Webster Financial Corporation (“Webster”) (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A., today announced net income available to common stockholders of $177.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $230.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter 2024 results include $49.9 million pre-tax ($38.7 million after tax), or $0.231 per diluted share, of net securities repositioning losses. Excluding this item, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.261 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Webster continues to generate steady balance sheet growth in a challenging environment,” said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our ability to grow loans, deposits, and interest income is facilitated by the diversity of our asset generation and funding sources.”

Highlights for the second quarter of 2024:

Revenue of $614.6 million.

Period end loan and lease balance of $51.6 billion, up $0.5 billion or 0.9 percent from prior quarter; consisting of 81.0 percent commercial loans and leases, 19.0 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 82.8 percent.

Period end deposit balance of $62.3 billion, up $1.5 billion or 2.5 percent from prior quarter; core deposit growth of $0.7 billion from prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $59.0 million.

Return on average assets of 0.96 percent; adjusted 1.16 percent 1 .

. Return on average tangible common equity of 14.17 percent 1 ; adjusted 17.15 percent 1 .

; adjusted 17.15 percent . Net interest margin of 3.32 percent, down 3 basis points from prior quarter.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.62 percent.

Efficiency ratio of 46.22 percent 1 .

. Tangible common equity ratio of 7.18 percent1.

“Webster’s strong capital position, earnings power, and operating efficiency provide us unique opportunities in managing our business,” said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Of note this quarter were a securities portfolio repositioning and the announcement of a private credit joint venture.”

Commercial Banking

Webster’s Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $10 million of revenue through its regional banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At June 30, 2024, Commercial Banking had $40.3 billion in loans and leases and $15.5 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $2.9 billion in assets under administration and management.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended June 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2024 2023 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $ 337,588 $ 359,378 (6.1 )% Non-interest income 34,510 30,030 14.9 Operating revenue 372,098 389,408 (4.4 ) Non-interest expense 104,588 100,074 (4.5 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 267,510 $ 289,334 (7.5 ) Percent At June 30, Increase/ (In millions) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Loans and leases $ 40,331 $ 40,477 (0.4 )% Deposits 15,464 16,033 (3.5 ) AUA / AUM (off balance sheet) 2,948 2,757 6.9

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $21.8 million, to $267.5 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $21.8 million, to $337.6 million, primarily driven by higher loan yields offset by higher deposit rates and lower deposit balances. Non-interest income increased $4.5 million, to $34.5 million, primarily driven by increases in cash management fees, customer interest rate hedging activities, and other income. Non-interest expense increased $4.5 million, to $104.6 million, primarily resulting from continued investments in talent, operational support, and technology.

Healthcare Financial Services

Webster’s Healthcare Financial Services segment is comprised of HSA Bank and the Ametros business. This segment offers consumer-directed healthcare solutions that include health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, administration of medical insurance claim settlements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At June 30, 2024, Healthcare Financial Services had $14.9 billion in total footings comprising $9.4 billion in deposits and $5.5 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

Healthcare Financial Services Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended June 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2024 2023 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $ 91,664 $ 75,421 21.5 % Non-interest income 27,465 23,023 19.3 Operating revenue 119,129 98,444 21.0 Non-interest expense 51,267 42,643 (20.2 ) Pre-tax, net revenue $ 67,862 $ 55,801 21.6 At June 30, Percent (Dollars in millions) 2024 2023 Increase Number of accounts (thousands) 3,337 3,177 5.0 % Deposits $ 9,392 $ 8,208 14.4 Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet) 5,522 4,123 33.9 Total footings $ 14,914 $ 12,331 20.9

Pre-tax net revenue increased $12.1 million, to $67.9 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in pre-tax net revenue was partially attributable to the addition of Ametros in the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased $16.3 million, to $91.7 million, primarily due to $11.3 million from Ametros and an increase in net deposit spread coupled with deposit growth at HSA Bank. Non-interest income increased $4.5 million, to $27.5 million, primarily due to $5.4 million from Ametros, offset by a decrease of $0.9 million from HSA Bank. The decrease in HSA Bank was the net result of lower customer account fees partially offset by higher interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $8.7 million, to $51.3 million, primarily due to $11.3 million from Ametros. HSA Bank expenses were $2.6 million lower as lower occupancy expense was offset by higher compensation and benefits expense, and service contract expense related to account growth.

Consumer Banking

Webster’s Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the consumer lending and business banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 196 banking centers and 347 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investments provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster’s targeted markets and retail footprint. At June 30, 2024, Consumer Banking had $11.2 billion in loans and $27.1 billion in deposits, as well as $8.0 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended June 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2024 2023 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $ 202,679 $ 228,683 (11.4 )% Non-interest income 24,392 31,102 (21.6 ) Operating revenue 227,071 259,785 (12.6 ) Non-interest expense 115,905 119,388 2.9 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 111,166 $ 140,397 (20.8 ) At June 30, Percent (In millions) 2024 2023 Increase Loans $ 11,239 $ 11,124 1.0 % Deposits 27,108 26,191 3.5 AUA (off balance sheet) 7,976 7,848 1.6

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $29.2 million, to $111.2 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $26.0 million, to $202.7 million, primarily driven by higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income decreased $6.7 million, to $24.4 million, primarily driven by lower deposit service fees and loan related fees. Non-interest expense decreased $3.5 million, to $115.9 million, primarily driven by reduced occupancy and technology expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2023:

Net interest income was $572.3 million compared to $583.8 million.

Net interest margin was 3.32 percent compared to 3.35 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 33 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 39 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $68.9 billion and decreased by $1.2 billion, or 1.8 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $51.4 billion and increased by $0.3 billion, or 0.5 percent.

Average deposits totaled $61.7 billion and increased by $3.1 billion, or 5.4 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses was $59.0 million in the quarter, contributing to a $27.9 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from the prior quarter. The provision also contributed to a decrease in the reserve on unfunded loan commitments of $2.0 million. The provision for credit losses was $45.5 million in the prior quarter, and $31.5 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were $33.1 million, compared to $37.5 million in the prior quarter, and $20.3 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.26 percent, compared to 0.29 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.16 percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.30 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.26 percent at March 31, 2024, and 1.22 percent at June 30, 2023. The allowance represented 181 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2024, compared to 226 percent at March 31, 2024, and 287 percent at June 30, 2023.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2023:

Total non-interest income was $42.3 million compared to $89.4 million, a decrease of $47.1 million. Total non-interest income includes a $49.9 million net loss on the sale of investment securities. Excluding this item, total non-interest income increased $2.8 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and an increase in other income, partially offset by lower deposit and loan servicing fees.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2023:

Total non-interest expense was $326.0 million compared to $344.1 million, an decrease of $18.1 million. Total non-interest expense in the year ago period includes $40.8 million of Sterling merger charges. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $22.7 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros, higher compensation, increases in performance-based incentive accruals, and investments in technology.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2023:

Income tax expense was $47.9 million compared to $62.6 million, and the effective tax rate was 20.9 percent compared to 21.0 percent.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $16.4 billion, compared to $16.3 billion at March 31, 2024, and $14.7 billion at June 30, 2023. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $772.2 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $758.5 million at March 31, 2024, and $883.0 million at June 30, 2023. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $964.5 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $897.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $877.3 million at June 30, 2023.

Loans and leases:

Total loans and leases were $51.6 billion, compared to $51.1 billion at March 31, 2024, and $51.6 billion at June 30, 2023. Compared to March 31, 2024, commercial real estate loans increased by $408.3 million, residential mortgages increased by $58.1 million, commercial loans and leases increased by $23.4 million, and consumer loans decreased by $15.1 million.

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases decreased by $1.7 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.6 billion, residential mortgages increased by $144.1 million, and consumer loans decreased by $88.5 million.

Loan originations for the portfolio were $3.0 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in both the prior quarter, and a year ago. In addition, $0.8 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter, and $5.7 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $368.8 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $283.6 million, or 0.56 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2024, and $218.9 million, or 0.42 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2023.

Past due loans and leases were $166.3 million, compared to $125.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $51.4 million at June 30, 2023. The increase from prior quarter is driven primarily by commercial non-mortgage, partially offset by commercial real estate and residential mortgages.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $62.3 billion, compared to $60.7 billion at March 31, 2024, and $58.7 billion at June 30, 2023. Core deposits to total deposits 1 were 87.5 percent, compared to 88.6 percent at March 31, 2024, and 87.6 percent at June 30, 2023. The loan to deposit ratio was 82.8 percent, compared to 84.1 percent at March 31, 2024, and 87.9 percent at June 30, 2023.

were 87.5 percent, compared to 88.6 percent at March 31, 2024, and 87.6 percent at June 30, 2023. The loan to deposit ratio was 82.8 percent, compared to 84.1 percent at March 31, 2024, and 87.9 percent at June 30, 2023. Total borrowings were $4.0 billion, compared to $4.9 billion at March 31, 2024, and $5.6 billion at June 30, 2023.

Capital:

The return on average common stockholders’ equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 were 8.40 percent and 14.17 percent, respectively, compared to 11.38 percent and 18.12 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.

were 8.40 percent and 14.17 percent, respectively, compared to 11.38 percent and 18.12 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023. The tangible equity 1 and tangible common equity 1 ratios were 7.56 percent and 7.18 percent, respectively, compared to 7.62 percent and 7.23 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2023. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.62 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 10.65 percent at June 30, 2023.

and tangible common equity ratios were 7.56 percent and 7.18 percent, respectively, compared to 7.62 percent and 7.23 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2023. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.62 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 10.65 percent at June 30, 2023. Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $49.74 and $30.82, respectively, compared to $46.15 and $29.69, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides additional clarity of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.

The efficiency ratio, which represents the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. The return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) represents net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits reflect total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted pre-tax net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated excluding a net loss on sale of investment securities, which has been tax-effected.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Refer the tables on page 19 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Income and performance ratios: Net income $ 181,633 $ 216,323 $ 185,393 $ 226,475 $ 234,968 Net income available to common stockholders 177,471 212,160 181,230 222,313 230,806 Earnings per diluted common share 1.03 1.23 1.05 1.28 1.32 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.96 % 1.15 % 1.01 % 1.23 % 1.23 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1) 14.17 16.30 14.49 17.51 18.12 Return on average common stockholders’ equity (annualized) 8.40 10.01 9.03 11.00 11.38 Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue 6.88 14.89 10.05 13.34 13.28 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 669,355 $ 641,442 $ 635,737 $ 635,438 $ 628,911 Nonperforming assets 374,884 289,254 218,600 218,402 222,215 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.22 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.26 0.29 0.27 0.23 0.16 Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.72 0.56 0.41 0.43 0.42 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus other real estate owned and repossessed assets 0.73 0.57 0.43 0.44 0.43 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases 181.48 226.17 303.39 295.48 287.35 Other ratios: Tangible equity (1) 7.56 % 7.54 % 8.12 % 7.62 % 7.62 % Tangible common equity (1) 7.18 7.15 7.73 7.22 7.23 Tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 11.13 11.08 11.62 11.64 11.16 Total risk-based capital (2) 13.28 13.21 13.72 13.79 13.25 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 10.62 10.57 11.11 11.12 10.65 Stockholders’ equity / total assets 11.46 11.49 11.60 11.21 11.18 Net interest margin 3.32 3.35 3.42 3.49 3.35 Efficiency ratio (1) 46.22 45.25 43.04 41.75 42.20 Equity and share related: Common equity $ 8,525,289 $ 8,463,519 $ 8,406,017 $ 7,915,222 $ 7,995,747 Book value per common share 49.74 49.07 48.87 46.00 46.15 Tangible book value per common share (1) 30.82 30.22 32.39 29.48 29.69 Common stock closing price 43.59 50.77 50.76 40.31 37.75 Dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 Common shares issued and outstanding 171,402 172,464 172,022 172,056 173,261 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic 169,675 170,445 170,415 171,210 172,739 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 169,937 170,704 170,623 171,350 172,803 (1) See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19. (2) Presented as preliminary for June 30, 2024, and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 346,868 $ 322,041 $ 283,623 Interest-bearing deposits 1,188,785 1,223,187 1,077,136 Investment securities: Available-for-sale 7,808,874 8,601,141 7,759,341 Held-to-maturity, net 8,637,654 7,679,891 6,943,784 Total investment securities, net 16,446,528 16,281,032 14,703,125 Loans held for sale 248,137 239,763 10,963 Loans and leases: Commercial 19,492,433 19,469,014 21,217,411 Commercial real estate 22,277,813 21,869,502 20,661,071 Residential mortgages 8,284,297 8,226,154 8,140,182 Consumer 1,518,922 1,533,972 1,607,384 Total loans and leases 51,573,465 51,098,642 51,626,048 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (669,355) (641,442) (628,911) Loans and leases, net 50,904,110 50,457,200 50,997,137 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 348,263 381,451 407,968 Premises and equipment, net 417,700 423,128 426,310 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,242,193 3,250,909 2,852,117 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,241,367 1,237,828 1,239,077 Deferred tax assets, net 354,482 341,292 377,588 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 2,099,673 2,003,862 1,663,199 Total assets $ 76,838,106 $ 76,161,693 $ 74,038,243 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 9,996,274 $ 10,212,509 $ 11,157,390 Health savings accounts 8,474,857 8,603,184 8,206,844 Interest-bearing checking 9,509,202 9,498,036 8,775,975 Money market 19,559,083 18,615,031 16,189,678 Savings 6,965,774 6,881,663 7,131,587 Certificates of deposit 5,861,431 5,928,773 4,743,204 Brokered certificates of deposit 1,910,071 1,008,547 2,542,854 Total deposits 62,276,692 60,747,743 58,747,532 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 239,524 361,886 243,580 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,809,843 3,659,930 4,310,371 Long-term debt 912,743 914,520 1,052,258 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,790,036 1,730,116 1,404,776 Total liabilities 68,028,838 67,414,195 65,758,517 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,525,289 8,463,519 7,995,747 Total stockholders’ equity 8,809,268 8,747,498 8,279,726 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 76,838,106 $ 76,161,693 $ 74,038,243

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 798,097 $ 771,973 $ 1,590,142 $ 1,488,329 Interest on investment securities 160,827 109,319 308,412 208,569 Loans held for sale 5,593 421 5,675 437 Other interest and dividends 11,769 51,683 23,907 66,989 Total interest income 976,286 933,396 1,928,136 1,764,324 Interest expense: Deposits 361,263 251,466 697,234 401,670 Borrowings 42,726 98,101 90,866 183,542 Total interest expense 403,989 349,567 788,100 585,212 Net interest income 572,297 583,829 1,140,036 1,179,112 Provision for credit losses 59,000 31,498 104,500 78,247 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 513,297 552,331 1,035,536 1,100,865 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 41,027 45,418 83,616 90,854 Loan and lease related fees 19,334 20,528 39,101 43,533 Wealth and investment services 8,556 7,391 16,480 13,978 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,359 6,293 12,305 13,021 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (49,915) (48) (59,741) (16,795) Other income 16,937 9,792 49,890 15,549 Total non-interest income 42,298 89,374 141,651 160,140 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 186,850 173,305 375,390 346,505 Occupancy 15,103 20,254 34,542 40,425 Technology and equipment 45,303 51,815 91,139 96,181 Marketing 4,107 5,160 8,388 8,636 Professional and outside services 14,066 29,385 27,047 61,819 Intangible assets amortization 8,716 9,193 17,910 18,690 Deposit insurance 15,065 13,723 39,288 26,046 Other expenses 36,811 41,254 68,240 78,254 Total non-interest expense 326,021 344,089 661,944 676,556 Income before income taxes 229,574 297,616 515,243 584,449 Income tax expense 47,941 62,648 117,287 128,477 Net income 181,633 234,968 397,956 455,972 Preferred stock dividends (4,162) (4,162) (8,325) (8,325) Net income available to common stockholders $ 177,471 $ 230,806 $ 389,631 $ 447,647 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 169,937 172,803 170,351 172,839 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.03 $ 1.32 $ 2.27 $ 2.57 Diluted 1.03 1.32 2.26 2.57

