Diga-Webuild affaire, clarifications on TAR ruling

(Alliance News) - In relation to the Liguria Regional Administrative Court's ruling on the Genoa Dam award, Alliance News sources clarified some passages reported in Thursday's Affari in Piazza.

First of all, the ruling does not annul the award but merely ascertains its illegitimacy for the sole purpose of Eteria's reservation of the claim for damages. It neither ascertains nor states that Eteria would have been awarded the tender, and this is also relevant for the purposes of the indemnity claim.

Moreover, it "explicitly states that the evaluation flaw the Commission incurred relates to a "qualitative component of the bid" and therefore does not affect Webuild Consortium's full possession of the technical capacity requirements for participation in the tender. It is therefore incorrect to say that the TAR ccerted that the Webuild Consortium did not have such technical capacity to execute the Dam," the sources explain.

Finally, "finally, "on the contrary, the TAR rejects the grounds of appeal formulated by Eteria to request the exclusion of Webuild from the tender for lack of participation requirements and rejects the first ground of appeal that was formulated to obtain such exclusion.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

