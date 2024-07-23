Webster Financial Corporation (“Webster”) (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A., today announced net income available to common stockholders of $177.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $230.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second quarter 2024 results include $49.9 million pre-tax ($38.7 million after tax), or $0.231 per diluted share, of net securities repositioning losses. Excluding this item, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.261 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
“Webster continues to generate steady balance sheet growth in a challenging environment,” said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our ability to grow loans, deposits, and interest income is facilitated by the diversity of our asset generation and funding sources.”
Highlights for the second quarter of 2024:
- Revenue of $614.6 million.
- Period end loan and lease balance of $51.6 billion, up $0.5 billion or 0.9 percent from prior quarter; consisting of 81.0 percent commercial loans and leases, 19.0 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 82.8 percent.
- Period end deposit balance of $62.3 billion, up $1.5 billion or 2.5 percent from prior quarter; core deposit growth of $0.7 billion from prior quarter.
- Provision for credit losses of $59.0 million.
- Return on average assets of 0.96 percent; adjusted 1.16 percent1.
- Return on average tangible common equity of 14.17 percent1; adjusted 17.15 percent1.
- Net interest margin of 3.32 percent, down 3 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.62 percent.
- Efficiency ratio of 46.22 percent1.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.18 percent1.
“Webster’s strong capital position, earnings power, and operating efficiency provide us unique opportunities in managing our business,” said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Of note this quarter were a securities portfolio repositioning and the announcement of a private credit joint venture.”
1 See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations” section beginning on page 19.
Commercial Banking
Webster’s Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $10 million of revenue through its regional banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At June 30, 2024, Commercial Banking had $40.3 billion in loans and leases and $15.5 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $2.9 billion in assets under administration and management.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended June 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$
337,588
$
359,378
(6.1
)%
Non-interest income
34,510
30,030
14.9
Operating revenue
372,098
389,408
(4.4
)
Non-interest expense
104,588
100,074
(4.5
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$
267,510
$
289,334
(7.5
)
Percent
At June 30,
Increase/
(In millions)
2024
2023
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$
40,331
$
40,477
(0.4
)%
Deposits
15,464
16,033
(3.5
)
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,948
2,757
6.9
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $21.8 million, to $267.5 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $21.8 million, to $337.6 million, primarily driven by higher loan yields offset by higher deposit rates and lower deposit balances. Non-interest income increased $4.5 million, to $34.5 million, primarily driven by increases in cash management fees, customer interest rate hedging activities, and other income. Non-interest expense increased $4.5 million, to $104.6 million, primarily resulting from continued investments in talent, operational support, and technology.
Healthcare Financial Services
Webster’s Healthcare Financial Services segment is comprised of HSA Bank and the Ametros business. This segment offers consumer-directed healthcare solutions that include health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, administration of medical insurance claim settlements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At June 30, 2024, Healthcare Financial Services had $14.9 billion in total footings comprising $9.4 billion in deposits and $5.5 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
Healthcare Financial Services Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended June 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$
91,664
$
75,421
21.5
%
Non-interest income
27,465
23,023
19.3
Operating revenue
119,129
98,444
21.0
Non-interest expense
51,267
42,643
(20.2
)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$
67,862
$
55,801
21.6
At June 30,
Percent
(Dollars in millions)
2024
2023
Increase
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,337
3,177
5.0
%
Deposits
$
9,392
$
8,208
14.4
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
5,522
4,123
33.9
Total footings
$
14,914
$
12,331
20.9
Pre-tax net revenue increased $12.1 million, to $67.9 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in pre-tax net revenue was partially attributable to the addition of Ametros in the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased $16.3 million, to $91.7 million, primarily due to $11.3 million from Ametros and an increase in net deposit spread coupled with deposit growth at HSA Bank. Non-interest income increased $4.5 million, to $27.5 million, primarily due to $5.4 million from Ametros, offset by a decrease of $0.9 million from HSA Bank. The decrease in HSA Bank was the net result of lower customer account fees partially offset by higher interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $8.7 million, to $51.3 million, primarily due to $11.3 million from Ametros. HSA Bank expenses were $2.6 million lower as lower occupancy expense was offset by higher compensation and benefits expense, and service contract expense related to account growth.