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 798,097 $ 792,045 $ 789,423 $ 793,626 $ 771,973 Interest on investment securities 160,827 147,585 128,924 113,395 109,319 Loans held for sale 5,593 82 280 17 421 Other interest and dividends 11,769 12,138 14,520 23,751 51,683 Total interest income 976,286 951,850 933,147 930,789 933,396 Interest expense: Deposits 361,263 335,971 325,793 293,955 251,466 Borrowings 42,726 48,140 36,333 49,698 98,101 Total interest expense 403,989 384,111 362,126 343,653 349,567 Net interest income 572,297 567,739 571,021 587,136 583,829 Provision for credit losses 59,000 45,500 36,000 36,500 31,498 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 513,297 522,239 535,021 550,636 552,331 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 41,027 42,589 37,459 41,005 45,418 Loan and lease related fees 19,334 19,767 21,362 19,966 20,528 Wealth and investment services 8,556 7,924 7,767 7,254 7,391 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,359 5,946 6,587 6,620 6,293 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (49,915) (9,826) (16,825) - (48) Other income 16,937 32,953 7,465 15,537 9,792 Total non-interest income 42,298 99,353 63,815 90,382 89,374 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 186,850 188,540 184,914 180,333 173,305 Occupancy 15,103 19,439 18,478 18,617 20,254 Technology and equipment 45,303 45,836 46,486 55,261 51,815 Marketing 4,107 4,281 5,176 4,810 5,160 Professional and outside services 14,066 12,981 18,804 26,874 29,385 Intangible assets amortization 8,716 9,194 8,618 8,899 9,193 Deposit insurance 15,065 24,223 58,725 13,310 13,723 Other expenses 36,811 31,429 36,020 54,474 41,254 Total non-interest expense 326,021 335,923 377,221 362,578 344,089 Income before income taxes 229,574 285,669 221,615 278,440 297,616 Income tax expense 47,941 69,346 36,222 51,965 62,648 Net income 181,633 216,323 185,393 226,475 234,968 Preferred stock dividends (4,162) (4,163) (4,163) (4,162) (4,162) Net income available to common stockholders $ 177,471 $ 212,160 $ 181,230 $ 222,313 $ 230,806 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 169,937 170,704 170,623 171,350 172,803 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.03 $ 1.23 $ 1.05 $ 1.29 $ 1.32 Diluted 1.03 1.23 1.05 1.28 1.32

