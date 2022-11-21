Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: Al Bayt Stadium and Doha Metro built by Webuild play key roles in inauguration

MILAN, November 21, 2022 - Soccer fans across the globe watched yesterday the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 inside the Al Bayt stadium built by Webuild approximately 40 kilometres from Doha. With a capacity of more than 60,000 spectators, the Al Bayt has distinguished itself as a model of sustainability and respect for Qatar's cultural heritage. Commissioned by the Aspire Zone Foundation, the stadium's unique and unmistakable shape is inspired by the bayt al sha'ar, the traditional tent of the Qatari that represents hospitality in Arab culture.

The Al Bayt stadium, which hosted the tournament's opening ceremony with the participation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the subsequent match between Qatar and Ecuador, covers more than 200,000 square metres. It is surrounded by parks and other green areas that heighten the city's liveability and offer families a place to enjoy their free time in an open-air setting. In addition to safety, its key features include the use of advanced materials with a low impact on the environment, some 20% of which coming from renewable sources. The retractable roof reduces energy consumption and allows the sunlight to favour the growth of grass on the pitch. These features led to the stadium receiving in 2020 two prestigious certifications (Design and Build and Construction Management) from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) as it exceeded the requirements set by the client and FIFA. It was identified as best practice in sustainability and reduced environmental impact.

The stadium is also characterised by the innovation deployed during its construction, including complex technical solutions and innovative design features aimed at providing the ideal temperature for players and spectators in a country known for its high temperatures and drastic changes in temperature. The stadium's external surfaces are in a light colour to reduce heat absorption, contributing to the efficient use of air conditioning. The stadium was built to accommodate the needs of the country to receive the public. After the World Cup, the third ring will be removed and donated to developing countries for their own sport infrastructure.

Webuild has built nine stadiums in three different continents. These temples of sport, some world-famous, include San Siro in Milan that can host 85,000 spectators, the Olympic Stadium in Rome with its 82,000 spectators, and the National Stadium of the Lia Manoliu sporting complex in Bucharest, Romania, host of the Euro 2020 football championship with a seating capacity of 63,000.

In Doha, Webuild built the Red Line North Underground metro line, part of a major infrastructure investment programme to develop a transport infrastructure under the Qatar National Vision 2030. The line is 13 kilometres long with seven stations, passing through the financial district of Doha West Bay with structures that reflect Qatar's architectural heritage. The project won the Qatar Sustainability Awards 2017 and, in 2018, the RoSPA Silver Award for its strong health and safety performance, qualifying as one of the project with the best practices in the sector.