Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $230.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $178.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second quarter 2023 results include $40.8 million pre-tax ($29.9 million after tax), or $0.181 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger"). Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.501 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We are proud to deliver consistent earnings during a challenging period for the banking industry," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Our unique and resilient funding profile, robust capital position, and talented colleagues enabled our performance in the quarter and position us well for the future. Consistent with our conservative risk-management approach, we increased on balance sheet liquidity during the quarter given the events of March. This had a temporary 12 basis point impact on the net interest margin, but was neutral to net interest income."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2023:

Revenue of $673.2 million.

Period end loans and leases balance of $51.6 billion, up $0.7 billion or 1.4 percent linked quarter; 81.1 percent commercial loans and leases, 18.9 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 87.9 percent.

Period end deposits balance of $58.7 billion, up $3.5 billion or 6.2 percent linked quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled $31.5 million.

Return on average assets of 1.23 percent; adjusted 1.39 percent 1 .

. Return on average tangible common equity of 18.12 percent 1 ; adjusted 20.40 percent 1 .

; adjusted 20.40 percent . Net interest margin of 3.35 percent, down 31 basis points from prior quarter.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.66 percent.

Efficiency ratio of 42.20 percent 1 .

. Tangible common equity ratio of 7.23 percent1.

"Webster’s unique funding profile continues to be a differentiator, as we grew our deposits 6% over the prior quarter and increased our available liquidity," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "A resilient and flexible balance sheet should allow us to consistently deliver strong returns."

1 See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 19.

Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2022

Commercial Banking

Webster’s Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At June 30, 2023, Commercial Banking had $41.9 billion in loans and leases and $18.3 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $2.8 billion in assets under administration and management.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended June 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $383,606 $333,421 15.1 % Non-interest income 32,255 49,430 (34.7 ) Operating revenue 415,861 382,851 8.6 Non-interest expense 110,582 102,720 (7.7 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $305,279 $280,131 9.0 Percent At June 30, Increase/ (In millions) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Loans and leases $41,862 $36,635 14.3 % Deposits 18,349 20,501 (10.5 ) AUA / AUM (off balance sheet) 2,757 2,266 21.7

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $25.1 million, to $305.3 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $50.2 million, to $383.6 million, primarily driven by organic loan growth and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income decreased $17.2 million, to $32.3 million, driven by decreases in fees from interest rate hedging activities, loan servicing related income, cash management fees, prepayment penalties, and syndication fees. Non-interest expense increased $7.9 million, to $110.6 million, primarily resulting from continued investments in technology and talent to support balance sheet growth.

HSA Bank

Webster’s HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At June 30, 2023, HSA Bank had $12.3 billion in total footings comprising $8.2 billion in deposits and $4.1 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended June 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $75,421 $49,558 52.2 % Non-interest income 23,023 26,552 (13.3 ) Operating revenue 98,444 76,110 29.3 Non-interest expense 42,643 37,540 (13.6 ) Pre-tax, net revenue $55,801 $38,570 44.7 Percent At June 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands) 3,177 3,077 3.2 % Deposits $8,208 $7,778 5.5 Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet) 4,123 3,277 25.8 Total footings $12,331 $11,055 11.5

Pre-tax net revenue increased $17.2 million, to $55.8 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $25.9 million, to $75.4 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $3.5 million, to $23.0 million, primarily due to lower client account fees. Non-interest expense increased $5.1 million, to $42.6 million, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense, service contract expense related to account growth, and the continued investment in our user experience build out.

