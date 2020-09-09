Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Webuild S.p.A.    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Milan's new M4 Metro Line: tunnel excavations completed as TBM reaches Solari Station. Phase two: focus on opening first section of line built by Webuild

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 11:15am EDT

MILAN, September 9, 2020 - The first of two tunnel-boring machines (TBM's) involved in the construction of Milan's M4 metro line reached the end of its journey on the central section of the line today by breaking through the wall of the site of the future Solari underground station. With the second TBM's arrival a few days away, the machines have together excavated 620,000 cubic metres of earth along 9.2 kilometres for the line's two parallel tunnels. The project employed 1,500 people, who were able to work during the COVID-19 lockdown thanks to the extraordinary safety measures deployed on site. Work on this strategic project for sustainable mobility led by the Webuild Group proceeds unabated in order to open the first section of the line between the Linate city airport and Forlanini FS station in the spring of 2021.

Commissioned by the City of Milan, the line is being built by mixed concession operator M4, which will also manage the line in which the city and a group of private partners led by Group are investors.

Attending the breakthrough at the site of the future station were Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala; Marco Granelli, city councillor in charge of mobility; Webuild General Manager Massimo Ferrari; M4 SpA President Fabio Terragni; and Webuild's Guido Mannella, head of the consortium of builders, CMM4. After the arrival of the second TBM in the coming days, both machines will be dismantled. The rails will then begin to be placed along the floor of the two tunnels, along with the installation of the electric power supply system and computer guidance system.

The excavation work, which reached a monthly production record of 540 metres, operated in a complex geological and geo-technical context. The complex management of 600 vehicle movements per day - 15,000 in a single month - in a densely populated city as well as the process of removing excavated material with a minimum impact on the quality of life of residents and merchants on a project with 56 work stations across the city centre highlights the Group's commitment to reducing pollution during production.

The line will be 15 kilometres long with 21 stations, crossing in a mere 30 minutes the historic centre of the city. It will link the eastern part of the city where the Linate city airport is located with the San Cristoforo FS station to the southwest. Its intermodal connections with other lines will expand the city's network of public transport to improve the environment and Milan more sustainable, taking some 16 million vehicles off the streets every year and reducing CO2 emissions by 54,000 tonnes a year.

Milan's M4 metro line is the latest example of Progetto Italia, the Group's initiative to help restart projects in Italy. Work on the project, begun by Salini Impregilo and Astaldi before they came together to create the Webuild Group, is proceeding in full respect of the deadline set by the client, maintaining a close rapport with the public institutions to guarantee employment on site and along the supply chain.

The Group, which built in record time the Genova San Giorgio Bridge inaugurated in early August, is working on some of the most strategic infrastructure projects in Italy. In addition to the M4 in Milan, it is working on the high-speed railway between Verona and Padua as well as the one between Naples and Bari. It is excavating the Terzo Valico dei Giovi high-speed/high-capacity railway between Genoa and Milan and taking part in the development of the Brennero Base Tunnel. In southern Italy, it is working on the 106 Ionian state highway and the Bicocca-Catenanuova railway in Sicily. It has also assumed a project assigned to Astaldi for the Naples metro system. The Webuild Group employees nearly 11,000 people directly and indirectly in Italy, a number that is set to rise to more than 15,000 by 2022.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 15:14:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
11:15aMILAN'S NEW M4 METRO LINE : tunnel excavations completed as TBM reaches Solari S..
PU
08/10WEBUILD : Work starts on 2.5b section of verona-padua high-speed/high-capacity ..
PU
08/03Two years after disaster, Italy sees hope in new Genoa bridge
RE
08/03WEBUILD S P A : Interim financial report 30 June 2020
PU
08/02Genoa's new bridge puts spotlight on how Italy can manage recovery
RE
07/31WEBUILD S P A : oversees start of track-laying, a new milestone for Forrestfield..
PU
07/30WEBUILD : future growth expected with Progetto Italia, relaunch decree. New thre..
PU
07/30COMMENTS FROM WEBUILD CEO PIETRO SAL : "Astaldi merger essential to grow and sei..
PU
07/30WEBUILD S P A : Consolidated Financial Results at June 30, 2020
PU
07/21New Genoa bridge to open in August, two years after fatal collapse
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 451 M 6 447 M 6 447 M
Net income 2020 56,2 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
Net Debt 2020 703 M 831 M 831 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 964 M 1 138 M 1 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 26 487
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,40 €
Last Close Price 1,07 €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Giuseppina Capaldo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-33.08%1 138
VINCI SA-19.92%52 455
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%31 327
FERROVIAL, S.A.-16.09%19 607
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-5.22%18 806
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.46%17 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group