Consumer Banking
Webster’s Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the consumer lending and business banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 196 banking centers and 347 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investments provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster’s targeted markets and retail footprint. At June 30, 2024, Consumer Banking had $11.2 billion in loans and $27.1 billion in deposits, as well as $8.0 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended June 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$
202,679
$
228,683
(11.4
)%
Non-interest income
24,392
31,102
(21.6
)
Operating revenue
227,071
259,785
(12.6
)
Non-interest expense
115,905
119,388
2.9
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$
111,166
$
140,397
(20.8
)
At June 30,
Percent
(In millions)
2024
2023
Increase
Loans
$
11,239
$
11,124
1.0
%
Deposits
27,108
26,191
3.5
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,976
7,848
1.6
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $29.2 million, to $111.2 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $26.0 million, to $202.7 million, primarily driven by higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income decreased $6.7 million, to $24.4 million, primarily driven by lower deposit service fees and loan related fees. Non-interest expense decreased $3.5 million, to $115.9 million, primarily driven by reduced occupancy and technology expenses.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2023:
- Net interest income was $572.3 million compared to $583.8 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.32 percent compared to 3.35 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 33 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 39 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $68.9 billion and decreased by $1.2 billion, or 1.8 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $51.4 billion and increased by $0.3 billion, or 0.5 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $61.7 billion and increased by $3.1 billion, or 5.4 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses was $59.0 million in the quarter, contributing to a $27.9 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from the prior quarter. The provision also contributed to a decrease in the reserve on unfunded loan commitments of $2.0 million. The provision for credit losses was $45.5 million in the prior quarter, and $31.5 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $33.1 million, compared to $37.5 million in the prior quarter, and $20.3 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.26 percent, compared to 0.29 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.16 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.30 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.26 percent at March 31, 2024, and 1.22 percent at June 30, 2023. The allowance represented 181 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2024, compared to 226 percent at March 31, 2024, and 287 percent at June 30, 2023.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2023:
- Total non-interest income was $42.3 million compared to $89.4 million, a decrease of $47.1 million. Total non-interest income includes a $49.9 million net loss on the sale of investment securities. Excluding this item, total non-interest income increased $2.8 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and an increase in other income, partially offset by lower deposit and loan servicing fees.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2023:
- Total non-interest expense was $326.0 million compared to $344.1 million, an decrease of $18.1 million. Total non-interest expense in the year ago period includes $40.8 million of Sterling merger charges. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $22.7 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros, higher compensation, increases in performance-based incentive accruals, and investments in technology.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2023:
- Income tax expense was $47.9 million compared to $62.6 million, and the effective tax rate was 20.9 percent compared to 21.0 percent.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $16.4 billion, compared to $16.3 billion at March 31, 2024, and $14.7 billion at June 30, 2023. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $772.2 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $758.5 million at March 31, 2024, and $883.0 million at June 30, 2023. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $964.5 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $897.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $877.3 million at June 30, 2023.
Loans and leases:
- Total loans and leases were $51.6 billion, compared to $51.1 billion at March 31, 2024, and $51.6 billion at June 30, 2023. Compared to March 31, 2024, commercial real estate loans increased by $408.3 million, residential mortgages increased by $58.1 million, commercial loans and leases increased by $23.4 million, and consumer loans decreased by $15.1 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases decreased by $1.7 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.6 billion, residential mortgages increased by $144.1 million, and consumer loans decreased by $88.5 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $3.0 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in both the prior quarter, and a year ago. In addition, $0.8 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter, and $5.7 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $368.8 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $283.6 million, or 0.56 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2024, and $218.9 million, or 0.42 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2023.
- Past due loans and leases were $166.3 million, compared to $125.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $51.4 million at June 30, 2023. The increase from prior quarter is driven primarily by commercial non-mortgage, partially offset by commercial real estate and residential mortgages.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $62.3 billion, compared to $60.7 billion at March 31, 2024, and $58.7 billion at June 30, 2023. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 87.5 percent, compared to 88.6 percent at March 31, 2024, and 87.6 percent at June 30, 2023. The loan to deposit ratio was 82.8 percent, compared to 84.1 percent at March 31, 2024, and 87.9 percent at June 30, 2023.