Consumer Banking

Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 199 banking centers and 350 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, the Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At June 30, 2023, Consumer Banking had $9.7 billion in loans and $23.9 billion in deposits, as well as $7.8 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended June 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $204,455 $179,287 14.0 % Non-interest income 28,877 30,798 (6.2 ) Operating revenue 233,332 210,085 11.1 Non-interest expense 108,880 107,366 (1.4 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $124,452 $102,719 21.2 At June 30, Percent (In millions) 2023 2022 Increase Loans $9,739 $8,965 8.6 % Deposits 23,875 23,873 — AUA (off balance sheet) 7,848 7,536 4.1

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $21.7 million, to $124.5 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $25.2 million, to $204.5 million, primarily driven by organic loan growth and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income decreased $1.9 million, to $28.9 million, driven by lower net investment services income, which was attributable to the new outsourcing model adopted in 2022, partially offset by higher deposit and loan servicing related fee income and other miscellaneous income. Non-interest expense increased $1.5 million, to $108.9 million, primarily driven by higher marketing costs to support deposit growth initiatives, partially offset by the impact of outsourcing the consumer investment services platform.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022:

Net interest income was $583.8 million compared to $486.7 million.

Net interest margin was 3.35 percent compared to 3.28 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 186 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 191 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $70.1 billion and increased by $10.0 billion, or 16.7 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $51.2 billion and increased by $7.1 billion, or 16.0 percent.

Average deposits totaled $58.6 billion and increased by $5.2 billion, or 9.7 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses was $31.5 million in the quarter, contributing to a $15.0 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision also reflects a decrease in the reserves on unfunded loan commitments of $3.7 million. The provision for credit losses was $46.7 million in the prior quarter, and $12.2 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were $20.3 million, compared to $24.5 million in the prior quarter, and $9.6 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.16 percent, compared to 0.20 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.09 percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.22 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.21 percent at March 31, 2023, and 1.25 percent at June 30, 2022. The allowance represented 287 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2023, compared to 332 percent at March 31, 2023, and 231 percent at June 30, 2022.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022:

Total non-interest income was $89.4 million compared to $120.9 million, a decrease of $31.5 million. The decrease primarily reflects lower client hedging activity, lower prepayment and other loan related servicing fees, lower client deposit fees, and the outsourcing of the consumer investment services platform.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2022:

Total non-interest expense was $344.1 million compared to $358.2 million, a decrease of $14.1 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $40.8 million of merger charges, compared to a net $66.5 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $11.6 million. The increase reflects increases in deposit insurance, investments in technology, including the HSA and interLINK acquisitions, and employee benefits related to medical claims, offset by expense benefits from the merger and outsourcing of the consumer investments services platform.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2022:

Income tax expense was $62.6 million compared to $54.8 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.0 percent compared to 23.1 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the current period reflects higher levels of tax-exempt interest income and tax credits and lower state and local tax, partially offset by the effects of higher pre-tax income and nondeductible FDIC premiums in 2023 compared to 2022.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $14.7 billion, compared to $14.9 billion at March 31, 2023, and $15.2 billion at June 30, 2022. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $883.0 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $766.4 million at March 31, 2023, and $609.8 million at June 30, 2022. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $877.3 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $742.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $539.4 million at June 30, 2022.

Loans and leases:

Total loans and leases were $51.6 billion, compared to $50.9 billion at March 31, 2023, and $45.6 billion at June 30, 2022. Compared to March 31, 2023, commercial loans and leases increased by $442.1 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $147.3 million, residential mortgages increased by $138.6 million, while consumer loans decreased by $28.5 million.

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $2.7 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $2.5 billion, residential mortgages increased by $916.5 million, while consumer loans decreased by $153.4 million.

Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.5 billion, compared to $3.3 billion in the prior quarter, and $5.0 billion a year ago. In addition, $5.7 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the prior quarter, and $5.0 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $218.9 million, or 0.42 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $185.0 million, or 0.36 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2023, and $247.5 million, or 0.54 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2022.

Past due loans and leases were $51.4 million, compared to $44.2 million at March 31, 2023, and $51.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $58.7 billion, compared to $55.3 billion at March 31, 2023, and $53.1 billion at June 30, 2022. Core deposits to total deposits 1 were 87.6 percent, compared to 91.8 percent at March 31, 2023, and 95.2 percent at June 30, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 87.9 percent, compared to 92.1 percent at March 31, 2023, and 86.0 percent at June 30, 2022.

were 87.6 percent, compared to 91.8 percent at March 31, 2023, and 95.2 percent at June 30, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 87.9 percent, compared to 92.1 percent at March 31, 2023, and 86.0 percent at June 30, 2022. Total borrowings were $5.6 billion, compared to $9.9 billion at March 31, 2023, and $5.3 billion at June 30, 2022.

