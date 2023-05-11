Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
1.953 EUR   -0.76%
11:44aDiga-Webuild affaire, clarifications on TAR ruling
AN
09:44aWebuild : New Genoa Breakwater and Terzo Valico dei Giovi at Munich's Transport Logistics 2023 dedicated to mobility and logistics
PU
09:01aSaudi Arabia high-speed rail design and build contract awarded
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diga-Webuild affaire, clarifications on TAR ruling

05/11/2023 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - In relation to the Liguria Regional Administrative Court's ruling on the Genoa Dam award, Alliance News sources clarified some passages reported in Thursday's Affari in Piazza.

First of all, the ruling does not annul the award but merely ascertains its illegitimacy for the sole purpose of Eteria's reservation of the claim for damages. It neither ascertains nor states that Eteria would have been awarded the tender, and this is also relevant for the purposes of the indemnity claim.

Moreover, it "explicitly states that the evaluation flaw the Commission incurred relates to a "qualitative component of the bid" and therefore does not affect Webuild Consortium's full possession of the technical capacity requirements for participation in the tender. It is therefore incorrect to say that the TAR ccerted that the Webuild Consortium did not have such technical capacity to execute the Dam," the sources explain.

Finally, "finally, "on the contrary, the TAR rejects the grounds of appeal formulated by Eteria to request the exclusion of Webuild from the tender for lack of participation requirements and rejects the first ground of appeal that was formulated to obtain such exclusion.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIZIO HOLDING CORP. -2.19% 7.82 Delayed Quote.7.83%
WEBUILD S.P.A. -0.76% 1.953 Real-time Quote.43.13%
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
11:44aDiga-Webuild affaire, clarifications on TAR ruling
AN
09:44aWebuild : New Genoa Breakwater and Terzo Valico dei Giovi at Munich's Transport Logistics ..
PU
09:01aSaudi Arabia high-speed rail design and build contract awarded
AQ
06:34aWebuild, with SAJCO EUR1.4 billion contract for Neom
AN
05/05Europeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
05/05Webuild Unit Bags Contracts to Deliver, Manage Aramco's Water Treatment Plant
MT
05/05Webuild subsidiary wins EUR408 million contracts
AN
05/04Laying Of First Stone For Genoa's Ne : Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority and Pergenova B..
PU
05/02Webuild : TBM “Mireille” completes excavation on Line 16 of Grand Paris Expres..
PU
05/02Webuild ends buyback program and starts new one
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 110 M 10 000 M 10 000 M
Net income 2023 122 M 134 M 134 M
Net cash 2023 233 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 3,12%
Capitalization 1 942 M 2 132 M 2 132 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 30 595
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,97 €
Average target price 2,38 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.43.13%2 132
VINCI17.25%67 517
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED24.68%40 951
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.44%40 586
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED51.26%28 013
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.20.30%24 887
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer