729,551
|Tangible assets
|$
71,186,126
|$
71,983,085
|$
68,564,075
|$
66,331,526
|$
64,865,470
|Tangible equity
7.62
%
7.55
%
7.79
%
7.70
%
8.12
%
|Tangible common equity:
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,427,609
|$
5,432,984
|$
5,342,740
|$
5,105,370
|$
5,268,237
|Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,143,630
|$
5,149,005
|$
5,058,761
|$
4,821,391
|$
4,984,258
|Tangible assets
|$
71,186,126
|$
71,983,085
|$
68,564,075
|$
66,331,526
|$
64,865,470
|Tangible common equity
7.23
%
7.15
%
7.38
%
7.27
%
7.68
%
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,143,630
|$
5,149,005
|$
5,058,761
|$
4,821,391
|$
4,984,258
|Common shares outstanding
173,261
174,712
174,008
174,116
176,041
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
29.69
|$
29.47
|$
29.07
|$
27.69
|$
28.31
|Core deposits:
|Total deposits
|$
58,747,532
|$
55,297,479
|$
54,054,340
|$
54,008,887
|$
53,077,157
|Less: Certificates of deposit
4,743,204
3,855,406
2,729,332
2,311,484
2,554,102
|Brokered certificates of deposit
2,542,854
674,373
1,431,617
258,110
-
|Core deposits
|$
51,461,474
|$
50,767,700
|$
49,893,391
|$
51,439,293
|$
50,523,055
Three months
|Adjusted ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
234,968
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,162
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
7,262
|Merger related, tax-effected
29,947
|Adjusted income
|$
268,015
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
1,072,060
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,395,298
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,856,581
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,254,738
|Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
20.40
%
|Adjusted ROAA:
|Net income
|$
234,968
|Add: Merger related, tax-effected
29,947
|Adjusted income
|$
264,915
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
1,059,660
|Average assets
|$
76,232,528
|Adjusted return on average assets
1.39
%
|GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
|Three months ended June 30, 2023
|(In millions, except per share data)
Pre-Tax Income
|Net Income
Available to
Common
Stockholders
|Diluted EPS
|Reported (GAAP)
|$
297.6
|$
230.8
|$
1.32
|Merger related expenses
40.8
29.9
0.18
|Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
338.4
|$
260.7
|$
1.50
