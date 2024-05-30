(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa announced Thursday that it has been awarded a new contract in France to build the Grand Paris Express, the new metro in the Ile de France region that is currently the most important and innovative sustainable mobility project in Europe.

Societe des grands projets has awarded Webuild, in joint venture with French partner NGE, the contract worth a total of EUR1.38 billion, of which Webuild's share is 45.5 percent, for the construction of Lot 2 of the West Section of Line 15 of the Grand Paris Express.

The contract confirms the successful partnership with NGE, with whom the group is also collaborating on Lot 2 of Line 16, which will be completed next fall.

"A strong partnership with NGE also extends beyond the French borders, with the ongoing project for the Rolling Stock, Systems, Operations and Maintenance (RSSOM) lot of the Ontario Line, the new rapid transit line that will run through downtown Toronto, Canada," the company explained.

The newly awarded contract includes the design and construction of four underground stations, about 7 kilometers of tunnels to be excavated using Tunnel Boring Machine and six functional works, along the route between Pont de Sevres and Saint-Denis Pleyel stations. The works will be carried out by Webuild, in a joint venture with NGE, Equans France and TSO.

Implementation of the project will be guided by principles of eco-design and reducing the environmental impact of the works, during the construction phase as well as for the use phase. It is planned to use less carbon-intensive construction concrete and, more generally, materials with a low environmental impact.

The Grand Paris Express focuses on sustainable mobility to improve the quality of life in the Paris area by integrating the suburbs with the center. As a whole, it plans to build about 200 kilometers of lines and 68 stations. The entire network will be 90 percent built underground and, when completed, will be able to transport more than 3 million people a day.

In France, in addition to the contract that has just been awarded and Lot 2 of Line 16 of the Grand Paris Express currently being completed, the Webuild group has also already completed two other metro projects: the extension of Line 14 to Orly Airport and the EOLE - Liaison Express Est-Ouest project.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

