WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (“WEBTOON” or “the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. In addition, WEBTOON has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 27, 2024 under the ticker symbol "WBTN" and the offering is expected to close on June 28, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI are acting as active bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank and HSBC are acting as joint bookrunning managers. Raymond James and LionTree are acting as co-managers.

The gross proceeds to WEBTOON from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by WEBTOON, are expected to be approximately $315 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock. In addition, the Company will separately issue 2,380,952 shares of common stock to a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation at a price per share of $21.00, generating approximately an additional $50 million of proceeds.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, and the company’s content partners include Discord, HYBE and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 170 million monthly active users (as of the quarter ended March 31, 2024), WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned companies include WEBTOON, Wattpad--the world’s leading webnovel platform--Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE MANGA, and eBookJapan, among others.