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 51,434,799 $ 808,309 6.23 % $ 51,184,715 $ 782,557 6.06 % Investment securities (1) 16,382,215 164,930 3.86 14,780,257 116,027 2.99 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 336,342 5,166 6.18 513,559 6,675 5.21 Interest-bearing deposits 483,947 6,603 5.40 3,528,824 45,008 5.05 Loans held for sale 222,080 5,593 10.07 96,537 421 1.74 Total interest-earning assets 68,859,383 $ 990,601 5.65 % 70,103,892 $ 950,688 5.32 % Non-interest-earning assets 7,076,950 6,128,636 Total assets $ 75,936,333 $ 76,232,528 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 10,156,691 $ - - % $ 11,375,059 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,528,476 3,206 0.15 8,250,766 3,090 0.15 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 35,012,709 264,009 3.03 31,768,511 178,707 2.26 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 8,017,223 94,048 4.72 7,173,552 69,669 3.90 Total deposits 61,715,099 361,263 2.35 58,567,888 251,466 1.72 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 198,324 1,114 2.22 215,874 63 0.11 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,429,653 33,727 5.49 6,724,139 88,556 5.21 Long-term debt (1) 913,608 7,885 3.55 1,061,526 9,482 3.68 Total borrowings 3,541,585 42,726 4.82 8,001,539 98,101 4.87 Total interest-bearing liabilities 65,256,684 $ 403,989 2.49 % 66,569,427 $ 349,567 2.10 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,945,912 1,267,803 Total liabilities 67,202,596 67,837,230 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,449,758 8,111,319 Total stockholders' equity 8,733,737 8,395,298 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 75,936,333 $ 76,232,528 Tax-equivalent net interest income 586,612 601,121 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments (14,315) (17,292) Net interest income $ 572,297 $ 583,829 Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.35 % (1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded. WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 51,186,608 $ 1,610,173 6.23 % $ 50,642,963 $ 1,508,100 5.93 % Investment securities (1) 16,312,782 318,575 3.75 14,707,157 222,001 2.89 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 340,167 9,518 5.63 486,617 11,585 4.80 Interest-bearing deposits 528,174 14,389 5.39 2,221,119 55,404 4.96 Loans held for sale 117,749 5,675 9.64 50,838 437 1.72 Total interest-earning assets 68,485,480 $ 1,958,330 5.62 % 68,108,694 $ 1,797,527 5.21 % Non-interest-earning assets 7,149,069 6,176,650 Total assets $ 75,634,549 $ 74,285,344 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 10,369,552 $ - - % $ 11,999,028 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,567,058 6,397 0.15 8,271,493 6,117 0.15 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 34,534,198 513,659 2.99 30,816,229 301,755 1.97 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 7,669,424 177,178 4.65 5,607,711 93,798 3.37 Total deposits 61,140,232 697,234 2.29 56,694,461 401,670 1.43 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 234,570 3,222 2.72 563,517 7,890 2.78 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,559,642 71,094 5.49 6,201,884 156,682 5.02 Long-term debt (1) 947,269 16,550 3.60 1,066,859 18,970 3.67 Total borrowings 3,741,481 90,866 4.85 7,832,260 183,542 4.68 Total interest-bearing liabilities 64,881,713 $ 788,100 2.44 % 64,526,721 $ 585,212 1.82 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 2,005,971 1,452,640 Total liabilities 66,887,684 65,979,361 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,462,886 8,022,004 Total stockholders' equity 8,746,865 8,305,983 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 75,634,549 $ 74,285,344 Tax-equivalent net interest income 1,170,230 1,212,315 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments (30,194) (33,203) Net interest income $ 1,140,036 $ 1,179,112 Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.50 % (1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Loans and leases (actual): Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,021,758 $ 17,976,128 $ 18,214,261 $ 18,058,524 $ 19,499,160 Asset-based lending 1,470,675 1,492,886 1,557,841 1,632,962 1,718,251 Commercial real estate 22,277,813 21,869,502 21,157,732 20,583,254 20,661,071 Residential mortgages 8,284,297 8,226,154 8,227,923 8,228,451 8,140,182 Consumer 1,518,922 1,533,972 1,568,295 1,584,955 1,607,384 Loans and leases 51,573,465 51,098,642 50,726,052 50,088,146 51,626,048 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (669,355) (641,442) (635,737) (635,438) (628,911) Loans and leases, net $ 50,904,110 $ 50,457,200 $ 50,090,315 $ 49,452,708 $ 50,997,137 Loans and leases (average): Commercial non-mortgage $ 17,995,654 $ 18,235,402 $ 18,181,417 $ 18,839,776 $ 19,220,435 Asset-based lending 1,473,175 1,523,616 1,588,350 1,663,481 1,756,051 Commercial real estate 22,186,566 21,403,765 20,764,834 20,614,334 20,518,355 Residential mortgages 8,252,397 8,225,151 8,240,390 8,200,938 8,067,349 Consumer 1,527,007 1,550,484 1,577,349 1,593,659 1,622,525 Loans and leases $ 51,434,799 $ 50,938,418 $ 50,352,340 $ 50,912,188 $ 51,184,715 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Nonperforming loans and leases: Commercial non-mortgage $ 210,906 $ 203,626 $ 134,617 $ 121,067 $ 109,279 Asset-based lending 29,791 34,915 35,090 10,350 9,450 Commercial real estate 96,337 14,323 11,314 31,004 47,972 Residential mortgages 11,345 8,407 5,591 27,312 26,751 Consumer 20,457 22,341 22,932 25,320 25,417 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 368,836 $ 283,612 $ 209,544 $ 215,053 $ 218,869 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets: Commercial non-mortgage $ 5,013 $ 5,540 $ 8,954 $ 2,687 $ 2,152 Residential mortgages - - - 662 662 Consumer 1,035 102 102 - 532 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 6,048 $ 5,642 $ 9,056 $ 3,349 $ 3,346 Total nonperforming assets $ 374,884 $ 289,254 $ 218,600 $ 218,402 $ 222,215 Past due 30-89 days: Commercial non-mortgage (1) $ 134,794 $ 15,365 $ 7,071 $ 38,875 $ 32,074 Commercial real estate 10,284 72,999 9,002 3,491 1,970 Residential mortgages 13,008 17,580 21,047 16,208 10,583 Consumer 8,185 6,824 9,417 12,016 6,718 Total past due 30-89 days $ 166,271 $ 112,768 $ 46,537 $ 70,590 $ 51,345 Past due 90 days or more and accruing 9 12,460 52 138 29 Total past due loans and leases $ 166,280 $ 125,228 $ 46,589 $ 70,728 $ 51,374 (1) In July 2024, $117.9 million of the commercial non-mortgage loans and leases past due 30-89 days were paid current.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 641,442 $ 635,737 $ 635,438 $ 628,911 $ 613,914 Provision 61,041 43,194 34,300 35,839 35,249 Charge-offs: Commercial portfolio 33,356 38,461 28,794 27,360 21,945 Consumer portfolio 1,418 1,330 6,878 3,642 1,085 Total charge-offs 34,774 39,791 35,672 31,002 23,030 Recoveries: Commercial portfolio 360 553 396 292 1,024 Consumer portfolio 1,286 1,749 1,275 1,398 1,754 Total recoveries 1,646 2,302 1,671 1,690 2,778 Total net charge-offs 33,128 37,489 34,001 29,312 20,252 ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 669,355 $ 641,442 $ 635,737 $ 635,438 $ 628,911 ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance 22,456 24,495 24,734 23,040 22,366 ACL, ending balance $ 691,811 $ 665,937 $ 660,471 $ 658,478 $ 651,277 Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 326,021 $ 335,923 $ 377,221 $ 362,578 $ 344,089 Less: Foreclosed property activity (364) (330) (96) (492) (432) Intangible assets amortization 8,716 9,194 8,618 8,899 9,193 Operating lease depreciation 560 663 900 1,146 1,639 FDIC special assessment estimate - 11,862 47,164 - - Merger related expenses (1) - 3,139 30,679 61,625 40,840 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 317,109 $ 311,395 $ 289,956 $ 291,400 $ 292,849 Net interest income $ 572,297 $ 567,739 $ 571,021 $ 587,136 $ 583,829 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 14,315 15,879 17,830 17,906 17,292 Non-interest income 42,298 99,353 63,815 90,382 89,374 Other income (2) 7,802 7,626 5,099 3,614 5,035 Less: Operating lease depreciation 560 663 900 1,146 1,639 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (49,915) (9,826) (16,825) - (48) Net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights - 11,655 - - - Adjusted income $ 686,067 $ 688,105 $ 673,690 $ 697,892 $ 693,939 Efficiency ratio 46.22 % 45.25 % 43.04 % 41.75 % 42.20 % ROATCE: Net income $ 181,633 $ 216,323 $ 185,393 $ 226,475 $ 234,968 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,162 4,163 4,163 4,162 4,162 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 6,886 7,263 6,808 7,030 7,262 Adjusted net income $ 184,357 $ 219,423 $ 188,038 $ 229,343 $ 238,068 Adjusted net income, annualized basis $ 737,428 $ 877,692 $ 752,152 $ 917,372 $ 952,272 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,733,737 $ 8,759,992 $ 8,312,798 $ 8,370,469 $ 8,395,298 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,246,940 3,090,751 2,838,770 2,847,560 2,856,581 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,202,818 $ 5,385,262 $ 5,190,049 $ 5,238,930 $ 5,254,738 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 14.17 % 16.30 % 14.49 % 17.51 % 18.12 % (1) Merger related expenses include Ametros acquisition expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 2023 periods primarily include charges related to the merger with Sterling. (2) Other income includes the taxable-equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.