- Total borrowings were $4.0 billion, compared to $4.9 billion at March 31, 2024, and $5.6 billion at June 30, 2023.
Capital:
- The return on average common stockholders’ equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity1 were 8.40 percent and 14.17 percent, respectively, compared to 11.38 percent and 18.12 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.
- The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.56 percent and 7.18 percent, respectively, compared to 7.62 percent and 7.23 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2023. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.62 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 10.65 percent at June 30, 2023.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $49.74 and $30.82, respectively, compared to $46.15 and $29.69, respectively, at June 30, 2023.
1 See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations” section beginning on page 19.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country’s largest providers of employee benefits and administration of medical insurance claim settlements solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $77 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Conference Call
A conference call covering Webster’s second quarter 2024 earnings announcement will be held today, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster’s Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on July 23, 2024. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 609-800-9909 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted,” “continue,” “remain,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plans,” “estimates,” and similar references to future periods. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: projections of revenues, expenses, expense savings, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; statements of future economic performance; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause Webster’s actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Webster’s ability to successfully execute its business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; continued regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response to volatility in the banking industry, including due to the bank failures in 2023; volatility in Webster’s stock price due to investor sentiment and turmoil in the banking industry; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions, and the impact they may have on Webster or its customers; volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict; the impact of unrealized losses in Webster’s available-for-sale securities portfolio; changes in laws and regulations, or existing laws and regulations that Webster becomes subject to, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare administration, with which Webster and its subsidiaries must comply; adverse conditions in the securities markets that could lead to impairment in the value of Webster’s securities portfolio; inflation, monetary fluctuations, and changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on economic conditions, customer behavior, funding costs, and Webster’s loans and leases and securities portfolios; possible changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued inflationary pressures and the impact of the 2024 U.S. presidential election; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services, and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; Webster’s ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable information and technology systems; the effects of any cybersecurity threats, attacks or events, or fraudulent activity, including those that involve Webster’s third-party vendors and service providers; performance by Webster’s counterparties and third-party vendors; Webster’s ability to increase market share and control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other traditional and non-traditional financial service providers; Webster’s ability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; changes in loan demand or real estate values; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors, or types and the level of nonperforming assets, charge-offs, and delinquencies; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon periodic review under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; insufficient allowance for credit losses; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to Webster, including the impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; Webster’s ability to navigate any environmental, social, governmental, and sustainability concerns of different stakeholders and activists that may arise from its business activities; Webster’s ability to assess and monitor the effect of artificial intelligence on its business and operations; unforeseen events, such as pandemics or natural disasters, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; and the other factors that are described in Webster’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by Webster in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Webster’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Webster to predict all of them. Webster undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides additional clarity of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.