Capital:

The return on average common stockholders’ equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 were 11.38 percent and 18.12 percent, respectively, compared to 9.09 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

were 11.38 percent and 18.12 percent, respectively, compared to 9.09 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. The tangible equity 1 and tangible common equity 1 ratios were 7.62 percent and 7.23 percent, respectively, compared to 8.12 percent and 7.68 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.66 percent, compared to 11.09 percent at June 30, 2022.

and tangible common equity ratios were 7.62 percent and 7.23 percent, respectively, compared to 8.12 percent and 7.68 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.66 percent, compared to 11.09 percent at June 30, 2022. Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $46.15 and $29.69, respectively, compared to $43.82 and $28.31, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

1 See reconciliations to GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

***

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $74 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster’s second quarter 2023 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on July 20, 2023. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted,” “continue,” “remain,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plans,” “estimates,” and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) Webster's ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger, including our ability to successfully complete our core conversion in the anticipated timeframe; (2) Webster's ability to successfully execute its business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) volatility in our stock price due to investor sentiment, including following bank failures during the first fiscal quarter of 2023, and the acquisition of such failed banks (or their assets), by stronger banks within the U.S. Banking system; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions, and the impact they may have on Webster or its customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) unforeseen events, such as natural disasters; (7) changes in laws and regulations, or existing laws and regulations that Webster becomes subject to, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which Webster and its subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that could lead to impairment in the value of Webster's securities portfolio; (9) inflation, monetary fluctuations, the possibility of a recession, and changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on economic conditions, customer behavior, funding costs, and Webster's loans and leases and securities portfolios; (10) the replacement of, and transition from, the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services, and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) Webster's ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity, including those that involve Webster's third-party vendors and service providers; (15) performance by Webster's counterparties and third-party vendors; (16) Webster's ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other traditional and non-traditional financial service providers; (18) Webster's ability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; (19) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (20) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon periodic review under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (21) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to Webster, including the impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; (22) Webster's inability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control related to ineffective ITGCs; (23) legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (24) Webster's ability to appropriately address any environmental, social, governmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from its business activities; and (25) the other factors that are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Income and performance ratios: Net income $ 234,968 $ 221,004 $ 244,751 $ 233,968 $ 182,311 Net income available to common stockholders 230,806 216,841 240,588 229,806 178,148 Earnings per diluted common share 1.32 1.24 1.38 1.31 1.00 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.38 % 1.10 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1) 18.12 17.66 19.93 18.62 14.50 Return on average common stockholders’ equity (annualized) 11.38 10.94 12.54 11.78 9.09 Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue 13.28 10.62 14.50 17.10 19.90 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 628,911 $ 613,914 $ 594,741 $ 574,325 $ 571,499 Nonperforming assets 222,215 186,551 206,136 211,627 250,242 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.25 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.16 0.20 0.17 0.25 0.09 Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.42 0.36 0.41 0.44 0.54 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.43 0.37 0.41 0.44 0.55 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases 287.35 331.81 291.84 274.12 230.88 Other ratios: Tangible equity (1) 7.62 % 7.55 % 7.79 % 7.70 % 8.12 % Tangible common equity (1) 7.23 7.15 7.38 7.27 7.68 Tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 11.17 10.93 11.23 11.35 11.65 