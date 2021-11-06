Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italy's Court of Cassation rules inadmissible appeals against Astaldi agreement.

11/06/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Astaldi operation formally concluded

MILAN, November 6, 2021 - Webuild informs that, on November 5, 2021, Italy's Court of Cassation declared as inadmissible the arguments behind four extraordinary appeals filed during the course of 2020 by some Astaldi bondholders against Astaldi's composition with creditors procedure.

The Court's ruling brings to a close the complex procedure involving Astaldi S.p.A., which saw it become part of the Webuild Group. The Astaldi operation is therefore formally concluded, thereby enabling the creation of a major player in the Italian infrastructure sector, as envisioned by Progetto Italia, the industrial project to consolidate the sector and contribute to the development of the country's economy with the construction of public works foreseen under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and related initiatives.

To be noted that Astaldi was notified of the first two extraordinary appeals on September 14 and 15, 2020, before becoming part of Webuild, separately filed by an individual and a group of 279 bondholders. Subsequently, on October 13 and 14, 2020, two further appeals were filed separately by a group of eight bondholders and another group of 18 bondholders. Their arguments almost fully reproduced those contained in the first appeal. The four appeals were later combined pursuant to art. 335 of the Italian Code of Civil Procedure.

From August 1, 2021, further to the fulfillment of all conditional issues, as well as the signing of the demerger deed on July 29, 2021 and the subsequent filing with the Company Registrar's offices, Astaldi's integration into Webuild, by means of a partial proportionate demerger of Astaldi, became effective for statutory, accounting and tax purposes.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 17:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
01:58pItaly's Court of Cassation rules inadmissible appeals against Astaldi agreement.
PU
11/05Webuild invests in the young generation
PU
10/29Webuild s.p.a. Transfer of the Registered Office in Business Registry
PU
10/28WeBuild Lands $2.5 Billion Construction Contract for Australian Freeway Project
MT
10/28Webuild wins AU$3.3 BLN Construction Contract in North East Link Project In Melbourne, ..
PU
10/22WEBUILD CEO PIETRO SALINI : PNRR an opportunity for structural reform and investment in jo..
PU
10/19WEBUILD : Paris residents visit work sites of Lot 2, Line 16 of Grand Paris Express, Europ..
PU
10/15WEBUILD S P A : Lane Construction Breaks Ground on Kansas City Flood Protection Project
AQ
10/14WEBUILD S P A : transfers its registered office
PU
10/14WEBUILD : U.S. Subsidiary Lane breaks ground on Kansas Citys Levees Flood Protection proje..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 834 M 7 904 M 7 904 M
Net income 2021 61,8 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Net Debt 2021 412 M 477 M 477 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 2 175 M 2 513 M 2 516 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 31 075
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,17 €
Average target price 2,30 €
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Giuseppina Capaldo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.83.42%2 513
VINCI17.45%63 158
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED48.24%36 130
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%30 155
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.63%23 104
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.30.90%18 587