The efficiency ratio, which represents the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. The return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (ROATCE) represents net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders’ equity less goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders’ equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders’ equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits reflect total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted pre-tax net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated excluding a net loss on sale of investment securities, which has been tax-effected.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Refer the tables on page 19 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net income
|$
181,633
|$
216,323
|$
185,393
|$
226,475
|$
234,968
|Net income available to common stockholders
177,471
212,160
181,230
222,313
230,806
|Earnings per diluted common share
1.03
1.23
1.05
1.28
1.32
|Return on average assets (annualized)
0.96
%
1.15
%
1.01
%
1.23
%
1.23
%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1)
14.17
16.30
14.49
17.51
18.12
|Return on average common stockholders’ equity (annualized)
8.40
10.01
9.03
11.00
11.38
|Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
6.88
14.89
10.05
13.34
13.28
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|$
669,355
|$
641,442
|$
635,737
|$
635,438
|$
628,911
|Nonperforming assets
374,884
289,254
218,600
218,402
222,215
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.30
%
1.26
%
1.25
%
1.27
%
1.22
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.26
0.29
0.27
0.23
0.16
|Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.72
0.56
0.41
0.43
0.42
|Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus other real estate owned and repossessed assets
0.73
0.57
0.43
0.44
0.43
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
181.48
226.17
303.39
295.48
287.35
|Other ratios:
|Tangible equity (1)
7.56
%
7.54
%
8.12
%
7.62
%
7.62
%
|Tangible common equity (1)
7.18
7.15
7.73
7.22
7.23
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.13
11.08
11.62
11.64
11.16
|Total risk-based capital (2)
13.28
13.21
13.72
13.79
13.25
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
10.62
10.57
11.11
11.12
10.65
|Stockholders’ equity / total assets
11.46
11.49
11.60
11.21
11.18
|Net interest margin
3.32
3.35
3.42
3.49
3.35
|Efficiency ratio (1)
46.22
45.25
43.04
41.75
42.20
|Equity and share related:
|Common equity
|$
8,525,289
|$
8,463,519
|$
8,406,017
|$
7,915,222
|$
7,995,747
|Book value per common share
49.74
49.07
48.87
46.00
46.15
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
30.82
30.22
32.39
29.48
29.69
|Common stock closing price
43.59
50.77
50.76
40.31
37.75
|Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
|Common shares issued and outstanding
171,402
172,464
172,022
172,056
173,261
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
169,675
170,445
170,415
171,210
172,739
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
169,937
170,704
170,623
171,350
172,803
|(1) See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19.
|(2) Presented as preliminary for June 30, 2024, and actual for the remaining periods.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
346,868
|$
322,041
|$
283,623
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,188,785
1,223,187
1,077,136
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale
7,808,874
8,601,141
7,759,341
|Held-to-maturity, net
8,637,654
7,679,891
6,943,784
|Total investment securities, net
16,446,528
16,281,032
14,703,125
|Loans held for sale
248,137
239,763
10,963
|Loans and leases:
|Commercial
19,492,433
19,469,014
21,217,411
|Commercial real estate
22,277,813
21,869,502
20,661,071
|Residential mortgages
8,284,297
8,226,154
8,140,182
|Consumer
1,518,922
1,533,972
1,607,384
|Total loans and leases
51,573,465
51,098,642
51,626,048
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(669,355)
(641,442)
(628,911)
|Loans and leases, net