Total risk-based capital (2) 13.26 12.99 13.25 13.38 13.91 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 10.66 10.42 10.71 10.80 11.09 Stockholders’ equity / total assets 11.18 11.08 11.30 11.33 11.83 Net interest margin 3.35 3.66 3.74 3.54 3.28 Efficiency ratio (1) 42.20 41.64 40.27 41.17 45.25 Equity and share related: Common equity $ 7,995,747 $ 8,010,315 $ 7,772,207 $ 7,542,431 $ 7,713,809 Book value per common share 46.15 45.85 44.67 43.32 43.82 Tangible book value per common share (1) 29.69 29.47 29.07 27.69 28.31 Common stock closing price 37.75 39.42 47.34 45.20 42.15 Dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 Common shares issued and outstanding 173,261 174,712 174,008 174,116 176,041 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic 172,739 172,766 172,522 173,868 175,845 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 172,803 172,883 172,699 173,944 175,895 (1) See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 19. (2) Presented as preliminary for June 30, 2023, and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 283,623 $ 201,683 $ 294,482 Interest-bearing deposits 1,077,136 2,232,388 607,323 Securities: Available for sale 7,759,341 7,798,977 8,638,358 Held to maturity, net 6,943,784 7,063,223 6,547,998 Total securities, net 14,703,125 14,862,200 15,186,356 Loans held for sale 10,963 210,724 388 Loans and Leases: Commercial 21,217,411 20,775,337 18,520,595 Commercial real estate 20,661,071 20,513,738 18,141,670 Residential mortgages 8,140,182 8,001,563 7,223,728 Consumer 1,607,384 1,635,885 1,760,750 Total loans and leases 51,626,048 50,926,523 45,646,743 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (628,911) (613,914) (571,499) Loans and leases, net 50,997,137 50,312,609 45,075,244 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 407,968 584,724 329,424 Premises and equipment, net 426,310 431,432 449,578 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,852,117 2,861,310 2,729,551 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,239,077 1,233,994 1,228,484 Deferred tax asset, net 377,588 315,525 269,790 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,663,199 1,597,806 1,424,401 Total Assets $ 74,038,243 $ 74,844,395 $ 67,595,021 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 11,157,390 $ 12,007,387 $ 13,576,152 Health savings accounts 8,206,844 8,272,507 7,777,786 Interest-bearing checking 8,775,975 8,560,750 9,547,749 Money market 16,189,678 14,203,858 10,884,656 Savings 7,131,587 7,723,198 8,736,712 Certificates of deposit 4,743,204 3,855,406 2,554,102 Brokered certificates of deposit 2,542,854 674,373 - Total deposits 58,747,532 55,297,479 53,077,157 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 243,580 306,154 1,743,782 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,310,371 8,560,461 2,510,810 Long-term debt (1) 1,052,258 1,071,413 1,076,559 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,404,776 1,314,594 1,188,925 Total liabilities 65,758,517 66,550,101 59,597,233 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 7,995,747 8,010,315 7,713,809 Total stockholders’ equity 8,279,726 8,294,294 7,997,788 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 74,038,243 $ 74,844,395 $ 67,595,021 (1) The classification of debt as long-term is based on the initial terms of greater than one year as of the date of issuance.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 771,973 $ 431,538 $ 1,488,329 $ 777,814 Interest and dividends on securities 161,002 82,202 275,558 145,728 Loans held for sale 421 7 437 33 Total interest income 933,396 513,747 1,764,324 923,575 Interest expense: Deposits 251,466 12,459 401,670 19,858 Borrowings 98,101 14,628 183,542 22,809 Total interest expense 349,567 27,087 585,212 42,667 Net interest income 583,829 486,660 1,179,112 880,908 Provision for credit losses 31,498 12,243 78,247 201,088 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 552,331 474,417 1,100,865 679,820 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 45,418 51,385 90,854 99,212 Loan and lease related fees 20,528 27,907 43,533 50,586 Wealth and investment services 7,391 11,244 13,978 21,841 Mortgage banking activities 129 102 188 530 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,293 8,244 13,021 14,976 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (48) - (16,795) - Other income 9,663 22,051 15,361 37,823 Total non-interest income 89,374 120,933 160,140 224,968 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 173,305 187,656 346,505 371,658 Occupancy 20,254 51,593 40,425 70,208 Technology and equipment 51,815 41,498 96,181 96,899 Marketing 5,160 3,441 8,636 6,950 Professional and outside services 29,385 15,332 61,819 69,423 Intangible assets amortization 9,193 8,802 18,690 15,189 Loan workout expenses 574 732 1,180 1,412 Deposit insurance 13,723 6,748 26,046 11,970 Other expenses 40,680 42,425 77,074 74,303 Total non-interest expense 344,089 358,227 676,556 718,012 Income before income taxes 297,616 237,123 584,449 186,776 Income tax expense 62,648 54,812 128,477 21,212 Net income 234,968 182,311 455,972 165,564 Preferred stock dividends (4,162) (4,163) (8,325) (7,594) Net income available to common stockholders $ 230,806 $ 178,148 $ 447,647 $ 157,970 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 172,803 175,895 172,839 161,785 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 1.00 $ 2.57 $ 0.97 Diluted 1.32 1.00 2.57 0.97

