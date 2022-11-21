Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-11-21 am EST
1.542 EUR   +1.25%
11:20aFifa World Cup Qatar 2022 : Al Bayt Stadium and Doha Metro built by Webuild play key roles in inauguration
PU
11/18Webuild S P A : continues expansion in strategic, low-risk markets
PU
11/18Webuild-led Consortium Bags $457 Million Contract to Upgrade Railway in Romania
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: Al Bayt Stadium and Doha Metro built by Webuild play key roles in inauguration

11/21/2022 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, November 21, 2022 - Soccer fans across the globe watched yesterday the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 inside the Al Bayt stadium built by Webuild approximately 40 kilometres from Doha. With a capacity of more than 60,000 spectators, the Al Bayt has distinguished itself as a model of sustainability and respect for Qatar's cultural heritage. Commissioned by the Aspire Zone Foundation, the stadium's unique and unmistakable shape is inspired by the bayt al sha'ar, the traditional tent of the Qatari that represents hospitality in Arab culture.

The Al Bayt stadium, which hosted the tournament's opening ceremony with the participation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the subsequent match between Qatar and Ecuador, covers more than 200,000 square metres. It is surrounded by parks and other green areas that heighten the city's liveability and offer families a place to enjoy their free time in an open-air setting. In addition to safety, its key features include the use of advanced materials with a low impact on the environment, some 20% of which coming from renewable sources. The retractable roof reduces energy consumption and allows the sunlight to favour the growth of grass on the pitch. These features led to the stadium receiving in 2020 two prestigious certifications (Design and Build and Construction Management) from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) as it exceeded the requirements set by the client and FIFA. It was identified as best practice in sustainability and reduced environmental impact.

The stadium is also characterised by the innovation deployed during its construction, including complex technical solutions and innovative design features aimed at providing the ideal temperature for players and spectators in a country known for its high temperatures and drastic changes in temperature. The stadium's external surfaces are in a light colour to reduce heat absorption, contributing to the efficient use of air conditioning. The stadium was built to accommodate the needs of the country to receive the public. After the World Cup, the third ring will be removed and donated to developing countries for their own sport infrastructure.

Webuild has built nine stadiums in three different continents. These temples of sport, some world-famous, include San Siro in Milan that can host 85,000 spectators, the Olympic Stadium in Rome with its 82,000 spectators, and the National Stadium of the Lia Manoliu sporting complex in Bucharest, Romania, host of the Euro 2020 football championship with a seating capacity of 63,000.

In Doha, Webuild built the Red Line North Underground metro line, part of a major infrastructure investment programme to develop a transport infrastructure under the Qatar National Vision 2030. The line is 13 kilometres long with seven stations, passing through the financial district of Doha West Bay with structures that reflect Qatar's architectural heritage. The project won the Qatar Sustainability Awards 2017 and, in 2018, the RoSPA Silver Award for its strong health and safety performance, qualifying as one of the project with the best practices in the sector.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 16:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
11:20aFifa World Cup Qatar 2022 : Al Bayt Stadium and Doha Metro built by Webuild play key roles..
PU
11/18Webuild S P A : continues expansion in strategic, low-risk markets
PU
11/18Webuild-led Consortium Bags $457 Million Contract to Upgrade Railway in Romania
MT
11/08Webuild-led Consortium Wins Contract for New Rail Line in Sydney
MT
11/08Italian Construction Group Webuild to Buy Australian Peer Clough
MT
11/08Italian builder Webuild agrees to buy Australia's Clough
RE
11/08Webuild S.p.A. agreed to acquire Clough Limited from Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited.
CI
11/07Salcef Group, Webuild Win $291 Million Modernization Contract for Romanian Railway
MT
10/25Webuild Group : 29 infrastructure projects in Italy, from north to south, 16,000 people em..
PU
10/24Webuild-Led Consortium Wins $482 million Contract for Rail Line Construction in Romania
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 276 M 7 540 M 7 540 M
Net income 2022 33,5 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net cash 2022 272 M 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,7x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 1 508 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 33 368
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,52 €
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-26.78%1 563
VINCI2.72%55 777
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.83%34 861
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.60%30 804
QUANTA SERVICES29.65%21 244
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.69%18 756