50,904,110
50,457,200
50,997,137
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
348,263
381,451
407,968
|Premises and equipment, net
417,700
423,128
426,310
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,242,193
3,250,909
2,852,117
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,241,367
1,237,828
1,239,077
|Deferred tax assets, net
354,482
341,292
377,588
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
2,099,673
2,003,862
1,663,199
|Total assets
|$
76,838,106
|$
76,161,693
|$
74,038,243
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
9,996,274
|$
10,212,509
|$
11,157,390
|Health savings accounts
8,474,857
8,603,184
8,206,844
|Interest-bearing checking
9,509,202
9,498,036
8,775,975
|Money market
19,559,083
18,615,031
16,189,678
|Savings
6,965,774
6,881,663
7,131,587
|Certificates of deposit
5,861,431
5,928,773
4,743,204
|Brokered certificates of deposit
1,910,071
1,008,547
2,542,854
|Total deposits
62,276,692
60,747,743
58,747,532
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
239,524
361,886
243,580
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,809,843
3,659,930
4,310,371
|Long-term debt
912,743
914,520
1,052,258
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,790,036
1,730,116
1,404,776
|Total liabilities
68,028,838
67,414,195
65,758,517
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,525,289
8,463,519
7,995,747
|Total stockholders’ equity
8,809,268
8,747,498
8,279,726
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
76,838,106
|$
76,161,693
|$
74,038,243
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
798,097
|$
771,973
|$
1,590,142
|$
1,488,329
|Interest on investment securities
160,827
109,319
308,412
208,569
|Loans held for sale
5,593
421
5,675
437
|Other interest and dividends
11,769
51,683
23,907
66,989
|Total interest income
976,286
933,396
1,928,136
1,764,324
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
361,263
251,466
697,234
401,670
|Borrowings
42,726
98,101
90,866
183,542
|Total interest expense
403,989
349,567
788,100
585,212
|Net interest income
572,297
583,829
1,140,036
1,179,112
|Provision for credit losses
59,000
31,498
104,500
78,247
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
513,297
552,331
1,035,536
1,100,865
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
41,027
45,418
83,616
90,854
|Loan and lease related fees
19,334
20,528
39,101
43,533
|Wealth and investment services
8,556
7,391
16,480
13,978
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,359
6,293
12,305
13,021
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(49,915)
(48)
(59,741)
(16,795)
|Other income
16,937
9,792
49,890
15,549
|Total non-interest income
42,298
89,374
141,651
160,140
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
186,850
173,305
375,390
346,505
|Occupancy
15,103
20,254
34,542
40,425
|Technology and equipment
45,303
51,815
91,139
96,181
|Marketing
4,107
5,160
8,388
8,636
|Professional and outside services
14,066
29,385
27,047
61,819
|Intangible assets amortization
8,716
9,193
17,910
18,690
|Deposit insurance
15,065
13,723
39,288
26,046
|Other expenses
36,811
41,254
68,240
78,254
|Total non-interest expense
326,021
344,089
661,944
676,556
|Income before income taxes
229,574
297,616
515,243
584,449
|Income tax expense
47,941
62,648
117,287
128,477
|Net income
181,633
234,968
397,956
455,972
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,162)
(4,162)
(8,325)
(8,325)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
177,471
|$
230,806
|$
389,631
|$
447,647
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
169,937
172,803
170,351
172,839
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.03
|$
1.32
|$
2.27
|$
2.57
|Diluted
1.03
1.32
2.26
2.57
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
798,097
|$
792,045
|$
789,423
|$
793,626
|$
771,973
|Interest on investment securities
160,827
147,585
128,924
113,395
109,319
|Loans held for sale
5,593
82
280
17
421
|Other interest and dividends
11,769
12,138
14,520
23,751
51,683
|Total interest income
976,286
951,850
933,147
930,789
933,396
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
361,263
335,971
325,793
293,955
251,466
|Borrowings
42,726
48,140
36,333
49,698
98,101
|Total interest expense
403,989
384,111
362,126
343,653
349,567
|Net interest income
572,297
567,739
571,021
587,136
583,829
|Provision for credit losses
59,000
45,500
36,000
36,500
31,498
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
513,297
522,239
535,021
550,636
552,331
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
41,027
42,589
37,459
41,005
45,418
|Loan and lease related fees
19,334
19,767
21,362
19,966
20,528
|Wealth and investment services
8,556
7,924
7,767
7,254
7,391