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 771,973 $ 716,356 $ 642,784 $ 525,960 $ 431,538 Interest and dividends on securities 161,002 114,556 100,804 91,569 82,202 Loans held for sale 421 16 5 40 7 Total interest income 933,396 830,928 743,593 617,569 513,747 Interest expense: Deposits 251,466 150,204 81,202 37,492 12,459 Borrowings 98,101 85,441 60,016 29,074 14,628 Total interest expense 349,567 235,645 141,218 66,566 27,087 Net interest income 583,829 595,283 602,375 551,003 486,660 Provision for credit losses 31,498 46,749 43,000 36,531 12,243 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 552,331 548,534 559,375 514,472 474,417 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 45,418 45,436 48,453 50,807 51,385 Loan and lease related fees 20,528 23,005 25,632 26,769 27,907 Wealth and investment services 7,391 6,587 7,017 11,419 11,244 Mortgage banking activities 129 59 89 86 102 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,293 6,728 6,543 7,718 8,244 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (48) (16,747) (4,517) (2,234) - Other income 9,663 5,698 18,962 19,071 22,051 Total non-interest income 89,374 70,766 102,179 113,636 120,933 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 173,305 173,200 177,979 173,983 187,656 Occupancy 20,254 20,171 20,174 23,517 51,593 Technology and equipment 51,815 44,366 44,202 45,283 41,498 Marketing 5,160 3,476 5,570 3,918 3,441 Professional and outside services 29,385 32,434 26,489 21,618 15,332 Intangible assets amortization 9,193 9,497 8,240 8,511 8,802 Loan workout expenses 574 606 606 580 732 Deposit insurance 13,723 12,323 6,578 8,026 6,748 Other expenses 40,680 36,394 58,552 44,635 42,425 Total non-interest expense 344,089 332,467 348,390 330,071 358,227 Income before income taxes 297,616 286,833 313,164 298,037 237,123 Income tax expense 62,648 65,829 68,413 64,069 54,812 Net income 234,968 221,004 244,751 233,968 182,311 Preferred stock dividends (4,162) (4,163) (4,163) (4,162) (4,163) Net income available to common stockholders $ 230,806 $ 216,841 $ 240,588 $ 229,806 $ 178,148 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 172,803 172,883 172,699 173,944 175,895 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 1.24 $ 1.38 $ 1.31 $ 1.00 Diluted 1.32 1.24 1.38 1.31 1.00