(In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Tangible equity: Stockholders' equity $ 8,809,268 $ 8,747,498 $ 8,689,996 $ 8,199,201 $ 8,279,726 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,242,193 3,250,909 2,834,600 2,843,217 2,852,117 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,567,075 $ 5,496,589 $ 5,855,396 $ 5,355,984 $ 5,427,609 Total assets $ 76,838,106 $ 76,161,693 $ 74,945,249 $ 73,130,851 $ 74,038,243 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,242,193 3,250,909 2,834,600 2,843,217 2,852,117 Tangible assets $ 73,595,913 $ 72,910,784 $ 72,110,649 $ 70,287,634 $ 71,186,126 Tangible equity 7.56 % 7.54 % 8.12 % 7.62 % 7.62 % Tangible common equity: Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,567,075 $ 5,496,589 $ 5,855,396 $ 5,355,984 $ 5,427,609 Less: Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,283,096 $ 5,212,610 $ 5,571,417 $ 5,072,005 $ 5,143,630 Tangible assets $ 73,595,913 $ 72,910,784 $ 72,110,649 $ 70,287,634 $ 71,186,126 Tangible common equity 7.18 % 7.15 % 7.73 % 7.22 % 7.23 % Tangible book value per common share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,283,096 $ 5,212,610 $ 5,571,417 $ 5,072,005 $ 5,143,630 Common shares outstanding 171,402 172,464 172,022 172,056 173,261 Tangible book value per common share $ 30.82 $ 30.22 $ 32.39 $ 29.48 $ 29.69 Core deposits: Total deposits $ 62,276,692 $ 60,747,743 $ 60,784,284 $ 60,331,767 $ 58,747,532 Less: Certificates of deposit 5,861,431 5,928,773 5,574,048 5,150,139 4,743,204 Brokered certificates of deposit 1,910,071 1,008,547 2,890,411 2,337,380 2,542,854 Core deposits $ 54,505,190 $ 53,810,423 $ 52,319,825 $ 52,844,248 $ 51,461,474 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Adjusted ROATCE: Net income $ 181,633 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,162 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 6,886 Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected 38,694 Adjusted net income $ 223,051 Adjusted net income, annualized basis $ 892,204 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,733,737 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,246,940 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,202,818 Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 17.15 % Adjusted ROAA: Net income $ 181,633 Add: Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected 38,694 Adjusted net income $ 220,327 Adjusted net income, annualized basis $ 881,308 Average assets $ 75,936,333 Adjusted return on average assets 1.16 % GAAP to adjusted reconciliation: Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (In millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Income Net Income Available

to Common

Stockholders Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 229.6 $ 177.5 $ 1.03 Loss on sale of investment securities, net 49.9 38.7 0.23 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 279.5 $ 216.2 $ 1.26