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,359
5,946
6,587
6,620
6,293
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(49,915)
(9,826)
(16,825)
-
(48)
|Other income
16,937
32,953
7,465
15,537
9,792
|Total non-interest income
42,298
99,353
63,815
90,382
89,374
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
186,850
188,540
184,914
180,333
173,305
|Occupancy
15,103
19,439
18,478
18,617
20,254
|Technology and equipment
45,303
45,836
46,486
55,261
51,815
|Marketing
4,107
4,281
5,176
4,810
5,160
|Professional and outside services
14,066
12,981
18,804
26,874
29,385
|Intangible assets amortization
8,716
9,194
8,618
8,899
9,193
|Deposit insurance
15,065
24,223
58,725
13,310
13,723
|Other expenses
36,811
31,429
36,020
54,474
41,254
|Total non-interest expense
326,021
335,923
377,221
362,578
344,089
|Income before income taxes
229,574
285,669
221,615
278,440
297,616
|Income tax expense
47,941
69,346
36,222
51,965
62,648
|Net income
181,633
216,323
185,393
226,475
234,968
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,162)
(4,163)
(4,163)
(4,162)
(4,162)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
177,471
|$
212,160
|$
181,230
|$
222,313
|$
230,806
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
169,937
170,704
170,623
171,350
172,803
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.03
|$
1.23
|$
1.05
|$
1.29
|$
1.32
|Diluted
1.03
1.23
1.05
1.28
1.32
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
51,434,799
|$
808,309
6.23
%
|$
51,184,715
|$
782,557
6.06
%
|Investment securities (1)
16,382,215
164,930
3.86
14,780,257
116,027
2.99
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
336,342
5,166
6.18
513,559
6,675
5.21
|Interest-bearing deposits
483,947
6,603
5.40
3,528,824
45,008
5.05
|Loans held for sale
222,080
5,593
10.07
96,537
421
1.74
|Total interest-earning assets
68,859,383
|$
990,601
5.65
%
70,103,892
|$
950,688
5.32
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
7,076,950
6,128,636
|Total assets
|$
75,936,333
|$
76,232,528
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
10,156,691
|$
-
-
%
|$
11,375,059
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,528,476
3,206
0.15
8,250,766
3,090
0.15
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
35,012,709
264,009
3.03
31,768,511
178,707
2.26
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
8,017,223
94,048
4.72
7,173,552
69,669
3.90
|Total deposits
61,715,099
361,263
2.35
58,567,888
251,466
1.72
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
198,324
1,114
2.22
215,874
63
0.11
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,429,653
33,727
5.49
6,724,139
88,556
5.21
|Long-term debt (1)
913,608
7,885
3.55
1,061,526
9,482
3.68
|Total borrowings
3,541,585
42,726
4.82
8,001,539
98,101
4.87
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
65,256,684
|$
403,989
2.49
%
66,569,427
|$
349,567
2.10
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,945,912
1,267,803
|Total liabilities
67,202,596
67,837,230
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,449,758
8,111,319
|Total stockholders' equity
8,733,737
8,395,298
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
75,936,333
|$
76,232,528
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
586,612
601,121
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(14,315)
(17,292)
|Net interest income
|$
572,297
|$
583,829
|Net interest margin
3.32
%
3.35
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
51,186,608
|$
1,610,173
6.23
%
|$
50,642,963
|$
1,508,100
5.93
%
|Investment securities (1)
16,312,782
318,575
3.75
14,707,157
222,001
2.89
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
340,167
9,518
5.63
486,617
11,585
4.80
|Interest-bearing deposits
528,174
14,389
5.39
2,221,119
55,404
4.96
|Loans held for sale
117,749
5,675
9.64
50,838
437
1.72
|Total interest-earning assets
68,485,480
|$
1,958,330
5.62
%
68,108,694
|$
1,797,527
5.21
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
7,149,069
6,176,650
Total assets
|$
75,634,549
|$
74,285,344
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
10,369,552
|$
-
-
%
|$
11,999,028
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,567,058
6,397
0.15
8,271,493
6,117
0.15
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
34,534,198
513,659
2.99
30,816,229
301,755
1.97
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
7,669,424
177,178
4.65
5,607,711
93,798
3.37
|Total deposits
61,140,232
697,234
2.29
56,694,461
401,670
1.43
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
234,570
3,222
2.72
563,517
7,890
2.78
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,559,642
71,094
5.49
6,201,884
156,682
5.02
|Long-term debt (1)
947,269
16,550
3.60
1,066,859
18,970
3.67