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

balance Interest Yield/rate Average

balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 51,184,715 $ 782,557 6.06 % $ 44,120,698 $ 436,462 3.92 % Investment securities (1) 14,780,257 116,027 2.99 15,165,514 85,958 2.22 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 513,559 6,675 5.21 262,695 2,072 3.16 Interest-bearing deposits 3,528,824 45,008 5.05 488,870 980 0.79 Loans held for sale 96,537 421 1.74 18,172 7 0.15 Total interest-earning assets 70,103,892 $ 950,688 5.32 % 60,055,949 $ 525,479 3.46 % Non-interest-earning assets 6,128,636 6,016,193 Total Assets $ 76,232,528 $ 66,072,142 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 11,375,059 $ - - % $ 13,395,942 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,250,766 3,090 0.15 7,812,313 1,125 0.06 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 31,768,511 178,707 2.26 29,486,846 10,165 0.14 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 7,173,552 69,669 3.90 2,684,914 1,169 0.17 Total deposits 58,567,888 251,466 1.72 53,380,015 12,459 0.09 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 215,874 63 0.11 1,064,304 2,677 1.00 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,724,139 88,556 5.21 1,156,449 3,164 1.08 Long-term debt (1) 1,061,526 9,482 3.68 1,077,395 8,787 3.38 Total borrowings 8,001,539 98,101 4.87 3,298,148 14,628 1.79 Total interest-bearing liabilities 66,569,427 $ 349,567 2.10 % 56,678,163 $ 27,087 0.19 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,267,803 1,268,461 Total liabilities 67,837,230 57,946,624 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,111,319 7,841,539 Total stockholders' equity 8,395,298 8,125,518 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 76,232,528 $ 66,072,142 Tax-equivalent net interest income 601,121 498,392 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (17,292) (11,732) Net interest income $ 583,829 $ 486,660 Net interest margin 3.35 % 3.28 % (1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

balance Interest Yield/rate Average

balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 50,642,963 $ 1,508,100 5.93 % $ 40,039,437 $ 785,879 3.91 % Investment securities (1) 14,707,157 222,001 2.89 14,298,347 153,227 2.12 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 486,617 11,585 4.80 214,792 2,893 2.72 Interest-bearing deposits 2,221,119 55,404 4.96 643,210 1,433 0.44 Loans held for sale 50,838 437 1.72 18,046 33 0.36 Total interest-earning assets 68,108,694 $ 1,797,527 5.21 % 55,213,832 $ 943,465 3.40 % Non-interest-earning assets 6,176,650 5,257,642 Total Assets $ 74,285,344 $ 60,471,474 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 11,999,028 $ - - % $ 12,335,504 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,271,493 6,117 0.15 7,786,035 2,212 0.06 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 30,816,229 301,755 1.97 26,915,923 15,184 0.11 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 5,607,711 93,798 3.37 2,614,989 2,462 0.19 Total deposits 56,694,461 401,670 1.43 49,652,451 19,858 0.08 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 563,517 7,890 2.78 822,017 3,634 0.88 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,201,884 156,682 5.02 586,857 3,220 1.09 Long-term debt (1) 1,066,859 18,970 3.67 987,353 15,955 3.36 Total borrowings 7,832,260 183,542 4.68 2,396,227 22,809 1.