|Total borrowings
3,741,481
90,866
4.85
7,832,260
183,542
4.68
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
64,881,713
|$
788,100
2.44
%
64,526,721
|$
585,212
1.82
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
2,005,971
1,452,640
|Total liabilities
66,887,684
65,979,361
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,462,886
8,022,004
|Total stockholders' equity
8,746,865
8,305,983
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
75,634,549
|$
74,285,344
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
1,170,230
1,212,315
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(30,194)
(33,203)
|Net interest income
|$
1,140,036
|$
1,179,112
|Net interest margin
3.33
%
3.50
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Loans and leases (actual):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
18,021,758
|$
17,976,128
|$
18,214,261
|$
18,058,524
|$
19,499,160
|Asset-based lending
1,470,675
1,492,886
1,557,841
1,632,962
1,718,251
|Commercial real estate
22,277,813
21,869,502
21,157,732
20,583,254
20,661,071
|Residential mortgages
8,284,297
8,226,154
8,227,923
8,228,451
8,140,182
|Consumer
1,518,922
1,533,972
1,568,295
1,584,955
1,607,384
|Loans and leases
51,573,465
51,098,642
50,726,052
50,088,146
51,626,048
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(669,355)
(641,442)
(635,737)
(635,438)
(628,911)
|Loans and leases, net
|$
50,904,110
|$
50,457,200
|$
50,090,315
|$
49,452,708
|$
50,997,137
|Loans and leases (average):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
17,995,654
|$
18,235,402
|$
18,181,417
|$
18,839,776
|$
19,220,435
|Asset-based lending
1,473,175
1,523,616
1,588,350
1,663,481
1,756,051
|Commercial real estate
22,186,566
21,403,765
20,764,834
20,614,334
20,518,355
|Residential mortgages
8,252,397
8,225,151
8,240,390
8,200,938
8,067,349
|Consumer
1,527,007
1,550,484
1,577,349
1,593,659
1,622,525
|Loans and leases
|$
51,434,799
|$
50,938,418
|$
50,352,340
|$
50,912,188
|$
51,184,715
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Nonperforming loans and leases:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
210,906
|$
203,626
|$
134,617
|$
121,067
|$
109,279
|Asset-based lending
29,791
34,915
35,090
10,350
9,450
|Commercial real estate
96,337
14,323
11,314
31,004
47,972
|Residential mortgages
11,345
8,407
5,591
27,312
26,751
|Consumer
20,457
22,341
22,932
25,320
25,417
|Total nonperforming loans and leases
|$
368,836
|$
283,612
|$
209,544
|$
215,053
|$
218,869
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
5,013
|$
5,540
|$
8,954
|$
2,687
|$
2,152
|Residential mortgages
-
-
-
662
662
|Consumer
1,035
102
102
-
532
|Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|$
6,048
|$
5,642
|$
9,056
|$
3,349
|$
3,346
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
374,884
|$
289,254
|$
218,600
|$
218,402
|$
222,215
|Past due 30-89 days:
|Commercial non-mortgage (1)
|$
134,794
|$
15,365
|$
7,071
|$
38,875
|$
32,074
|Commercial real estate
10,284
72,999
9,002
3,491
1,970
|Residential mortgages
13,008
17,580
21,047
16,208
10,583
|Consumer
8,185
6,824
9,417
12,016
6,718
|Total past due 30-89 days
|$
166,271
|$
112,768
|$
46,537
|$
70,590
|$
51,345
|Past due 90 days or more and accruing
9
12,460
52
138
29
|Total past due loans and leases
|$
166,280
|$
125,228
|$
46,589
|$
70,728
|$
51,374
|(1) In July 2024, $117.9 million of the commercial non-mortgage loans and leases past due 30-89 days were paid current.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
|$
641,442
|$
635,737
|$
635,438
|$
628,911
|$
613,914
|Provision
61,041
43,194
34,300
35,839
35,249
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial portfolio
33,356
38,461
28,794
27,360
21,945
|Consumer portfolio
1,418
1,330
6,878
3,642
1,085
|Total charge-offs
34,774
39,791
35,672
31,002
23,030
|Recoveries:
|Commercial portfolio
360
553
396
292
1,024
|Consumer portfolio
1,286
1,749
1,275
1,398
1,754
|Total recoveries
1,646
2,302
1,671
1,690
2,778
|Total net charge-offs
33,128
37,489
34,001
29,312
20,252
|ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
|$
669,355
|$
641,442
|$
635,737
|$
635,438
|$
628,911
|ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
22,456
24,495
24,734
23,040
22,366
|ACL, ending balance
|$
691,811
|$
665,937
|$
660,471
|$
658,478
|$
651,277
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense
|$
326,021
|$
335,923
|$
377,221
|$
362,578
|$
344,089
|Less: Foreclosed property activity
(364)
(330)
(96)
(492)
(432)
|Intangible assets amortization
8,716
9,194
8,618
8,899
9,193
|Operating lease depreciation
560
663
900
1,146
1,639
|FDIC special assessment estimate
-
11,862
47,164
-
-
|Merger related expenses (1)
-
3,139
30,679
61,625
40,840