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities 64,526,721 $ 585,212 1.82 % 52,048,678 $ 42,667 0.16 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,452,640 1,010,331 Total liabilities 65,979,361 53,059,009 Preferred stock 283,979 260,183 Common stockholders' equity 8,022,004 7,152,282 Total stockholders' equity 8,305,983 7,412,465 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 74,285,344 $ 60,471,474 Tax-equivalent net interest income 1,212,315 900,798 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (33,203) (19,890) Net interest income $ 1,179,112 $ 880,908 Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.24 % (1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Loans and Leases (actual): Commercial non-mortgage $ 19,499,160 $ 19,014,810 $ 18,663,164 $ 17,807,234 $ 16,628,317 Asset-based lending 1,718,251 1,760,527 1,821,642 1,803,719 1,892,278 Commercial real estate 20,661,071 20,513,738 19,619,145 18,862,619 18,141,670 Residential mortgages 8,140,182 8,001,563 7,963,420 7,617,955 7,223,728 Consumer 1,607,384 1,635,885 1,697,055 1,732,348 1,760,750 Loans and Leases 51,626,048 50,926,523 49,764,426 47,823,875 45,646,743 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (628,911) (613,914) (594,741) (574,325) (571,499) Loans and Leases, net $ 50,997,137 $ 50,312,609 $ 49,169,685 $ 47,249,550 $ 45,075,244 Loans and Leases (average): Commercial non-mortgage $ 19,220,435 $ 18,670,917 $ 18,024,771 $ 16,780,780 $ 15,850,507 Asset-based lending 1,756,051 1,790,992 1,780,874 1,811,073 1,851,956 Commercial real estate 20,518,355 19,970,326 19,234,292 18,503,077 17,756,151 Residential mortgages 8,067,349 7,995,327 7,819,415 7,384,704 6,905,509 Consumer 1,622,525 1,667,630 1,715,513 1,750,044 1,756,575 Loans and Leases $ 51,184,715 $ 50,095,192 $ 48,574,865 $ 46,229,678 $ 44,120,698 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Nonperforming loans and leases: Commercial non-mortgage $ 109,279 $ 86,537 $ 89,416 $ 80,002 $ 112,006 Asset-based lending 9,450 9,450 20,046 25,115 25,862 Commercial real estate 47,972 35,832 41,580 49,054 49,935 Residential mortgages 26,751 25,096 25,613 25,563 27,213 Consumer 25,417 28,105 27,136 29,782 32,514 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 218,869 $ 185,020 $ 203,791 $ 209,516 $ 247,530 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets: Commercial non-mortgage $ 2,152 $ 153 $ 78 $ - $ - Residential mortgages 662 662 2,024 2,024 2,558 Consumer 532 716 243 87 154 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 3,346 $ 1,531 $ 2,345 $ 2,111 $ 2,712 Total nonperforming assets $ 222,215 $ 186,551 $ 206,136 $ 211,627 $ 250,242 Past due 30-89 days: Commercial non-mortgage $ 32,074 $ 9,645 $ 20,248 $ 17,440 $ 6,006 Asset-based lending - - 5,921 - - Commercial real estate 1,970 17,115 26,147 6,050 25,587 Residential mortgages 10,583 10,710 11,385 12,577 10,781 Consumer 6,718 6,110 9,194 9,656 9,275 Total past due 30-89 days $ 51,345 $ 43,580 $ 72,895 $ 45,723 $ 51,649 Past due 90 days or more and accruing 29 602 770 711 8 Total past due loans and leases $ 51,374 $ 44,182 $ 73,665 $ 46,434 $ 51,657