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
317,109
|$
311,395
|$
289,956
|$
291,400
|$
292,849
|Net interest income
|$
572,297
|$
567,739
|$
571,021
|$
587,136
|$
583,829
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
14,315
15,879
17,830
17,906
17,292
|Non-interest income
42,298
99,353
63,815
90,382
89,374
|Other income (2)
7,802
7,626
5,099
3,614
5,035
|Less: Operating lease depreciation
560
663
900
1,146
1,639
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(49,915)
(9,826)
(16,825)
-
(48)
|Net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
11,655
-
-
-
|Adjusted income
|$
686,067
|$
688,105
|$
673,690
|$
697,892
|$
693,939
|Efficiency ratio
46.22
%
45.25
%
43.04
%
41.75
%
42.20
%
|ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
181,633
|$
216,323
|$
185,393
|$
226,475
|$
234,968
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,162
4,163
4,163
4,162
4,162
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,886
7,263
6,808
7,030
7,262
|Adjusted net income
|$
184,357
|$
219,423
|$
188,038
|$
229,343
|$
238,068
|Adjusted net income, annualized basis
|$
737,428
|$
877,692
|$
752,152
|$
917,372
|$
952,272
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,733,737
|$
8,759,992
|$
8,312,798
|$
8,370,469
|$
8,395,298
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,246,940
3,090,751
2,838,770
2,847,560
2,856,581
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,202,818
|$
5,385,262
|$
5,190,049
|$
5,238,930
|$
5,254,738
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
14.17
%
16.30
%
14.49
%
17.51
%
18.12
%
|(1) Merger related expenses include Ametros acquisition expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 2023 periods primarily include charges related to the merger with Sterling.
|(2) Other income includes the taxable-equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Tangible equity:
|Stockholders' equity
|$
8,809,268
|$
8,747,498
|$
8,689,996
|$
8,199,201
|$
8,279,726
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,242,193
3,250,909
2,834,600
2,843,217
2,852,117
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,567,075
|$
5,496,589
|$
5,855,396
|$
5,355,984
|$
5,427,609
|Total assets
|$
76,838,106
|$
76,161,693
|$
74,945,249
|$
73,130,851
|$
74,038,243
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,242,193
3,250,909
2,834,600
2,843,217
2,852,117
|Tangible assets
|$
73,595,913
|$
72,910,784
|$
72,110,649
|$
70,287,634
|$
71,186,126
|Tangible equity
7.56
%
7.54
%
8.12
%
7.62
%
7.62
%
|Tangible common equity:
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,567,075
|$
5,496,589
|$
5,855,396
|$
5,355,984
|$
5,427,609
|Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,283,096
|$
5,212,610
|$
5,571,417
|$
5,072,005
|$
5,143,630
|Tangible assets
|$
73,595,913
|$
72,910,784
|$
72,110,649
|$
70,287,634
|$
71,186,126
|Tangible common equity
7.18
%
7.15
%
7.73
%
7.22
%
7.23
%
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,283,096
|$
5,212,610
|$
5,571,417
|$
5,072,005
|$
5,143,630
|Common shares outstanding
171,402
172,464
172,022
172,056
173,261
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
30.82
|$
30.22
|$
32.39
|$
29.48
|$
29.69
|Core deposits:
|Total deposits
|$
62,276,692
|$
60,747,743
|$
60,784,284
|$
60,331,767
|$
58,747,532
|Less: Certificates of deposit
5,861,431
5,928,773
5,574,048
5,150,139
4,743,204
|Brokered certificates of deposit
1,910,071
1,008,547
2,890,411
2,337,380
2,542,854
|Core deposits
|$
54,505,190
|$
53,810,423
|$
52,319,825
|$
52,844,248
|$
51,461,474
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|Adjusted ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
181,633
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,162
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,886
|Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
38,694
|Adjusted net income
|$
223,051
|Adjusted net income, annualized basis
|$
892,204
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,733,737
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,246,940
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,202,818
|Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
17.15
%
|Adjusted ROAA:
|Net income
|$
181,633
|Add: Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
38,694
|Adjusted net income
|$
220,327
|Adjusted net income, annualized basis
|$
881,308
|Average assets
|$
75,936,333
|Adjusted return on average assets
1.16
%
|GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Pre-Tax Income
|Net Income Available
to Common
Stockholders
|Diluted EPS
|Reported (GAAP)
|$
229.6
|$
177.5
|$
1.03
|Loss on sale of investment securities, net
49.9
38.7
0.23
|Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
279.5
|$
216.2
|$
1.26