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 613,914 $ 594,741 $ 574,325 $ 571,499 $ 569,371 Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 - 5,873 - - - Provision 35,249 37,821 40,649 31,352 11,728 Charge-offs: Commercial portfolio 21,945 26,410 21,499 31,356 18,757 Consumer portfolio 1,085 1,098 1,193 1,453 896 Total charge-offs 23,030 27,508 22,692 32,809 19,653 Recoveries: Commercial portfolio 1,024 1,574 895 1,413 7,765 Consumer portfolio 1,754 1,413 1,564 2,870 2,288 Total recoveries 2,778 2,987 2,459 4,283 10,053 Total net charge-offs 20,252 24,521 20,233 28,526 9,600 ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 628,911 $ 613,914 $ 594,741 $ 574,325 $ 571,499 ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance 22,366 26,051 27,707 25,329 20,149 Total ACL, ending balance $ 651,277 $ 639,965 $ 622,448 $ 599,654 $ 591,648

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently. The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company’s net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders’ equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders’ equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax merger-related expenses. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP. At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 344,089 $ 332,467 $ 348,390 $ 330,071 $ 358,227 Less: Foreclosed property activity (432) (262) (80) (393) (358) Intangible assets amortization 9,193 9,497 8,240 8,511 8,802 Operating lease depreciation 1,639 1,884 2,021 2,115 2,425 Strategic initiatives and other (1) - - 143 11,617 (152) Merger related 40,840 29,373 45,790 25,536 66,640 Non-interest expense $ 292,849 $ 291,975 $ 292,276 $ 282,685 $ 280,870 Net interest income $ 583,829 $ 595,283 $ 602,375 $ 551,003 $ 486,660 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 17,292 15,911 13,991 13,247 11,732 Non-interest income 89,374 70,766 102,179 113,636 120,933 Other income (2) 5,035 4,311 4,814 11,186 3,805 Less: Operating lease depreciation 1,639 1,884 2,021 2,115 2,425 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (48) (16,747) (4,517) (2,234) - Other (3) - - - 2,548 - Income $ 693,939 $ 701,134 $ 725,855 $ 686,643 $ 620,705 Efficiency ratio 42.20 % 41.64 % 40.27 % 41.17 % 45.25 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity: Net income $ 234,968 $ 221,004 $ 244,751 $ 233,968 $ 182,311 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,162 4,163 4,163 4,162 4,163 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 7,262 7,503 6,510 6,724 6,954 Adjusted income $ 238,068 $ 224,344 $ 247,098 $ 236,530 $ 185,102 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 952,272 $ 897,376 $ 988,392 $ 946,120 $ 740,408 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,395,298 $ 8,215,676 $ 7,960,900 $ 8,090,044 $ 8,125,518 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,856,581 2,849,673 2,716,981 2,725,200 2,733,827 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,254,738 $ 5,082,024 $ 4,959,940 $ 5,080,865 $ 5,107,712 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 18.12 % 17.66 % 19.93 % 18.62 % 14.50 % (1) Strategic initiatives and other for the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (presented within Other non-interest expense on the Consolidated Statements of Income). (2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments. (3) Other for the three months ended September 30, 2022, includes of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Tangible equity: Stockholders' equity $ 8,279,726 $ 8,294,294 $ 8,056,186 $ 7,826,410 $ 7,997,788 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,852,117 2,861,310 2,713,446 2,721,040 2,729,551 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,427,609 $ 5,432,984 $ 5,342,740 $ 5,105,370 $ 5,268,237 Total assets $ 74,038,243 $ 74,844,395 $ 71,277,521 $ 69,052,566 $ 67,595,021 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,852,117 2,861,310 2,713,446 2,721,040 2,729,551 Tangible assets $ 71,186,126 $ 71,983,085 $ 68,564,075 $ 66,331,526 $ 64,865,470 Tangible equity 7.62 % 7.55 % 7.79 % 7.70 % 8.12 % Tangible common equity: Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,427,609 $ 5,432,984 $ 5,342,740 $ 5,105,370 $ 5,268,237 Less: Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,143,630 $ 5,149,005 $ 5,058,761 $ 4,821,391 $ 4,984,258 Tangible assets $ 71,186,126 $ 71,983,085 $ 68,564,075 $ 66,331,526 $ 64,865,470 Tangible common equity 7.23 % 7.15 % 7.38 % 7.27 % 7.68 % Tangible book value per common share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,143,630 $ 5,149,005 $ 5,058,761 $ 4,821,391 $ 4,984,258 Common shares outstanding 173,261 174,712 174,008 174,116 176,041 Tangible book value per common share $ 29.69 $ 29.47 $ 29.07 $ 27.69 $ 28.31 Core deposits: Total deposits $ 58,747,532 $ 55,297,479 $ 54,054,340 $ 54,008,887 $ 53,077,157 Less: Certificates of deposit 4,743,204 3,855,406 2,729,332 2,311,484 2,554,102 Brokered certificates of deposit 2,542,854 674,373 1,431,617 258,110 - Core deposits $ 51,461,474 $ 50,767,700 $ 49,893,391 $ 51,439,293 $ 50,523,055 Three months

ended June 30,

2023 Adjusted ROATCE: Net income $ 234,968 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,162 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 7,262 Merger related, tax-effected 29,947 Adjusted income $ 268,015 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 1,072,060 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,395,298 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,856,581 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,254,738 Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 20.40 % Adjusted ROAA: Net income $ 234,968 Add: Merger related, tax-effected 29,947 Adjusted income $ 264,915 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 1,059,660 Average assets $ 76,232,528 Adjusted return on average assets 1.39 % GAAP to adjusted reconciliation: Three months ended June 30, 2023 (In millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Income Net Income

Available to

Common

Stockholders Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 297.6 $ 230.8 $ 1.32 Merger related expenses 40.8 29.9 0.18 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 338.4 $ 260.7 $ 1.50

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719140986/en/